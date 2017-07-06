Ultra soft tyres, Monte-Carlo, 2016

Ultra-soft tyres chosen again for US GP

2017 United States Grand PrixPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Formula One’s official tyre supplier Pirelli has nominated its softest tyre compounds for the eighth time this year in its selection for the United States Grand Prix.

Drivers will have the choice of the ultra-soft, super-soft and soft tyres from October’s race at the Circuit of the Americas.

The selection is one stage softer than those used last year.

Circuit 2016 tyres 2017 tyres
Melbourne Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Shanghai Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Bahrain Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Sochi Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Catalunya Hard Medium Soft Hard Medium Soft
Monte-Carlo Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Montreal Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Baku Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Red Bull Ring Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Silverstone Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Hungaroring Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Spa-Francorchamps Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Monza Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Singapore Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Sepang Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Suzuka Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Circuit of the Americas Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
Interlagos
Yas Marina Soft

2017 United States Grand Prix

Browse all United States Grand Prix articles

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.