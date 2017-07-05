Nico Hulkenberg, Renault, Baku City Circuit, 2017

Renault wins are two or three years away – Hulkenberg

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Nico Hulkenberg expects it will be at least two years before Renault are able to compete for wins in F1.

Comment of the day

Comparing F1 to Van Halen? Good work Neuralfraud!

Van Halen are notorious for keeping quiet and ignoring the world for years at a time, until they’re 100% certain they’re going on tour – and even they’re coy about it.

To me, “80 or 90%” means “we’ve almost got the salary figured out”!
Neuralfraud

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Ben73!

On this day in F1

  • Nigel Mansell won the French Grand Prix at Paul Ricard for Williams on this day in 1987

One comment on “Renault wins are two or three years away – Hulkenberg”

    hunocsi (@hunocsi)
    5th July 2017, 0:07

    To that last tweet: no, the contact wasn’t deliberate today, even if it caused an accident. Also, it was racing at top speeds.

