Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2017

2017 Austrian Grand Prix championship points

2017 Austrian Grand PrixPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Drivers’ championship

Driver Total
1 Sebastian Vettel 171
2 Lewis Hamilton 151
3 Valtteri Bottas 136
4 Daniel Ricciardo 107
5 Kimi Raikkonen 83
6 Sergio Perez 50
7 Max Verstappen 45
8 Esteban Ocon 39
9 Carlos Sainz Jnr 29
10 Felipe Massa 22
11 Lance Stroll 18
11 Nico Hulkenberg 18
11 Romain Grosjean 18
14 Kevin Magnussen 11
15 Pascal Wehrlein 5
16 Daniil Kvyat 4
17 Fernando Alonso 2
18 Jolyon Palmer 0
18 Marcus Ericsson 0
18 Stoffel Vandoorne 0
18 Antonio Giovinazzi 0

Constructors’ championship

Team Total
1 Mercedes 287
2 Ferrari 254
3 Red Bull 152
4 Force India 89
5 Williams 40
6 Toro Rosso 33
7 Haas 29
8 Renault 18
9 Sauber 5
10 McLaren 2

2017 Austrian Grand Prix

4 comments on “2017 Austrian Grand Prix championship points”

    Tiago Carvalho (@tiagocomodoro)
    9th July 2017, 14:27

    It looks like the only way Hamilton get closer is Vettel to have some problem

    1. Aragan
      9th July 2017, 14:29

      To be fair, we are anticipating Vettel to get some penalties later on this year due to his higher power unit component use.

      Phylyp (@phylyp)
      9th July 2017, 14:31

      Well, Vettel has used 4 TCs and 4 MGU-Hs. I’m sure component change penalties are on the horizon for Vettel.

    OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
    9th July 2017, 14:43

    Bottas is closer to Hamilton than Hamilton to Vettel. Toto must be having a headache soon.

