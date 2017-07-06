Ultra-soft tyres chosen again for US GP

Formula One’s official tyre supplier Pirelli has nominated its softest tyre compounds for the eighth time this year in its selection for the United States Grand Prix.
Drivers will have the choice of the ultra-soft, super-soft and soft tyres from October’s race at the Circuit of the Americas.
The selection is one stage softer than those used last year.
|Circuit
|2016 tyres
|2017 tyres
|Melbourne
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Shanghai
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Bahrain
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Sochi
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Catalunya
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Monte-Carlo
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Montreal
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Baku
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Red Bull Ring
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Silverstone
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Hungaroring
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Spa-Francorchamps
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Monza
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Singapore
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Sepang
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Suzuka
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Circuit of the Americas
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|Interlagos
|Yas Marina
|Soft