Pictures: Sports car greats attend Austrian GP Legends Parade F1 picturesPosted on | 8th July 2017, 18:268th July 2017, 18:26Author Keith Collantine A collection of great sports cars including a Porsche 962C, Bentley Speed 8, BMW V12 LMR, Ferrari 512 S and more appeared in the Austrian Grand Prix Legends Parade today. BMW V12 LMR, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Brendon Hartley, Porsche 919, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Bentley Speed 8, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Neel Jani, Porsche 936, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Guy Smith, Tom Kristensen, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Porsche 962C, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Tom Kristensen, Neel Jani, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Legends Parade, Red Bull Ring, 2017 BMW 3.0 CSL, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Porsche 962C, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Ferrari 512S, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Bentley Speed 8, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Ferrari 512S, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Porsche 917, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Ferrari 512S, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Ferrari 512S, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Ferrari 512S, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Porsche 962C, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Jean Alesi, Ferrari 512S, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Guy Smith, Bentley Speed 8, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Dieter Quester, BMW 3.0 CSL, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Neel Jani, Chase Carey, Porsche 936, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Neel Jani, Chase Carey, Porsche 936, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Neel Jani, Chase Carey, Porsche 936, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Gerhard Berger, BMW V12 LMR, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Helmut Marko, Porsche 917, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Gerhard Berger, BMW V12 LMR, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Jean Alesi, Ferrari 512S, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Hans-Joachim Stuck, Porsche 962C, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Neel Jani, Porsche 936, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Helmut Marko, Porsche 917, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Guy Smith, Bentley Speed 8, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Gerhard Berger, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Hans-Joachim Stuck, Jean Alesi, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Jean Alesi, Red Bull Ring, 2017 More images will be added here F1 pictures 2017 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying and final practice in pictures 2017 Austrian Grand Prix practice in pictures 2017 Austrian Grand Prix build-up in pictures Top ten pictures from the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix in pictures View more F1 pictures
2 comments on “Pictures: Sports car greats attend Austrian GP Legends Parade”
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
8th July 2017, 18:45
DAT Bentley… what a beast.
Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
8th July 2017, 19:01
@fer-no65 It’s the BMW V12 LMR for me. I love the pictures of Robert Kubica driving it at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (before it was butchered by Tilke) a few years ago:
http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2008/12/09/robert-kubica-drives-lmr-v12-le-mans-winner-at-bmw-world-final-pictures/