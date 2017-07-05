2017 Austrian Grand Prix track preview

Officially the Red Bull Ring is a nine-turn circuit. Realistically there are just seven, making this one of the simplest layouts on the calendar. In terms of lap time, it’s also the shortest.

This was one of the first circuits to be redesigned by Hermann Tilke, ahead of its return to the calendar in 1997. The generous asphalt run-offs at several points on the track have led to many complaints about corner-cutting.

Last year the race organisers attempted to solve the by installing new kerbs at several points on the circuit. Some of these were blamed for Daniil Kvyat’s high-speed crash during qualifying.

As well as being one of the quicker layouts on the schedule the track surface is fairly abrasive. That plus Pirelli’s decision to bring its softest tyres should mean tyre strategy plays a greater role at this race than it has so far this year. However 12 months ago Sebastian Vettel’s race was ruined when a tyre blew while he was leading.

One of the biggest challenges for the teams in terms of set-up is ensuring their hybrid power units are able to supply all the power they need on a short track with limited opportunities to generate energy. This will be even more difficult in 2017 as the new generation of cars should be able to run at full throttle for longer.

The hybrid boost is especially important on the long uphill drag to turn two. DRS is not available here, unlike the straights before and after it, so drivers must ensure they keep enough energy in reserve to his top speed and not fall prey to attacking rivals.

Go ad-free for just £1 per month >> Find out more and sign up

A lap of the Red Bull Ring

“It’s a short track with not too many corners,” says Nico Hulkenberg, who took a surprise front row start for Force India last year. “It’s important not to get a false impression as it’s still very challenging and technical.”

The first corner is a sharp but quick 90-degree bend. The run-off here is far less forgiving than it used to be, making it difficult for drivers to get on the power as soon as they’d like for the following straight.

As the drivers reach the tight turn two the track levels off and the camber changes. A DRS detection point is on the approach to this corner, and DRS can be activated at the exit for the approach to turn three. These slow corners separated by long straights tend to see a lot of action, particularly in the opening lap.

The drivers brake from high speed again at turn three but this time the track is falling away from them and the corner opens up at the exit. After the point-and-squirt start to the lap the track now opens up and flows more like the classic Osterreichring.

After the acceleration zone of turn four the drivers tackle a pair of bends which should be substantially quicker with the new, high-downforce cars. The run-off here is less forgiving too – grass and gravel instead of asphalt.

after turn seven the drivers crest a brow and drop back towards the final two bends. Both are short, quick turns. The pit lane entrance appears between the two of them and drivers heading in must take care not to cross the line. The second DRS detection point is also here, giving drivers the chance to deploy it on the start/finish straight.

2017 Austrian Grand Prix