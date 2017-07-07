Hamilton to get five-place grid penalty for gearbox change

Lewis Hamilton will take a five-place grid penalty at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver’s penalty is for a gearbox change which has become necessary ahead of the ninth round of the championship. Gearboxes are required to last for six consecutive races but Hamilton’s current gearbox was fitted at round seven in Canada, two races ago.

Hamilton has started from pole position in five of the eight races so far this year.

This article will be updated.

2017 Austrian Grand Prix