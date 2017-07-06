In the round-up: A second F1 race in China is also under consideration by the sport’s new owners.

Predictions Championship

Remember to make your Predictions Championship entry for the this weekend’s grand prix before qualifying. Among the prizes you can win this year are a motorsport painting of your choice by Rob Ijbema like the one above.

Social media Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more: Early flights 😁 A post shared by Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) on Jul 5, 2017 at 3:32am PDT Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory

From the forum Who will be the next new drivers in Formula One?

Happy birthday! Happy birthday to John H, Mitz1111, Sebsronnie, Elliot Horwood, Isaac Mwale and John H! If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.