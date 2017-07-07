Hamilton and Vettel lead the way in second practice

Lewis Hamilton kept his Mercedes on top of the timing sheets in second practice for the Austrian Grand Prix.

His lap of 1’05.483, set on ultra-soft tyres, was half a second quicker than he managed in the morning on soft tyres, and lowered the record time for the Red Bull Ring even further. However he was one of several drivers to experience problems during the session.

Hamilton pitted to have an unspecified problem on his car inspected. He later reported feeling uncomfortable with its behaviour.

Less than four tenths of a second covered the top five drivers which included Sebastian Vettel in second, the second Mercedes of Valtteri Bottas in third, and then the two Red Bull drivers. Max Verstappen narrowly pipped Daniel Ricciardo after a delay in getting his session started due to a brake problem. Bottas spun at turn six early in practice.

Behind Kimi Raikkonen, Kevin Magnussen took ‘best of the rest’ honours in seventh. His Haas team mate Romain Grosjean was one of several drivers to run wide in the tricky final two corners, though he came off better than others who hit trouble there. Carlos Sainz Jnr’s session came to an early end due to damage incurred at the same turn.

Fernando Alonso brought more cheer to McLaren with the eighth-fastest time. This was despite losing time in the pits having his floor changed, and spinning off at turn six. He was one of three drivers to set a lap of 1’06.7.

In a difficult session for Toro Rosso, Daniil Kvyat was stopped by a brake fire a few minutes before practice ended. The Sauber pair were last, over a second slower than the rest.

Second practice visual gaps

Lewis Hamilton – 1’05.483 +0.147 Sebastian Vettel – 1’05.630 +0.216 Valtteri Bottas – 1’05.699 +0.349 Max Verstappen – 1’05.832 +0.390 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’05.873 +0.661 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’06.144 +1.108 Kevin Magnussen – 1’06.591 +1.249 Fernando Alonso – 1’06.732 +1.252 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’06.735 +1.280 Romain Grosjean – 1’06.763 +1.366 Esteban Ocon – 1’06.849 +1.376 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’06.859 +1.423 Daniil Kvyat – 1’06.906 +1.582 Felipe Massa – 1’07.065 +1.617 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’07.100 +1.985 Lance Stroll – 1’07.468 +2.026 Sergio Perez – 1’07.509 +2.140 Jolyon Palmer – 1’07.623 +3.299 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’08.782 +3.387 Marcus Ericsson – 1’08.870