Tost: Red Bull reluctant to let Sainz go after paying for his career

Carlos Sainz Jnr’s team principal Franz Tost has added his voice to the debate surrounding the driver’s future.
Sainz said yesterday it was “unlikely” he would remain at Toro Rosso for a fourth season in 2018. However Red Bull team principal Christian Horner insisted Sainz will remain at their junior outfit next year and described the 22-year-old’s comments as “disingenuous”.
Tost said Red Bull are unwilling to let Sainz go having backed his career for so long.
“First of all this is not a decision for Carlos Sainz,” said Tost in today’s FIA press conference. “He has a Red Bull contract and Red Bull decides what they will do in the future.”
“I’m a little bit confused about this discussion at this stage of the year because Red Bull has paid and financed the complete career of Carlos Sainz. They paid his Formula BMW season, Formula Renault, the Formula Three, GP3, 3.5 with the World Series and three years in Formula One.”
“Why Red Bull should give him away now to any other opponent when they educated him to quite a high level? I think the reality should in Formula One play an important game. It’s a decision of Red Bull.”
If Sainz does remain at Toro Rosso for another season he will become the first driver to race for them over four consecutive years. Sebastien Buemi drove for them for three years between 2009 and 2011.
Luca Nuvolari (@nuvolari71)
7th July 2017, 16:52
Slave in a golden castle
DaveF1 (@davef1)
7th July 2017, 17:03
While I agree that Sainz has somewhat bitten the hand the feeds him, I can’t really blame him for not wanting to stay at Toro Rosso. At what point does he stop being ‘a young driver’ and actually make the step to another team.
I feel like the purpose of have a junior team in F1, undermines a drivers junior category success. The guy has made it to F1 yet he’s still having to be scrutinised and assessed as if he was still competing in lower formula. Toro Rosso themselves aren’t even really there to compete, but to act as another ‘trial’ to see if a driver is good enough. Obviously the more teams in F1, the better but it makes you wonder if they should not just sponsor their drivers in F2 like the other junior programs.
I have nothing against the Red Bull young driver program itself, I just feel like it shouldn’t competing in F1 the same way ‘B teams’ in football aren’t allowed to compete in same division as the main team. They’re essentially running with 4 drivers while every other team is running with 2.
Piotr E. Hogarth (@pehogarth)
7th July 2017, 17:29
Well, Franz, if you treat people like 21st century slaves then, instead of complaining, just let us know the amount of money the new “owner” should have to pay to get Sainz. Simple.
rpiian (@rpiian)
7th July 2017, 17:34
I think its funny the managers have taken this view, or are saying these things, because I’d bet anything that Sainz made the comment due to TR drivers typically being sacked after 3 years, not because he was looking somewhere else.