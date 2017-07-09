Lewis Hamilton’s prediction that he would find it harder to make up places in the Austrian Grand Prix than he did three years ago proved true.
From eighth on the grid he managed to finish fourth. He took second in 2014 having started one place lower.
Significantly, he didn’t make as good a start as he did three years ago. He picked up just one place, from Max Verstappen’s slow-starting Red Bull, and had to make the rest of his passes on the track and through the pits.
He came close to pinching third off Daniel Ricciardo on the penultimate lap but had to settle for fourth place.
The biggest movers during the race were the Williams pair, who gained almost all of their places on the first lap as chaos unfolded in front of them. From 17th and 18th on the grid the pair snuck into the top ten.
2017 Austrian Grand Prix lap chart
The positions of each driver on every lap. Click name to highlight, right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:
Position change
|Driver
|Start position
|Lap one position change
|Race position change
|Lewis Hamilton
|8
|1
|4
|Valtteri Bottas
|1
|0
|0
|Daniel Ricciardo
|4
|1
|1
|Max Verstappen
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|2
|0
|0
|Kimi Raikkonen
|3
|-2
|-2
|Sergio Perez
|7
|1
|0
|Esteban Ocon
|9
|1
|1
|Felipe Massa
|17
|7
|8
|Lance Stroll
|18
|7
|8
|Fernando Alonso
|12
|-7
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|13
|-1
|1
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|10
|1
|Daniil Kvyat
|14
|-4
|-2
|Romain Grosjean
|6
|2
|0
|Kevin Magnussen
|15
|2
|Nico Hulkenberg
|11
|-4
|-2
|Jolyon Palmer
|16
|4
|5
|Marcus Ericsson
|19
|3
|4
|Pascal Wehrlein
|20
|3
|6
2017 Austrian Grand Prix race chart
The gaps between each driver on every lap compared to the leader’s average lap time. Very large gaps omitted. Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:
One comment on “2017 Austrian Grand Prix interactive lap charts”
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
9th July 2017, 17:17
I don’t know how the strategy played its role, but if Red Bull were able to finish the race this close to the leaders at a power circuit, maybe during the second half of the season we’ll have all 3 teams battling it out together. Hungary will be a blast for them.