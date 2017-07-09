Drivers’ championship
|Driver
|Total
|1
|Sebastian Vettel
|171
|2
|Lewis Hamilton
|151
|3
|Valtteri Bottas
|136
|4
|Daniel Ricciardo
|107
|5
|Kimi Raikkonen
|83
|6
|Sergio Perez
|50
|7
|Max Verstappen
|45
|8
|Esteban Ocon
|39
|9
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|29
|10
|Felipe Massa
|22
|11
|Lance Stroll
|18
|11
|Nico Hulkenberg
|18
|11
|Romain Grosjean
|18
|14
|Kevin Magnussen
|11
|15
|Pascal Wehrlein
|5
|16
|Daniil Kvyat
|4
|17
|Fernando Alonso
|2
|18
|Jolyon Palmer
|0
|18
|Marcus Ericsson
|0
|18
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|0
|18
|Antonio Giovinazzi
|0
Constructors’ championship
|Team
|Total
|1
|Mercedes
|287
|2
|Ferrari
|254
|3
|Red Bull
|152
|4
|Force India
|89
|5
|Williams
|40
|6
|Toro Rosso
|33
|7
|Haas
|29
|8
|Renault
|18
|9
|Sauber
|5
|10
|McLaren
|2
2017 Austrian Grand Prix
- Bottas resists pressure from Vettel to take second win
- 2017 Austrian Grand Prix championship points
- 2017 Austrian Grand Prix race result
- Rate the race: 2017 Austrian Grand Prix
- 2017 Austrian Grand Prix in pictures
4 comments on “2017 Austrian Grand Prix championship points”
Tiago Carvalho (@tiagocomodoro)
9th July 2017, 14:27
It looks like the only way Hamilton get closer is Vettel to have some problem
Aragan
9th July 2017, 14:29
To be fair, we are anticipating Vettel to get some penalties later on this year due to his higher power unit component use.
Phylyp (@phylyp)
9th July 2017, 14:31
Well, Vettel has used 4 TCs and 4 MGU-Hs. I’m sure component change penalties are on the horizon for Vettel.
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
9th July 2017, 14:43
Bottas is closer to Hamilton than Hamilton to Vettel. Toto must be having a headache soon.