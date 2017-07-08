Turn three at the Red Bull Ring caused problems for Max Verstappen in qualifying, the Red Bull driver admitted.
“I hoped for a little better balance in the car but overall it was not too bad,” said Verstappen, who qualified sixth but will start Sunday’s race from fifth on the grid following Lewis Hamilton’s penalty.
“I tried a lot of different lines at turn three and all the time I was losing the rear of the car,” said Verstappen, who was heard describing his problems at the corner on the radio during the session.
Verstappen spun off at the end of the session while trying to improve his time. “On my final run I was gaining time but I didn’t get DRS down the straight as [Romain] Grosjean was stopped on track. You lose easily two and a half tenths on that straight if you don’t have DRS.”
“I tried to get a little more out of the next corners but I picked up the throttle maybe a little too early at turn seven and lost the rear.”
Red Bull are unlikely to be in a position to repeat their win from two weeks ago at their home track, says Verstappen.
“Tomorrow I don’t think we are quite there in terms of speed to fight with Mercedes and Ferrari,” he said, “but as we have seen a lot can happen in the race so anything is possible.”
3 comments on “Verstappen admits he couldn’t get turn three right”
JeffreyJ
8th July 2017, 17:03
Eratic performance from him again today…
luckily he’ll start on the clean side due to Hamilton ‘ s penalty
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
8th July 2017, 17:23
He’s been great this season, not the first time his q3 doesn’t stack up to his Q2, he underperformed, the RB guys are clearly more interested in taking risks and having a go at the top rather than keep lurking below the podium, their hunger might make tomorrow’s race dramatic.
hahostolze (@hahostolze)
8th July 2017, 17:28
Bit of a pathetic excuse. He got it perfectly right all weekend, his Q2 was exceptional. Only when it mattered did he fail. A bit too familiar that.