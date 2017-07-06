Start, Shanghai International Circuit, 2017

F1 may add second race in China

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: A second F1 race in China is also under consideration by the sport’s new owners.

Predictions Championship

Remember to make your Predictions Championship entry for the this weekend’s grand prix before qualifying. Among the prizes you can win this year are a motorsport painting of your choice by Rob Ijbema like the one above.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Early flights 😁

A post shared by Daniel Ricciardo (@danielricciardo) on

Comment of the day

F1 should have more short tracks like the Red Bull Ring, says

A vote for short tracks. Spectators see the cars more, there is less empty track, more lapped traffic for the leaders. I don’t know why F1 tracks have become so long in the last generation.

Maybe this is a US bias, where Elkhart Lake or Watkins Glen are “long” circuits and there are more shortish street circuits.
DaveW (@Dmw)

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to John H, Mitz1111, Sebsronnie, Elliot Horwood, Isaac Mwale and John H!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

On this day in F1

  • Juan Pablo Montoya took pole for the fourth race in a row today in 2002 at Silverstone

One comment on “F1 may add second race in China”

  1. Profile Photo

    Strontium (@strontium)
    6th July 2017, 0:35

    I completely agree with comment of the day. I occasionally do some of my own track designs, or look at how existing tracks could be modified, and often the best designs are indeed the short ones. For a long track to have a good flow it needs a lot more space (like Spa), and consequently lot of long tracks are compact, slow, and have no flow. Short tracks can flow well without this problem. I don’t get what the obsession is with the 5km long tilkedromes, I really don’t. Increased maintenance cost for the circuits, higher ticket prices (bear in mind longer tracks rarely mean more grandstands), and worse value for money. I really hope Red Bull don’t go ahead with their plans to expand the red bull ring. Aside from its setting and location, what makes it so brilliant is it’s length. Making it longer for the sake of it will take this away. People still love Brands Hatch (another short layout), and I think a race there (if it were brought to modern standards) would be great.

    Often long tracks almost feel like they’ve been stretched out for the sake of it, and the final sector of Austin Texas is a perfect example of this, as is the final sector of both Sepang and Shanghai, the unnecessary straights in Korea and India, and let’s not even get started about the time the endurance layout was used in Bahrain. These bits add very little to the challenge, I’d even go as far as to say they ruin it.

    This brings me nicely onto my next point. Maybe it’s just my perception, but I don’t recall a time since I started following F1 when there have been so many talks of new races. A new race here, new race there. China is an obvious choice for expansion, however if they do I’d really wish they avoid making the same mistakes they have made with Shanghai. Massive track, bland run-offs making it feel almost desolate. It’s right next to the city of Shanghai, but you wouldn’t know it from looking at it. There are so many great places and settings in China that they could use, so I hope it’s not built on swampland again.

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.