Instagram post on Sebastian Vettel liked by Lewis Hamilton Link to this image full-size: http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2017/07/04/lost-respect-fia-hamilton-endorses-fans-view-vettel-ruling/instagram/ The post Hamilton liked
7 comments on “Instagram post on Sebastian Vettel liked by Lewis Hamilton”
Brum55
4th July 2017, 12:17
Can’t disagree with that. There were a number of scandalous decisions from back in the Schumacher Ferrari days. Seems like those days are back.
Jeff
4th July 2017, 15:53
Different rules for different drivers. The bar is lowered for some drivers such as SV and the bar is raised when it comes to drivers like LH.
Americo
4th July 2017, 12:59
Your the fukn goof that started the whole mess, I would of punched your lights out if that were me
Michael Gable
4th July 2017, 18:55
Other way around, Mercedes has always ran F1, always will. Just look at spygate.
Mrs Julie tynan
5th July 2017, 11:10
46 callery street
46 callery street
julie tynan
5th July 2017, 11:14
O come on what’s Lewis want blood bloody hell vetted being punished have seen worse than that what about Hamilton County Roseburg when they took each other off the track
Mrs Julie tynan
5th July 2017, 11:12
O come on what’s Lewis want blood bloody hell vetted being punished have seen worse than that what about Hamilton County Roseburg when they took each other off the track