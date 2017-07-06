Carlos Sainz Jnr says it is unlikely he will return to Toro Rosso for a fourth season with the team next year.
No driver has ever spent four consecutive seasons at Toro Rosso, which serves as a junior team for Red Bull. GP2 champion Pierre Gasly, who is currently racing in Super Formula, has been widely tipped to join them for the 2018 F1 season.
“As you all know my target number one is to be with Red Bull next year and start fighting for podiums, wins, whatever they are fighting for next year. I’m going to keep pushing for this.”
“If that doesn’t happen obviously a fourth year in Toro Rosso is unlikely and I’m not going to close the door to any opportunity.”
“It’s still very early,” Sainz added. I don’t really know what is going to happen next year.
“There’s obviously rumours going around now the paddock I heard, obviously silly season as you name it. And it’s good fun but for me the good fun is actually on track, to keep performing as I have been performing up until now.”
“It’s been a really good season, and we will see, I leave that to other people in my team to judge and to see. For me I have a job that is to drive the car and do it as fast as possible.”
Sainz is currently ninth in the championship on 29 points, 25 ahead of team mate Daniil Kvyat.
3 comments on “Sainz: “Unlikely” I’ll be at Toro Rosso in 2018”
Kaikarden (@kaikarden)
6th July 2017, 15:36
I’m skeptical as to whether any other teams above Toro Rosso would really want him and those Red Bull seats seem secure for at least 3 years. He is too much of a risk, sure he is quick but he does make some ridiculous errors such as at Canada or Bahrain this year. Would I take him at Williams if Massa retires at the end of the year? I cannot decide.
ME4ME (@me4me)
6th July 2017, 15:47
@kaikarden, I agree I think his value has dropped a little because of his crashes, which both were quite clumpsy and potentially dangerous. Were could he go next year? Maybe Renault, but they would surely have to pay a considerable amount to buy him from Red Bull. With Kubica coming into the picture, I expect Sainz to do another year at Toro Rosso.
OOliver
6th July 2017, 15:39
Too much testosterone in one small package.