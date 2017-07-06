Austrian GP weekend to be dry and warm

Formula One is set for another dry and very warm weekend in Austria.

Temperatures will reach 31C during Thursday’s media day at the track but the mercury may rise even higher tomorrow, hitting 32C in the afternoon. This is a few degrees higher than last year’s peak, when track surface temperatures in qualifying reached a punishing 54C.

As Sunday is forecast to be a few degrees cooler, Friday’s practice running may not give a great guide to how the tyres will perform over a race stint. Pirelli has brought the three softest available compounds this weekend. Sunday is also forecast to be the cloudiest of the three days which will also serve to keep track temperatures down.

Hot conditions put strain on the power units as well as the tyres. The high demand on the MGU-K and MGU-H at the Red Bull Ring places additional strain on the battery, which may force teams to adjust their cooling arrangements. Even in the fourth year of the V6 hybrid turbo regulations some manufacturers are continuing to have reliability problems, notably Renault and Honda.

For more updates on the track conditions during each session keep an eye on F1 Fanatic Live and the F1 Fanatic Twitter account.

Location of Red Bull Ring

See the location of every race on the 2017 F1 calendar here:

2017 Austrian Grand Prix