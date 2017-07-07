Hamilton breaks track record on hardest tyres in first session

Lewis Hamilton set a new track record at the Red Bull using the hardest of the three tyre compounds available during first practice.
The Mercedes driver set a best time of 1’05.975 on the soft rubber, bettering the previous record of 1’06.228 he set during qualifying last year.
He was separated from team mate Valtteri Bottas at the top of the times by Max Verstappen, who got his Red Bull within two-tenths of Hamilton’s time at the team’s home track. Verstappen ended an eventful session by spinning at the turn three hairpin.
He damaged his car earlier after a mistake at turn seven. He had to return to the pits after skating across the turn seven gravel trap and glancing a barrier.
Behind Bottas was Sebastian Vettel in the first of the Ferraris, both of which had spins during the session. Vettel rotated after thumping the turn one apex kerb, which left him facing the wrong way at the exit of the turn.
Kimi Raikkonen lost his SF70H under braking for the same corner, spinning at speed and ruining his first set of super-softs in the process. He was quickly back out on a fresh set to continue his programme.
Austria’s run-off areas and kerbs caught out several other drivers. Turn nine was a particular source of problems. Romain Grosjean picked up a puncture after running hard over the exit kerb and Felipe Massa also pitted to have his car inspected after touching the same kerb.
It was an encouraging session for McLaren as both cars appeared in the top ten after running Honda’s new spec three power unit. Stoffel Vandoorne was the first of the two in seventh place.
|Pos.
|No.
|Driver
|Car
|Best lap
|Gap
|Laps
|1
|44
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’05.975
|38
|2
|33
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’06.165
|0.190
|23
|3
|77
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’06.345
|0.370
|35
|4
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’06.424
|0.449
|28
|5
|3
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’06.620
|0.645
|32
|6
|7
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’06.848
|0.873
|24
|7
|2
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’07.283
|1.308
|31
|8
|26
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’07.437
|1.462
|31
|9
|14
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’07.510
|1.535
|28
|10
|31
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’07.511
|1.536
|39
|11
|19
|Felipe Massa
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’07.550
|1.575
|29
|12
|20
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’07.594
|1.619
|30
|13
|55
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’07.633
|1.658
|32
|14
|30
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’07.649
|1.674
|31
|15
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’08.041
|2.066
|35
|16
|8
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’08.074
|2.099
|20
|17
|46
|Sergey Sirotkin
|Renault
|1’08.586
|2.611
|27
|18
|34
|Alfonso Celis
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’09.280
|3.305
|15
|19
|94
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’09.323
|3.348
|29
|20
|9
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’10.853
|4.878
|12
10 comments on “Hamilton breaks track record on hardest tyres in first session”
NoName (@noname)
7th July 2017, 10:30
I think Verstappen needs to take it more easy a bit instead of trashing his car left and right. Is Ferrari falling behind already ?..
sethje (@seth-space)
7th July 2017, 10:35
It’s a training. Finding the limit is part of that.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
7th July 2017, 11:02
This, the best drivers will be exploring limits all the way through to Q3. Hamilton and Vettel are the leading exponents of how to do this, building times through the weekend leading up to Q3 laps.
Mike
7th July 2017, 10:53
Vettel also spun and damaged his car…
Mike
7th July 2017, 10:56
sorry, no damage but did spin.
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
7th July 2017, 11:03
He also went over four tenths faster than Ricciardo. Paid off, surely? You either never find the limit, or you occasionally go over it.
Bobby (@f1bobby)
7th July 2017, 11:05
Ham was pretty relaxed about his 5th place and the dramas at Baku – I get the impression Merc have got a pace advantage over Ferrari now and he knows it. Merc will be spectacular at Silverstone.
Blazzz
7th July 2017, 11:24
Seeing Hamilton’s performance in Baku- even with the damaged diffuser/floor where he was clobbered by Vettel and now the Austrian times (i know it’s only FP) I think there is some evidence of that.
Gary
7th July 2017, 11:29
Yes, it’s so exciting to have Mercedes dominating the field like they have since 2014. It just wouldn’t be modern F1 otherwise.
Zomtec
7th July 2017, 11:28
I understand Force India has to sell FP sessions but Renault should be in a able to pay their bills alone get the most out of their time on track.