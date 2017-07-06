Ultra-soft tyres chosen again for US GP

Formula One’s official tyre supplier Pirelli has nominated its softest tyre compounds for the eighth time this year in its selection for the United States Grand Prix.

Drivers will have the choice of the ultra-soft, super-soft and soft tyres from October’s race at the Circuit of the Americas.

The selection is one stage softer than those used last year.

Circuit 2016 tyres 2017 tyres Melbourne Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Shanghai Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Bahrain Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Sochi Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Catalunya Hard Medium Soft Hard Medium Soft Monte-Carlo Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Montreal Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Baku Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Red Bull Ring Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Silverstone Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft Hungaroring Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Spa-Francorchamps Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Monza Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Singapore Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Sepang Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft Suzuka Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft Circuit of the Americas Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Interlagos Yas Marina Soft

2017 United States Grand Prix