In the round-up: Force India team co-owner Vijay Mallya will go on trial in Britain in December, facing possible extradition to India.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Five @FIA_F2 qualifying sessions, five poles for @Charles_Leclerc. Immense commitment at the end of the lap. #F2 pic.twitter.com/mBp5mvFRkQ — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 7, 2017

Verstappen grandstand at the #AustrianGP. Big cheer for their man when he goes past pic.twitter.com/BIjfWadeuD — Phillip Horton (@PHortonF1) July 7, 2017

Kimi Raikkonen .. 'One of those Fridays not great and not bad either' #AustrianGP. A nothing quote which sums up how F1 has been neutered. — bob mckenzie (@bobmckenzieuk) July 7, 2017

Q: "Are you surprised by all the fuss around you?" Sainz: “I wouldn’t call it 'fuss', I think that’s a strong word…" — Chris Medland (@ChrisMedlandF1) July 7, 2017