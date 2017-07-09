2017 Austrian Grand Prix interactive lap charts

2017 Austrian Grand PrixPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Lewis Hamilton’s prediction that he would find it harder to make up places in the Austrian Grand Prix than he did three years ago proved true.

Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017
From eighth on the grid he managed to finish fourth. He took second in 2014 having started one place lower.

Significantly, he didn’t make as good a start as he did three years ago. He picked up just one place, from Max Verstappen’s slow-starting Red Bull, and had to make the rest of his passes on the track and through the pits.

He came close to pinching third off Daniel Ricciardo on the penultimate lap but had to settle for fourth place.

The biggest movers during the race were the Williams pair, who gained almost all of their places on the first lap as chaos unfolded in front of them. From 17th and 18th on the grid the pair snuck into the top ten.

2017 Austrian Grand Prix lap chart

The positions of each driver on every lap. Click name to highlight, right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:

Position change

Driver Start position Lap one position change Race position change
Lewis Hamilton 8 1 4
Valtteri Bottas 1 0 0
Daniel Ricciardo 4 1 1
Max Verstappen 5
Sebastian Vettel 2 0 0
Kimi Raikkonen 3 -2 -2
Sergio Perez 7 1 0
Esteban Ocon 9 1 1
Felipe Massa 17 7 8
Lance Stroll 18 7 8
Fernando Alonso 12 -7
Stoffel Vandoorne 13 -1 1
Carlos Sainz Jnr 10 1
Daniil Kvyat 14 -4 -2
Romain Grosjean 6 2 0
Kevin Magnussen 15 2
Nico Hulkenberg 11 -4 -2
Jolyon Palmer 16 4 5
Marcus Ericsson 19 3 4
Pascal Wehrlein 20 3 6

2017 Austrian Grand Prix race chart

The gaps between each driver on every lap compared to the leader’s average lap time. Very large gaps omitted. Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:

