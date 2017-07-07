Hamilton breaks track record on hardest tyres in first session

Lewis Hamilton set a new track record at the Red Bull using the hardest of the three tyre compounds available during first practice.

The Mercedes driver set a best time of 1’05.975 on the soft rubber, bettering the previous record of 1’06.228 he set during qualifying last year.

He was separated from team mate Valtteri Bottas at the top of the times by Max Verstappen, who got his Red Bull within two-tenths of Hamilton’s time at the team’s home track. Verstappen ended an eventful session by spinning at the turn three hairpin.

He damaged his car earlier after a mistake at turn seven. He had to return to the pits after skating across the turn seven gravel trap and glancing a barrier.

Behind Bottas was Sebastian Vettel in the first of the Ferraris, both of which had spins during the session. Vettel rotated after thumping the turn one apex kerb, which left him facing the wrong way at the exit of the turn.

Kimi Raikkonen lost his SF70H under braking for the same corner, spinning at speed and ruining his first set of super-softs in the process. He was quickly back out on a fresh set to continue his programme.

Austria’s run-off areas and kerbs caught out several other drivers. Turn nine was a particular source of problems. Romain Grosjean picked up a puncture after running hard over the exit kerb and Felipe Massa also pitted to have his car inspected after touching the same kerb.

It was an encouraging session for McLaren as both cars appeared in the top ten after running Honda’s new spec three power unit. Stoffel Vandoorne was the first of the two in seventh place.

First practice visual gaps

Lewis Hamilton – 1’05.975 +0.190 Max Verstappen – 1’06.165 +0.370 Valtteri Bottas – 1’06.345 +0.449 Sebastian Vettel – 1’06.424 +0.645 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’06.620 +0.873 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’06.848 +1.308 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’07.283 +1.462 Daniil Kvyat – 1’07.437 +1.535 Fernando Alonso – 1’07.510 +1.536 Esteban Ocon – 1’07.511 +1.575 Felipe Massa – 1’07.550 +1.619 Kevin Magnussen – 1’07.594 +1.658 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’07.633 +1.674 Jolyon Palmer – 1’07.649 +2.066 Lance Stroll – 1’08.041 +2.099 Romain Grosjean – 1’08.074 +2.611 Sergey Sirotkin – 1’08.586 +3.305 Alfonso Celis – 1’09.280 +3.348 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’09.323 +4.878 Marcus Ericsson – 1’10.853