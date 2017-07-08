Bottas takes pole in anti-climactic session

Valtteri Bottas took pole position for the Austrian Grand Prix after a yellow flag prevented drivers improving their times in Q3.
He will be joined on the front row of the grid by Sebastian Vettel. Lewis Hamilton qualified third but will line up eighth following his penalty.
Q1
Hamilton headed the first part of qualifying but he used a set of the ultra-soft tyres to secure his place in Q2. However his team mate and Vettel both progressed beyond the first stage using only the super-soft tyres.
Kimi Raikkonen attempted to do the same but had to return to the track for another run on the ultra-softs in order to ensure his progression.
The Sauber drivers had struggled throughout practice and it was no surprise to see both drop out at the first hurdle. Williams’ struggles also continued having lacked pace for much of the weekend. Neither driver managed to progress at a circuit where they locked out the front row just three years ago.
The only other driver to miss the cut was Jolyon Palmer, who fell short of beating Stoffel Vandoorne with his final effort.
Both Haas drivers made it through despite Romain Grosjean ploughing through the gravel at turn seven. However Kevin Magnussen took no further part in qualifying beyond Q1 after suffering a suspension failure.
Drivers eliminated in Q1
|16
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’06.345
|17
|Felipe Massa
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’06.534
|18
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’06.608
|19
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’06.857
|20
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’07.011
Q2
Knowing he was unlikely to start any higher than sixth because of is penalty, Mercedes and Hamilton made a tactical decision for Q2. He set his best time on the harder super-soft tyres, which he will start on tomorrow, giving him a potential strategic advantage.
This presented no problem to him taking a place in Q3, and he was joined by the usual six from the top three teams.
Though Magnussen couldn’t run in Q2, Grosjean did and duly took a place in Q3. Both Force Indias also made it through, and Carlos Sainz Jnr joined them in what was otherwise a quiet second session.
Drivers eliminated in Q2
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’05.597
|12
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’05.602
|13
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’05.741
|14
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’05.884
|15
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
Q3
First blood in Q3 went not to Hamilton, but to Bottas. Hamilton made a mistake at turn three and had to settle for third place behind Vettel.
Max Verstappen also lost time at turn three which left him sixth behind his team mate. Grosjean slotted in behind him, but the Haas driver played a decisive role in the final minutes.
Driving around to begin his final lap Grosjean reported a problem with his Ferrari power unit. The VF-17 ground to a halt on the hill approaching turn nine, and the chasing pack all had to back off for yellow flags.
That prevented any further improvements, though an error for Hamilton at the first corner meant he was already unlikely to improve his time. Verstappen compounded a scruffy session by spinning off at turn eight.
Top ten in Q3
|1
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’04.251
|2
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’04.293
|3
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’04.424
|4
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’04.779
|5
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’04.896
|6
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’04.983
|7
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’05.480
|8
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’05.605
|9
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’05.674
|10
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’05.726
Ivan Vinitskyy (@ivan-vinitskyy)
8th July 2017, 14:03
Ham had another lap in that run if it wasn’t for yellow flag. It is so annoying when yellows ruin quali…
kpcart
8th July 2017, 14:06
should have been fast on his other 2 laps.. he made mistakes on both so didnt deserve to beat bottas. the yellow flag was the same for all drivers, not just for hamilton.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
8th July 2017, 14:10
Hamilton made a mistake on his 2nd run in the 1st corner. He backed off before the yellow flags even came out. So, even if there wasn’t any flags, I don’t think he’ll have made it in time to do a 3rd run. Vettel also made a mistake on the first turn of his 2nd run which probably will have meant his time will have been slower than Bottas’s first lap. Bottas’s 2nd attempt lookes pretty good actually until the yellow flags came out. I don’t think the top 3 positions will have changed with out without the flags. But yes, it will have changed things further down quite possibly.
Ivan Vinitskyy (@ivan-vinitskyy)
8th July 2017, 14:15
That’s not what I meant. I think he was fueled for 2 laps. He could have gone slower the rest of the lap and start another just before the time run out.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
8th July 2017, 14:23
I guess that is possible, but I still think that not that much will have changed. Given the amount of mistakes and that he didn’t look very comfortable with the car, I think he will have remained 3rd, but possible gone 2nd. But Bottas looked the best out of them this time.
mystic one (@mysticus)
8th July 2017, 14:31
Bottas found form in and after Q2, his laps although not great looking, he did better over all… agreed on Ham, he seemed not comfy with his brake balance somehow and sliding all over… maybe he ll take a rabbit out of his head… betting he ll be on top 5or3 after first lap… and given the chance to overtake vettel, i bet mercedes will ask Bot a favor!
melkurion (@melkurion)
8th July 2017, 14:24
“Ham had another lap in that run if it wasn’t for yellow flag” This is a statement of fact.
“I think he was fueled for 2 laps” This is an expression of an opinion/belief
People in general should be more careful about stating their opinions as facts.Especially if they have no facts to support their belief.
mystic one (@mysticus)
8th July 2017, 14:34
People are people and fans are people, they are stating their emotions, and this website is not F1 regulators or Stewards’ technical meeting ground… relax…
Stanley Martin
8th July 2017, 14:18
Let’s hope he make his way up from eight position
Hotbottoms (@hotbottoms)
8th July 2017, 14:04
I believe Vettel also made a mistake at the first corner on his final lap, so Bottas would be on pole even without yellow flags.
Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
8th July 2017, 14:09
Even if Grosjean did not have his problem, there would have been yellow flags for Verstappen…
Jules (@xiasitlo)
8th July 2017, 14:13
Apart from Bottas not showing he wants to be a Nr. 2 driver (and Kimi really, how much we love him though, he needs to slap his engineer), what surprises me the most is the utter childlike way Verstappen wasted 3(!) US runs. And people still eat though the Newey’s PR bull that he isn’t over-driving the car. Like yea, he would insult the most wanted driver on the market. Especially with the increased ride height Red Bull tried to run, I wouldn’t be surprised is the car snaps away or stalls at Max. Keep an eye on that for the betting markets. Maybe even during the expected rain tomorrow. Let that settle the fact for once and for all.
OOliver
8th July 2017, 14:21
You can’t blame him for trying too hard.
nase
8th July 2017, 14:27
@xiasitlo
What on earth …
HUHHII (@huhhii)
8th July 2017, 14:38
There were lots and lots of traffic for Kimi in his first and only Q3 run. No chance to beat his team mate or Mercs with that kind of a mistake by the racing engineer.
Mashiat (@mashiat)
8th July 2017, 14:16
Alonso outqualfies Vandoorne again despite running a much slower engine.
nase
8th July 2017, 14:32
@mashiat
Alonso said that the engine was but a small step forward, so I think you can safely remove the word “much” from your statement. I understand the difference between both engine specifications is around 10 bhp, which should only account for a few hundredths of a second per lap. Still, not a good day for Vandoorne.
Aditya (@adityafakhri)
8th July 2017, 14:18
I think nobody would improve last run anyway if there’s no yellow flag. Track evolution seems going backwards in terms of grip. Almost all drivers had moments in the exit of corners. Props to Bottas, he snatched it while it’s on.
Josh (@canadianjosh)
8th July 2017, 14:29
That’s what I saw as well, it looked tougher as soon as those clouds came over the track but am I wrong in saying a cooler track should have more grip?
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
8th July 2017, 14:30
Dear oh dear Verstappen. All that potential and it fizzles out. Interesting race set up with this grid though.
Pierre Racine
8th July 2017, 14:35
Stroll under 1/10 sec. from Massa. Quite a massive difference from the over 1 second difference in the first 5 or 6 race week-ends. I expect him to be a tad faster than Massa before the year end.
Patrick (@anunaki)
8th July 2017, 14:46
Arghh…. Max made too many mistakes in Q3. He tried to make up for the time lost because of the yellow flag (and losing DRS because of it) in his last run but that was too aggressive and resulted in the spin.
Let’s see what happens in the race