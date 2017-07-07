Max Verstappen said the kerbs at the Red Bull Ring aren’t right for F1 after running over them during practice.
“This is not the highest grip track,” Verstappen explained, “and with the higher speeds this year, if you have a moment, it is difficult to correct without hitting a kerb or going through the gravel which a lot of people have experienced today.”
“The yellow kerbs were definitely a challenge and I think maybe they are not the type of kerbs for Formula One, the cars just aren’t designed for it.”
Other teams also experienced problems with the run-off areas at the Red Bull Ring. Both Williams drivers incurred damage after running wide at turn nine.
The run-off areas at the Austrian circuit have been a cause for concern before. Last year Verstappen also criticised the kerbs after Friday running. During qualifying Daniil Kvyat crashed due to a suspension failure caused by hitting one of the kerbs.
Verstappen said he was pleased with his car’s performance after ending Friday within four-tenths of a second of the fastest time.
“All in all, I think it was a positive day,” he said. “We had a small issue with a brake connection at the start of FP2 meaning we had to take the floor off the car which lost us some time but we pretty much completed our programme so we can be happy with that.”
“We still have some work to do tonight as I’m not fully happy with the balance we had today but we are also not too far off. We always know that in qualifying Mercedes will turn up their engines and of course the weather here can change very quickly, so it will be interesting to see what happens tomorrow.”
8 comments on “Red Bull Ring kerbs weren’t designed for F1 – Verstappen”
Racingdave
7th July 2017, 16:29
Yes at Monaco Sir Stirling thought he shouldn’t run into the kerbs as he might get killed. At Monza it was ill advised to have moment because of the trees. The oil drums at silverstone where also well respected as they might redesign your car!! As many features of times gone by. I think we can allow these kerbs and if you run out of talent or push the limits too far I suggest winding it back to a level you feel safe.
I think at Cadwell park and Oulton park club drivers will tell which corners they will fully commit and which they don’t because of potential car redesign but I don’t hear them moving about it👍😀
Doodd
7th July 2017, 16:49
COTD
toiago (@toiago)
7th July 2017, 16:45
It is interesting that such short and seemingly simple circuit is causing so much trouble to all the drivers/teams. They are being punished for making mistakes, which is how it should always be.
Loen (@loen)
7th July 2017, 17:04
Yep ! Too many circuits which coddle and flatter these F1 guys.
We need more circuits that have a realistic potential to wreck your
car beyond immediate repair if you aren’t exceptionally skilled.
In my view these highly paid dream pilots need to feel seriously
threatened by circuit conditions as they were in the past.
Yes, I do fully realise that what I am saying runs counter to all
current thinking in F1. It will always be that way too.
Ju88sy (@ju88sy)
7th July 2017, 17:04
I managed to catch part of FP2 and it was odd to see Sainz I think, slide off the track on to the grass and ‘bounce off’ the wrong side of the kerbs unable to rejoin the track until he had reached the next corner.
mmertens (@mmertens)
7th July 2017, 17:24
Yes, it’s really simple. Stay at track limits. They are highly paid for one reason. They are just too used of running in fancy parking lots. A real circuit should always be challenging. I can’t remember no one complaining about the kerbs of the first S in the old circuit layout. ( Osterreichring)
PeterRogers
7th July 2017, 17:28
He’s 100% right.
Seeing cars stuck in the garage & not out on the racetrack because some stupid kerb ripped the floor off the car (As happened with Sainz) isn’t good for anyone. I want to see cars on track & not stuck in the pits with damage.
If you want to discourage drivers from going off the track then put grass there which is a deterrent that cost’s them time if they run onto it but doesn’t start tearing bits off the car costing fans the opportunity to see drivers on track & costing teams damage that a lot of them can’t afford.
Having kerbs that can do a lot of damage to cars just isn’t correct as a driver isn’t always having to run over them due to his own mistakes & having floor’s ripped off a car because they had to run over a kerb avoiding a spun car or maybe sliding on oil or something (See the 2002 quali session) that isn’t down to the driver making a mistake surely isn’t right.
socksolid (@socksolid)
7th July 2017, 17:29
I hate to admit it but if the kerbs are harsh enough to break the cars then it might be a safety risk. If the suspension arms for example crack when going over the kerbs and then breaks later when going 350kmh then it can lead into really bad crash.
I’d be perfectly okay with the car breaking down if the driver goes over a kerb because he made a mistake. What makes me hesitant to accept that is the chance that the car later breaks down in unsafe manner.