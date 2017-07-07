Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has responded to Carlos Sainz Jnr’s claim he is unlikely to be in a Toro Rosso next year by insisting he will remain at the team’s junior squad.
“He’s under contract,” Horner told Sky. “We’ve exercised his option as well so he’s under contract. We have an option on him for next year and the year after. He’ll be in a Toro Rosso again next year.”
Sainz told the media yesterday he does not expect to return for a fourth consecutive season at Toro Rosso. “Well I don’t know where he think he’ll be then,” said Horner in response.
“Contracts are clear. You have to remember these guys, he only got an opportunity in Formula One because of Red Bull investing in him in the junior years.”
“It’s a little disingenuous him to be making comments like that when a lot of investment goes into these guys to give them the opportunity. Without Red Bull he wouldn’t be sitting in a Formula One car.”
Horner said it was doubtful Red Bull would loan Sainz out to another team such as Renault. “I can’t imagine that scenario,” he said. “Toro Rosso are ahead of Renault at this point in time. They’re doing a good job so it wouldn’t make sense to loan him out.”
Horner also denied claims Red Bull’s victory in Baku would make it harder for their drivers to exercise an escape clause in their contracts as the team have fulfilled an obligation to provide a ‘race-winning car’.
“It doesn’t make any difference to the contracts,” he said. We’re very clear on who are drivers are for next year which are the same numbers that are on the car for this year.”
15 comments on “Horner tells Sainz he will stay at Toro Rosso in 2018”
123
7th July 2017, 10:44
It’s not fair, he is more ready for Red Bull car than Max.
morales (@morales)
7th July 2017, 10:49
hahaha you are cracking me up..
EC (@dutch-1)
7th July 2017, 11:37
Hahahaha indeed! +1
JB22
7th July 2017, 11:36
Yeah that’s why Max beat him when they were team mates :D You don’t make any sense. Carlos is a great driver but both Max and Daniel are better. So as long as they are at Red Bull Racing, Sainz won’t be promoted.
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
7th July 2017, 10:53
Horner telling him how it is. Sounds like he wasn’t to happy with Sainz his comment.
mmertens (@mmertens)
7th July 2017, 10:53
Well, this is ho the Red Bill driver program works, once you sign with them, you are in their hands. And this year I think Carlos are a bit out of focus, even if he had some good results, he also had too many silly incidents. He should focus more in being solid and consistent and let his results help him move up his stock again. Right now he’s not showing he’s ready to be promoted to Red Bull .
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
7th July 2017, 10:58
That “without Red Bull he wouldn’t be in F1” argument is so naive… what does it mean anyway? that he has to stay in the sister team forever because he has to be loyal to the guys that gave him the chance? you don’t make friends in F1…
If Renault is a real possibility for Sainz, he should move there. There’s a much better chance to do something and build a career for himself than at Red Bull, where you’re tied to the decisions of Ricciardo and Verstappen but also Helmut Marko: he could easily drop him out of Toro Rosso without hesitating, and that pretty much closes ALL the doors to any other F1 team.
Joao (@johnmilk)
7th July 2017, 11:08
it means, that they helped him out during the junior formulas, and brought him to F1, and because they did, he has a contract that has to be honoured, if there is an option on keeping his services either at RB or STR it has to be respected, if he doesn’t like it now, it is Sainz problem, surely wasn’t a barrier when he signed it to be in F1
If a team wants him, they will have to buy out his contract.
Like Horner or not, he is right this time. This is basically, shut up and drive, that is what we are paying you for.
It is not about loyalty, it is about respecting his commitments.
Ricky Johnson (@bamboo)
7th July 2017, 10:59
Wouldn’t want to be Kvyat right now then….
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
7th July 2017, 11:01
Good on Horner. Sainz is kicking against the foundation without proving he can. Loud comments about how he’s too good for STR without the driving to back it up. Horner is right to put him in his place.
DavidTyrrellF1 (@davidtyrrell)
7th July 2017, 11:02
Red Bull can’t keep holding Sainz back. He won’t get in a Red Bull within the next two years and they can’t expect him to wait to see if Ricciardo or Verstappen leaves. Sainz will either go to McLaren or Renault.
GtisBetter (@passingisoverrated)
7th July 2017, 11:09
Accoring to horner they can, cause that is what Sainz signed for.
DavidTyrrellF1 (@davidtyrrell)
7th July 2017, 11:19
They have Gasly waiting in the wings for the Toro Rosso seat, maybe they’ll hang onto Kyvat and replace Sainz IF they get a good enough offer to buy him out.
Gary
7th July 2017, 11:23
It’s amazing how fine is the line between being “forced” to drive for a midfield team, presumably for one or two million dollars in compensation, and another having to pay $35 million for a seat.
jamiejay (@jamiejay995)
7th July 2017, 11:25
I can see both sides of the argument. Yes sainz is to good to stay in TR for another year. But I think he shouldn’t have said that to the press because one it doesn’t look good to the bosses to say bring me up to red bull or I’m out. At the end if the day Horner is right he has a contract and that’s the only thing that matters. Unless he buys himself out which would probably be close to Maldonado levels. It’s one of those things with red bull they own you for a long time, because they invested time and money into you.