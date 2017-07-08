|Row 1
|1. Valtteri Bottas 1’04.251
Mercedes
|2. Sebastian Vettel 1’04.293
Ferrari
|Row 2
|3. Kimi Raikkonen 1’04.779
Ferrari
|4. Daniel Ricciardo 1’04.896
Red Bull
|Row 3
|5. Max Verstappen 1’04.983
Red Bull
|6. Romain Grosjean 1’05.480
Haas
|Row 4
|7. Sergio Perez 1’05.605
Force India
|8. Lewis Hamilton* 1’04.424
Mercedes
|Row 5
|9. Esteban Ocon 1’05.674
Force India
|10. Carlos Sainz Jnr 1’05.726
Toro Rosso
|Row 6
|11. Nico Hulkenberg 1’05.597
Renault
|12. Fernando Alonso 1’05.602
McLaren
|Row 7
|13. Stoffel Vandoorne 1’05.741
McLaren
|14. Daniil Kvyat 1’05.884
Toro Rosso
|Row 8
|15. Kevin Magnussen No time
Haas
|16. Jolyon Palmer 1’06.345
Renault
|Row 9
|17. Felipe Massa 1’06.534
Williams
|18. Lance Stroll 1’06.608
Williams
|Row 10
|19. Marcus Ericsson 1’06.857
Sauber
|20. Pascal Wehrlein 1’07.011
Sauber
*Five-place penalty for gearbox change
2017 Austrian Grand Prix
6 comments on “2017 Austrian Grand Prix grid”
krxx
8th July 2017, 13:50
Yes!!
Sundar Srinivas Harish
8th July 2017, 13:53
Thank you.
bogaaaa (@nosehair)
8th July 2017, 13:58
Chocolates to boiled lollies for williams in 2 races
sumedhvidwans (@sumedhvidwans)
8th July 2017, 14:00
So Fernando out-qualified Vandoorne even with an older engine (and worse) engine. Had Fernando got the new engine and just been 2 tenths faster (easily possible given yesterday’s times of the Spec3), Fernando would have been 6th on the grid! What a driver!
kpcart
8th July 2017, 14:08
Fernando is another reason to bring back Kubica if he is ready… the older drivers at the moment seem to be faster than all the rookies coming through.
Grosjean's smile (@testacorsa)
8th July 2017, 14:05
Am I the only one having this track growing on me? Those gravel traps are genius to me. Classic gravel traps but with a twist in form of the tarmac surrounding the gravel and joining the track again. The driver is slowed down and punished for his mistake as per normal, but has the chance to join the race again, and shake the worst of the gravel off again, before rejoining the track. Simple, but effective. Love it!