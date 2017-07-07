Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2017

Drivers should be sent off for deliberate contact – Hamilton

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton says deliberate contact should be treated as seriously in F1 as it is in other sports.

Comment of the day

Carlos Sainz Jnr is shopping around for a 2018 drive, but has his market value fallen?

I think his value has dropped a little because of his crashes, which both were quite clumsy and potentially dangerous. Were could he go next year?

Maybe Renault, but they would surely have to pay a considerable amount to buy him from Red Bull. With Kubica coming into the picture, I expect Sainz to do another year at Toro Rosso.
@Me4me

On this day in F1

  • Michael Schumacher won at a slippery Silverstone on this day in 2002

5 comments on “Drivers should be sent off for deliberate contact – Hamilton”

    George (@george)
    7th July 2017, 0:20

    Realistically it’s midfield or nothing for Sainz whichever way he goes. There might be a Ferrari slot open next year but I can’t see him getting it.

    I’m guessing people are probably rolling their eyes at the possibility of a second Chinese GP considering they can’t even fill the first one up. I will say that although they don’t gather in huge numbers, those fans that do turn up at least seem enthusiastic though, which is more than you can say for the middle eastern races.

  2. OOliver
    7th July 2017, 0:24

    I was looking at the engine component use for Honda and was telling myself it cant be correct. 5 ICEs, 7 TCs etc, after 8 races, then remembered each of those components was supposed to last for 5 races.

      Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
      7th July 2017, 0:43

      Well at least Honda is at the head of one table…

    Strontium (@strontium)
    7th July 2017, 0:41

    We have already worn through the Hamilton and Vettel argument. Although I agree Vettel should’ve been disqualified, the penalty was pretty consistent with those given for previous such offences, and it’s incredibly tiring listening to people whine on about it.

    It has happened, Vettel took the penalty, he has (perhaps reluctantly) admitted fault and apologised for the accident, and both drivers and teams have moved on. It will be a massive shame for the media and the fans to drag this out for months on end, and ruin / detract from (and therefore prevent people from enjoying) the amazing championship battle we are witnessing. Sadly, it’s apparent that that is exactly what is going to happen, as always.

    andrewf1 (@andrewf1)
    7th July 2017, 0:55

    @strontium

    Not exactly sure what you mean with “penalty was pretty consistent with those given for previous such offences”.
    If by previous such offences you mean deliberately hitting another competitor, the punishment has been much worse.
    If instead you mean just banging wheels with minimal damage while racing, it doesn’t apply – nobody’s done this before under the safety-car, when racing isn’t even allowed.

