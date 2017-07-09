2017 Austrian Grand Prix interactive lap charts

Lewis Hamilton’s prediction that he would find it harder to make up places in the Austrian Grand Prix than he did three years ago proved true.

From eighth on the grid he managed to finish fourth. He took second in 2014 having started one place lower.

Significantly, he didn’t make as good a start as he did three years ago. He picked up just one place, from Max Verstappen’s slow-starting Red Bull, and had to make the rest of his passes on the track and through the pits.

He came close to pinching third off Daniel Ricciardo on the penultimate lap but had to settle for fourth place.

The biggest movers during the race were the Williams pair, who gained almost all of their places on the first lap as chaos unfolded in front of them. From 17th and 18th on the grid the pair snuck into the top ten.

2017 Austrian Grand Prix lap chart

The positions of each driver on every lap. Click name to highlight, right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:

Position change

2017 Austrian Grand Prix race chart

The gaps between each driver on every lap compared to the leader’s average lap time. Very large gaps omitted. Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and right-click to reset. Toggle drivers using controls below:

