Vijay Mallya, Force India VJM10 launch, 2017

Mallya to face extradition trial in December

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Force India team co-owner Vijay Mallya will go on trial in Britain in December, facing possible extradition to India.

Comment of the day

Max Verstappen’s complaints about the kerbs at the Red Bull Ring were not accepted by many but Peter was an exception:

Seeing cars stuck in the garage and not out on the racetrack because some stupid kerb ripped the floor off the car (as happened with Sainz) isn’t good for anyone. I want to see cars on track and not stuck in the pits with damage.

If you want to discourage drivers from going off the track then put grass there which is a deterrent that costs them time if they run onto it but doesn’t start tearing bits off the car costing fans the opportunity to see drivers on track and costing teams damage that a lot of them can’t afford.

Having kerbs that can do a lot of damage to cars just isn’t correct as a driver isn’t always having to run over them due to his own mistakes and having floors ripped off a car because they had to run over a kerb avoiding a spun car or maybe sliding on oil or something (see the 2002 qualifying session) that isn’t down to the driver making a mistake surely isn’t right.
PeterRogers

One comment on “Mallya to face extradition trial in December”

  1. Profile Photo

    ivz (@ivz)
    8th July 2017, 0:49

    Would be great to see Verstappen at Ferrari, or even Alonso, Ricciardo or Sainz.
    It’s time for Kimi to go.

