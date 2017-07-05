In the round-up: Nico Hulkenberg expects it will be at least two years before Renault are able to compete for wins in F1.
Nico Hulkenberg says Renault are 'on target' (Sky)
"The target is that in two or three years' time we will be winning races."
Kubica to test again for Renault (BBC)
"A further test has been scheduled but Renault would not reveal details."
F1 hints at rules breaks for new manufacturers (Autosport)
"If you recall the token system, perhaps a new entrant might get more development tokens for the first couple of years - there are some smart initiatives you can use to encourage people into F1."
Formula 1 oil burn controversy real – Renault (Motorsport)
"You never have these kind of discussions and clarifications from the FIA if something hasn't been done."
F4 SEA championship to open at Malaysian Grand Prix (FIA)
"The 2017-18 season of the Formula 4 South East Asia Championship – certified by FIA – will commence with six support races at the 2017 Formula 1 Petronas Malaysia Grand Prix at Sepang from 29 September to 1 October."
From rising F1 talent to F1 talent spotter - the Helmut Marko story (F1)
"An injury in the eye is very painful. They had to sew the eye, so every blink was a horror."
"The incident has divided opinion, and as wide-ranging as those views may be, I firmly believe there would be more acceptance on both sides of the argument if the decisions were explained."
First time back in a car, it's been to long💪🏼 #billywhizz #imback pic.twitter.com/JZbiSxRYkH
— billywhizz (@BillyMonger) July 4, 2017
publish all the data, video and testimonies from all parties, including the race stewards and their process for making decisions.
— Jason Swales (@Jason_A_Swales) July 4, 2017
So that's how cycling deals with deliberate contact. Sagan disqualified from @LeTour. Perhaps F1 should look at similar disciplines!
— Chris Buncombe (@Chris_Buncombe) July 4, 2017
Comment of the day
Comparing F1 to Van Halen? Good work Neuralfraud!
Van Halen are notorious for keeping quiet and ignoring the world for years at a time, until they’re 100% certain they’re going on tour – and even they’re coy about it.
To me, “80 or 90%” means “we’ve almost got the salary figured out”!
Neuralfraud
From the forum
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
5th July 2017, 0:07
To that last tweet: no, the contact wasn’t deliberate today, even if it caused an accident. Also, it was racing at top speeds.