In the round-up: Lewis Hamilton says deliberate contact should be treated as seriously in F1 as it is in other sports.
Austrian Grand Prix Preview (BBC)
"If retaliation is a sending-off offence in football, we've seen it in cycling in the last days, why isn't it in motor sport? Is motor sport somehow a special case?" Hamilton: "Not at all. It should be exactly the same. Why it isn't, it's a question that needs to go to the FIA."
Building on Baku’s podium momentum - Lance Stroll Q&A (F1)
"In the heat of the moment it is easy to lose your head I guess, but it was very aggressive and I do not think it was necessary to do that, even if Lewis Hamilton would have braked."
F1 drivers react to Sebastian Vettel-Lewis Hamilton clash, FIA decision (ESPN)
Esteban Ocon: "We are Formula One drivers, we are pro, we have something to show the young drivers as well. It cannot happen. The question was, is the penalty was big enough or not, then it's not my job to comment on it."
Ferrari splits with F1 engine chief (Autosport)
"Sources have suggested that Sassi left the team only in the last few days, and the move has created some shock because Ferrari had made good progress with its engine this season."
Alonso on Honda update: Theoretical numbers not worth discussing (Crash)
"In Baku, we had the first touch of this spec. It was maybe not at the full potential because of different mappings. Let's see here when we put the engine, but I think it's a small step so we cannot think we had an engine in Baku that will put is in the top five. I think small steps are welcome."
Ocon needs to change his attitude, says Perez (Reuters)
"It was both of our fault. There were things that he did that were not right, there were things I did that were not right."
Chase Carey: '25-race calendar not a reality' (F1i)
"25, 23, 22 races is not the reality at the moment and not the point of the discussion."
Williams The Film - Trailer (Williams via YouTube)
F1 left with a car crash over controversial Sebastian Vettel verdict (The Guardian)
"Todt is a sincere proponent of motor racing and road safety but having come to a such a controversial conclusion the organisation he heads should have made its reasoning more clear before declaring this particular case closed."
Why Formula 1 needs an updated ‘Asian tour’ (Linked In)
Zak Brown: "Of course, the grand prix in Shanghai is already well established, but we should explore the possibility of a race in another major city, such as Beijing, or a street race in a city like Wuxi, a place that’s growing ambitiously and enormously."
Austrian Grand Prix betting: Practice can make perfect for Red Bull but they won't win the race on home soil (Unibet)
I'm in today's press conference alongside @LewisHamilton and Sebastian Vettel. Not sure I'm going to be talking much this time 😄
— Kevin Magnussen (@KevinMagnussen) July 6, 2017
iiinnn the red corner… pic.twitter.com/LezuDQ45Sa
— Marc Priestley (@f1elvis) July 6, 2017
Engine components used so far by the two Honda drivers: 63
Engine components used so far by all six Mercedes drivers: 70#F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/4tF1tnTBTU
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 6, 2017
Pirelli has specified minimum starting tyre pressures of 21.5psi for the front and 19.5psi for the rear this weekend. #F1 #AustrianGP
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 6, 2017
Carlos Sainz Jnr is shopping around for a 2018 drive, but has his market value fallen?
I think his value has dropped a little because of his crashes, which both were quite clumsy and potentially dangerous. Were could he go next year?
Maybe Renault, but they would surely have to pay a considerable amount to buy him from Red Bull. With Kubica coming into the picture, I expect Sainz to do another year at Toro Rosso.
@Me4me
George (@george)
7th July 2017, 0:20
Realistically it’s midfield or nothing for Sainz whichever way he goes. There might be a Ferrari slot open next year but I can’t see him getting it.
I’m guessing people are probably rolling their eyes at the possibility of a second Chinese GP considering they can’t even fill the first one up. I will say that although they don’t gather in huge numbers, those fans that do turn up at least seem enthusiastic though, which is more than you can say for the middle eastern races.
OOliver
7th July 2017, 0:24
I was looking at the engine component use for Honda and was telling myself it cant be correct. 5 ICEs, 7 TCs etc, after 8 races, then remembered each of those components was supposed to last for 5 races.
Jay Menon (@jaymenon10)
7th July 2017, 0:43
Well at least Honda is at the head of one table…
Strontium (@strontium)
7th July 2017, 0:41
We have already worn through the Hamilton and Vettel argument. Although I agree Vettel should’ve been disqualified, the penalty was pretty consistent with those given for previous such offences, and it’s incredibly tiring listening to people whine on about it.
It has happened, Vettel took the penalty, he has (perhaps reluctantly) admitted fault and apologised for the accident, and both drivers and teams have moved on. It will be a massive shame for the media and the fans to drag this out for months on end, and ruin / detract from (and therefore prevent people from enjoying) the amazing championship battle we are witnessing. Sadly, it’s apparent that that is exactly what is going to happen, as always.
andrewf1 (@andrewf1)
7th July 2017, 0:55
@strontium
Not exactly sure what you mean with “penalty was pretty consistent with those given for previous such offences”.
If by previous such offences you mean deliberately hitting another competitor, the punishment has been much worse.
If instead you mean just banging wheels with minimal damage while racing, it doesn’t apply – nobody’s done this before under the safety-car, when racing isn’t even allowed.