Pictures: Sports car greats attend Austrian GP Legends Parade

A collection of great sports cars including a Porsche 962C, Bentley Speed 8, BMW V12 LMR, Ferrari 512 S and more appeared in the Austrian Grand Prix Legends Parade today.

    Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
    8th July 2017, 18:45

    DAT Bentley… what a beast.

      Keith Collantine (@keithcollantine)
      8th July 2017, 19:01

      @fer-no65 It’s the BMW V12 LMR for me. I love the pictures of Robert Kubica driving it at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (before it was butchered by Tilke) a few years ago:

      http://www.f1fanatic.co.uk/2008/12/09/robert-kubica-drives-lmr-v12-le-mans-winner-at-bmw-world-final-pictures/

