Lewis Hamilton will take a five-place grid penalty at this weekend’s Austrian Grand Prix.
The Mercedes driver’s penalty is for a gearbox change which has become necessary ahead of the ninth round of the championship. Gearboxes are required to last for six consecutive races but Hamilton’s current gearbox was fitted at round seven in Canada, two races ago.
Hamilton has started from pole position in five of the eight races so far this year.
This article will be updated.
16 comments on “Hamilton to get five-place grid penalty for gearbox change”
Damon85
7th July 2017, 18:26
Why no mention from the team? Apparently they’ve known this for a few days now.
A big blow to Hamilton’s title hopes, I hope he doesn’t have a reliability run like last year……
Stephen Crowsen (@drycrust)
7th July 2017, 18:45
I don’t see it as a big blow, but it has definitely put him at a disadvantage for this race, but I don’t see this race as not winnable.
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
7th July 2017, 18:27
Well, the race suddenly became a lot more interesting.
Damon85
7th July 2017, 18:30
Not at all, Hamilton might have been the quickest this weekend but won’t have the chance to show it, too hard to follow to make things interesting.
PorscheF1 (@xtwl)
7th July 2017, 18:27
Surprising, I expected Vettel to be the first out of the two to be penalised for a component change. Opens the door for Vettel to score big this weekend, if the Red Bulls and Kimi can be in the mix Hamilton is looking at a tough weekend.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
7th July 2017, 18:29
So almost certainly no 67th career pole position for Hamilton this weekend* and that means he won’t be able to equal Michael Schumacher’s all-time record of 68 at Silverstone next week.
*Unless loads of other drivers get penalties!
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
7th July 2017, 18:29
Now we are going to hear Webber start his whining about grid penalties again.
But if it was Vettel being penalized, the Grit would prefer not to comment.
Philip (@philipgb)
7th July 2017, 18:29
Rosberg took a penalty last year and if Hamilton hadn’t had more outright pace in the race would have won. If he hadn’t had his collision he still would have had 2nd. Mercedes will still pull a result out of the bag with strategy.
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
7th July 2017, 18:30
@keithcollantine a question. If Hamilton makes the fastest lap, who gets counted as pole in the Prediction Champìonship? Lewis or the 2nd fastest guy?
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
7th July 2017, 18:37
@omarr-pepper If you have a look at the rules (http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/predictions/) you’ll see it refers to the ‘pole sitter’, which is the person who starts the race from pole position.
caci99 (@caci99)
7th July 2017, 18:38
@omarr-pepper The second fastest guy, the one who sits on pole :)
Learned this when Schumacher lost Pole in Monte Carlo because of grid penalty carried from Spain GP.
Sumedh
7th July 2017, 18:32
Is this a precautionary change in order to mitigate the chance of a complete failure during the race? If yes, it shows the confidence Mercedes has after the Friday performance
Little_M_Lo (@pezlo2013)
7th July 2017, 18:32
This is arguably the best track to take a gearbox penalty for Lewis I believe anyways, compared to Spa or Monza which are later in the season still. Circuits suits Merc but hopefully from further down the grid we can see Lewis make some inroads 2 races in a row!
racerdude7730 (@racerdude7730)
7th July 2017, 18:54
Keith I have a question on our prediction if we pick HAM will we get the points for the pole or will you go by his penalty? I’m picking him for pole but I don’t wanna be screwed out of points for picking him
racerdude7730 (@racerdude7730)
7th July 2017, 18:55
Omg I feel dumb my phone didn’t show the other comments so pretty much if ham is 1 and vet 2 vet counts for pole?
Baron
7th July 2017, 19:05
OMG. Ban Vettel!