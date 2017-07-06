Sebastian Vettel has accepted Lewis Hamilton did not brake test him during the Azerbaijan Grand Prix.
“I don’t think he actually brake-tested me,” Vettel confirmed during the pre-race press conference for the Austrian Grand Prix. The Ferrari driver admitted it had been “the wrong decision” to pull alongside Hamilton’s car and hit him.
The pair spoke to each other following their controversial clash in the last race. Hamilton told Vettel he wanted the Ferrari driver to make it clear he no brake-testing had taken place.
“My only point to Sebastian was I felt that saying I had brake-tested him, I was like ‘I hope you can correct that because people who people who were watching felt that was something I did’,” said Hamilton.
“The data obviously showed that was not the case. In actual fact he accelerated, I think the goal was to be as close as possible to me, but that was an error in judgement.”
“My only point there in the reply to him was that I hope he makes that clear because I had no intentions, there was no need for me to do something like that as I was in the lead.”
“I accept his apology and we’ll move forward,” Hamilton added.
3 comments on “Vettel accepts Hamilton did not brake-test him”
David BR (@david-br)
6th July 2017, 14:07
So Ecclestone, Stewart and half the internet accusing Hamilton of brake testing Vettel have now been disproven by Vettel himself, as well as what some of us like to call real world observation. Not that it will make much difference. Maybe Hamilton bullied that admission out of him?
Jureo (@jureo)
6th July 2017, 14:17
Well it looked mighty like a brake test.
F1 cars slow down a lot when lifting. There’s all kinds of braking going on, at 70 km/h droping to 50 km/h can be done quite fast, especially in a corner with super sticky tires… lift and net effect can be comparable to a road car braking.
Issue was compounded by Vettel not having enough safety margin, resonable why not. They were preparing to race. Vettel was on his gearbox, Hamilton was trying to push the field back, to get some safety for himself on restart…
So while it looked like brake test at first… telemetry showed it wasn’t. Vettel thought it was at first aswell… now appologised and confirmed it was indeed not.
:D This saga does continue to crank up views, clicks, publicity. Typical F1. Action on track lasts minutes, conversation about wheel to wheel contact lasts for 2 weeks now.
DaveW (@dmw)
6th July 2017, 14:29
I’m sure that wasn’t easy for him to say, but I think that should settle the “fireworks” aspect of things and good riddance to it. These are not two guys who have any axes to grind with each other, and they have both been around long enough to have to apologize for various screw ups to various other people. (Although I expect an extended montage with furious jump-cuts and thumping dubstep over Leigh Diffy’s tiresome yelping on NBCsN to hype up the Vettel/Hamilton “fireworks” for Austria.)