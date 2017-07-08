In the round-up: Force India team co-owner Vijay Mallya will go on trial in Britain in December, facing possible extradition to India.
Vijay Mallya extradition hearing set for December (FT - registration required)
"Indian tycoon Vijay Mallya will in December face a UK court that will decide whether he can be extradited to India to face prosecution."
F1 bosses prepared for Silverstone to exercise break clause (Reuters)
"A source close to the commercial rights holder said Formula One Management had offered to take over the race for five years, absorbing annual losses of between two and three million pounds ($2.5-$3.8 million). The offer, and another to delay the deadline to the end of the month to allow more time for negotiation, had proved insufficient."
Ferrari alters floor to increase rigidity (Autosport)
"These notable modifications should move to erase question marks about possible flexing of the floor, but it will be interesting to see if they have any impact on the car's performance on a track where aerodynamic efficiency plays a greater part than at recent races."
Mercedes has strong baseline 'for first time' - Hamilton (Motorsport)
"Usually we’re not so great initially and then we have to build up from it, so (I'm) happy."
F1 2017 Classic Car Reveal - 2006 Renault R26 (Codemasters via YouTube)
Max Verstappen wants to leave Red Bull and join Ferrari next season (The Independent)
"It was thus interesting to read comments from the Chief Steward in Baku, the experienced Swiss Paul Gutjahr. Speaking with Swiss outlet Blick, he confirmed that 'of course, we could have issued a more severe penalty, like the black flag or a race ban. But Hamilton had no damage, and we did not want to influence the world championship too much.' These comments, later removed from the newspaper's website, are troublesome in the extreme."
Brave call over Peter Sagan casts F1 in poor light over Sebastian Vettel (The Guardian)
"No one will be surprised to see Formula One choosing the expedient option, particularly when new owners are putting a premium on entertainment. Nor can one imagine the tennis authorities giving the odious Daniil Medvedev the extended ban he richly deserves for hurling 30 pieces of silver at an umpire at Wimbledon on Wednesday. Cycling, by contrast, did itself a big favour this week."
The wheels of sporting justice have come off (The Straits Times)
"But, while the FIA decided that there was no further punishment necessary, there seems to be a dichotomy in the road ahead. On one hand, the authority praised Vettel's commitment to devoting personal time over the next 12 months to educational activities across FIA platforms and stewards' seminars; on the other, it said that due to this incident no road safety activities should be endorsed by Vettel until the end of this year."
If you keep bringing up the Vettel-Hamilton crash you may as well re-open Maradonna's Hand of God... (The Telegraph)
David Coulthard: "Close the chapter now and move on, if you are going to open this chapter again you may as well open Maradonna's Hand of God incident and any other proven miscarriages of justice."
McLaren boss Zak Brown’s amazing car collection (Motor Mag)
"The Senna cars are his Toleman TG-184, which was Senna’s first F1 car, and the Lotus Renault raced in 1986. He’s also the custodian of Hakkinen’s 2001 McLaren MP4-16A, the last F1 car steered by the Finn, as well as an AMG DTM Touring Car Hakkinen won the 2005 Spa-Francorchamps in."
Mercedes W04 (ex-Hamilton), 2013 (All Time Stars)
"The car is not race-ready or roadworthy and will be sold excluding all warranties for defects."
Max Verstappen’s complaints about the kerbs at the Red Bull Ring were not accepted by many but Peter was an exception:
Seeing cars stuck in the garage and not out on the racetrack because some stupid kerb ripped the floor off the car (as happened with Sainz) isn’t good for anyone. I want to see cars on track and not stuck in the pits with damage.
If you want to discourage drivers from going off the track then put grass there which is a deterrent that costs them time if they run onto it but doesn’t start tearing bits off the car costing fans the opportunity to see drivers on track and costing teams damage that a lot of them can’t afford.
Having kerbs that can do a lot of damage to cars just isn’t correct as a driver isn’t always having to run over them due to his own mistakes and having floors ripped off a car because they had to run over a kerb avoiding a spun car or maybe sliding on oil or something (see the 2002 qualifying session) that isn’t down to the driver making a mistake surely isn’t right.
PeterRogers
ivz (@ivz)
8th July 2017, 0:49
Would be great to see Verstappen at Ferrari, or even Alonso, Ricciardo or Sainz.
It’s time for Kimi to go.