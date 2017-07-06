In the round-up: A second F1 race in China is also under consideration by the sport’s new owners.
Formula One teams up with Lagardere in China push (Reuters)
"The sport's new owners, Liberty Media, see China, along with the United States, as ripe for expansion and there has been talk of adding a second grand prix in the country to the long-standing one in Shanghai."
Aston and Cosworth join F1 engine meeting (Autosport)
"There was a widespread acceptance that F1 should remain the pinnacle of motorsport and therefore engine technology could not go backwards."
Paul Ricard offers to host 2018 winter testing (F1i)
"As the teams will not know the new track, it could be tempting for them. The only question is whether we will share with another circuit."
Fernando Alonso rues years of frustration at McLaren but doesn't write them off (Sky)
"The lack of victories hurts the career, the motivation and happiness. That's been the biggest loss of the last couple of years."
McLaren zooms into junk bond market (FT - registration required)
"After the deal, Bahrain’s sovereign wealth fund Mumtalakat will own 62.55 per cent of the combined group’s shares. TAG, the Luxembourg investment group run by Mansour Ojjeh, will own 15.89 per cent while other minority shareholders will hold the remainder."
Webber calls for end to F1 grid penalties (Motorsport)
"There have been so many ridiculous penalties over the last five years that the driver has had nothing to do with, and it's had a big impact on how the weekend would have been in terms of entertainment."
Villeneuve continue de dire ce qu’il pense (Journal de Montreal - French)
F1 should have more short tracks like the Red Bull Ring, says
A vote for short tracks. Spectators see the cars more, there is less empty track, more lapped traffic for the leaders. I don’t know why F1 tracks have become so long in the last generation.
Maybe this is a US bias, where Elkhart Lake or Watkins Glen are “long” circuits and there are more shortish street circuits.
DaveW (@Dmw)
Strontium (@strontium)
6th July 2017, 0:35
I completely agree with comment of the day. I occasionally do some of my own track designs, or look at how existing tracks could be modified, and often the best designs are indeed the short ones. For a long track to have a good flow it needs a lot more space (like Spa), and consequently lot of long tracks are compact, slow, and have no flow. Short tracks can flow well without this problem. I don’t get what the obsession is with the 5km long tilkedromes, I really don’t. Increased maintenance cost for the circuits, higher ticket prices (bear in mind longer tracks rarely mean more grandstands), and worse value for money. I really hope Red Bull don’t go ahead with their plans to expand the red bull ring. Aside from its setting and location, what makes it so brilliant is it’s length. Making it longer for the sake of it will take this away. People still love Brands Hatch (another short layout), and I think a race there (if it were brought to modern standards) would be great.
Often long tracks almost feel like they’ve been stretched out for the sake of it, and the final sector of Austin Texas is a perfect example of this, as is the final sector of both Sepang and Shanghai, the unnecessary straights in Korea and India, and let’s not even get started about the time the endurance layout was used in Bahrain. These bits add very little to the challenge, I’d even go as far as to say they ruin it.
This brings me nicely onto my next point. Maybe it’s just my perception, but I don’t recall a time since I started following F1 when there have been so many talks of new races. A new race here, new race there. China is an obvious choice for expansion, however if they do I’d really wish they avoid making the same mistakes they have made with Shanghai. Massive track, bland run-offs making it feel almost desolate. It’s right next to the city of Shanghai, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at it. There are so many great places and settings in China that they could use, so I hope it’s not built on swampland again.