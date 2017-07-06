Renault has confirmed Robert Kubica will have a second test for the team to judge whether he is ready to make his return to F1.
Kubica, who was seriously injured in a rally crash in February 2011, made his testing return for the team last month. He will use the same car again, an E20 chassis from 2012, and will drive at Paul Ricard, the venue for next year’s French Grand Prix.
Renault say Kubica’s programme will “extensively evaluate his driving capabilities”
“Whilst the first day of testing at Valencia was no more than to let Robert get reacquainted with the feel of driving again,” said managing director Cyril Abiteboul, “this second test will be to assess his capabilities to return to the highest level of competition”.
“This is a new phase in his personal and professional journey and we are proud to support him in the form of lending our infrastructure at Paul Ricard that is suitable for professional and non-professional drivers.”
“There are still many hurdles for him to overcome, and he knows better than anyone else that only his performance will determine if he can one day return to being a professional driver.”
Kubica also drove a Renault in a public demonstration at the Goodwood Festival of Speed last month. He made is F1 debut with BMW in 2006 and won the Canadian Grand Prix for them two years later. He joined Renault at the beginning of 2010 but was injured before he could start his second season with the team.
10 comments on “Renault confirm Kubica will test for them again to judge if he can return”
Mashiat (@mashiat)
6th July 2017, 15:07
I honestly can’t imagine shifting up and down with only my left hand. Kudos to RK to drive an F1 car competitively with that setup.
He Man
6th July 2017, 15:12
Anyone know why he’s testing with the 2012 car? Due to regulation he should be able to test up to the 2015 car. I’m guessing he’s not testing the hybrids because the Renaults/Lotuses were un competitve then? But what about the 2013 car?
hunocsi (@hunocsi)
6th July 2017, 15:25
I think that’s the car they regularly use for any kinds of runs. The 2015 car is out of the picture anyway as that used a Mercedes PU, the 2014 Lotus was terrible to drive, and also it’s expensive to run these hybrid power units.
Dawid Stolarski
6th July 2017, 15:36
The 2012 car is the fastest comparing to the car from this season. 2015 was a piece of crap, also all of the cars were slower than 2012 ones.
Jaime
6th July 2017, 15:26
I guess the paddles will have enough separation so that he doesn’t downshift by mistake. What I’m not really sure is if he’ll be able to use both hands to operate the clutch, otherwise he’ll be at a disadvantage during race starts.
RicsKing94
6th July 2017, 15:50
Af far as I’m aware, since this season, they are using only one clutch pedal for starts.
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
6th July 2017, 15:10
Jolyoff Palmer will be sweating and swearing. And if Robert is deemed as able to return, I would put him next to Hulk ASAP. He would grab all the headlines for Renault (now that the bump-gate is getting old) and if he scores points, he will prove he is worth the sudden change. It would be a win-win decision.
Hugh (@hugh11)
6th July 2017, 15:12
Apparently he’s been putting in times just slower than Hulkenberg and quicker than Palmer in the simulator, so if he is able to transform that sort of pace into real life even with his injuries and the various forces on the car, he will surely replace Palmer for next year, and everyone will love him.
GeeMac (@geemac)
6th July 2017, 15:55
The person who has to be most interested in the outcome of this test has to be Carlos Sainz. Given that he has said he is unlikely to be a STR next season, Renault is probably his best long term bet for a move up the grid.
nase
6th July 2017, 15:57
This is pretty big news. He’s not a rich kid, and they’re obviously not organising test sessions to boost his self-esteem without any ulterior motives. They want him back, and rather sooner than later.
So, he’s been out of the cockpit for almost seven years now (as far as Formula 1 GPs are concerned) – what’s the longest break before returning to full-time racing in the history of F1? Could Kubica set a new record?