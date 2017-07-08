Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2017

2017 Austrian Grand Prix grid

2017 Austrian Grand PrixPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Row 1 1. Valtteri Bottas 1’04.251
Mercedes
2. Sebastian Vettel 1’04.293
Ferrari
Row 2 3. Kimi Raikkonen 1’04.779
Ferrari
4. Daniel Ricciardo 1’04.896
Red Bull
Row 3 5. Max Verstappen 1’04.983
Red Bull
6. Romain Grosjean 1’05.480
Haas
Row 4 7. Sergio Perez 1’05.605
Force India
8. Lewis Hamilton* 1’04.424
Mercedes
Row 5 9. Esteban Ocon 1’05.674
Force India
10. Carlos Sainz Jnr 1’05.726
Toro Rosso
Row 6 11. Nico Hulkenberg 1’05.597
Renault
12. Fernando Alonso 1’05.602
McLaren
Row 7 13. Stoffel Vandoorne 1’05.741
McLaren
14. Daniil Kvyat 1’05.884
Toro Rosso
Row 8 15. Kevin Magnussen No time
Haas
16. Jolyon Palmer 1’06.345
Renault
Row 9 17. Felipe Massa 1’06.534
Williams
18. Lance Stroll 1’06.608
Williams
Row 10 19. Marcus Ericsson 1’06.857
Sauber
20. Pascal Wehrlein 1’07.011
Sauber

*Five-place penalty for gearbox change

6 comments on “2017 Austrian Grand Prix grid”

  1. krxx
    8th July 2017, 13:50

    Yes!!

    1. Sundar Srinivas Harish
      8th July 2017, 13:53

      Thank you.

  2. Profile Photo

    bogaaaa (@nosehair)
    8th July 2017, 13:58

    Chocolates to boiled lollies for williams in 2 races

  3. Profile Photo

    sumedhvidwans (@sumedhvidwans)
    8th July 2017, 14:00

    So Fernando out-qualified Vandoorne even with an older engine (and worse) engine. Had Fernando got the new engine and just been 2 tenths faster (easily possible given yesterday’s times of the Spec3), Fernando would have been 6th on the grid! What a driver!

    1. kpcart
      8th July 2017, 14:08

      Fernando is another reason to bring back Kubica if he is ready… the older drivers at the moment seem to be faster than all the rookies coming through.

  4. Profile Photo

    Grosjean's smile (@testacorsa)
    8th July 2017, 14:05

    Am I the only one having this track growing on me? Those gravel traps are genius to me. Classic gravel traps but with a twist in form of the tarmac surrounding the gravel and joining the track again. The driver is slowed down and punished for his mistake as per normal, but has the chance to join the race again, and shake the worst of the gravel off again, before rejoining the track. Simple, but effective. Love it!

