Lap time watch: Williams fail to keep up with their rivals in Austria

With one exception, every team is at least a second and a half quicker than they were at this track 12 months ago.

Williams are struggling terribly in Austria. The FW40 posted a best time just 0.377 seconds quicker than what they managed last year, despite an off-season regulations overhall which has seen lap times fall across the board:

“We simply weren’t quick enough,” chief technical officer Paddy Lowe admitted. “There’s not much more to say than that really.”

The team introduced a new upgrade package this weekend and Lowe said the team hadn’t managed to solve its set-up problems from yesterday.

“We’ve had good and bad balance through the weekend so far, but in the end it’s not about the balance, we just simply aren’t quick enough today.”

“We did a lot of work overnight trying to understand the pace from yesterday but none of the things we’ve tried really adjust the fundamental issue, so we need to go away and analyse that further to see where we are.”

On this short and fairly straightforward layout most teams have picked up between 1.8 and 2.3 seconds compared to 12 months ago. Medium-to-high speed corners make up a significant part of the lap, and so the performance gains here are particularly impressive. Only in Spain did the cars pick up more speed compared to two years ago:

The pole position time, set by Valtteri Bottas, is the shortest F1 has seen at any track in 32 years. On that occasion Nigel Mansell took pole position at Kyalami with a lap of 1’02.366.

