2017 Austrian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps

Lewis Hamilton broke the official race lap record for the Red Bull Ring during the Austrian Grand Prix by almost a full second.
He was one of six drivers to lap under the old record of 1’08.337, set by Michael Schumacher during the 2003 grand prix.
Hamilton set a new mark with a lap of 1’07.411 on the ante-penultimate lap of the race, just before mounting his attempt to pass Daniel Ricciardo for second place. The Red Bull driver set the second-fastest lap of the race at the same time, rounding the track just 0.031s slower than Hamilton.
Remarkably both Ferrari drivers also lapped within a tenth of a second of Hamilton’s time at this stage in the race. Eventual winner Valtteri Bottas, who had to cope with a blistering rear tyre, did his best time with 20 laps to go. The other driver to beat the former record was Daniil Kvyat.
2017 Austrian Grand Prix lap times
2017 Austrian Grand Prix lap times
2017 Austrian Grand Prix fastest laps
Each driver’s fastest lap:
|Rank
|Driver
|Car
|Fastest lap
|Gap
|On lap
|1
|Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|1’07.411
|69
|2
|Daniel Ricciardo
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
|1’07.442
|0.031
|69
|3
|Kimi Raikkonen
|Ferrari
|1’07.486
|0.075
|68
|4
|Sebastian Vettel
|Ferrari
|1’07.496
|0.085
|69
|5
|Valtteri Bottas
|Mercedes
|1’07.847
|0.436
|51
|6
|Daniil Kvyat
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’08.061
|0.650
|57
|7
|Felipe Massa
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’08.419
|1.008
|49
|8
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|McLaren-Honda
|1’08.422
|1.011
|67
|9
|Sergio Perez
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’08.470
|1.059
|58
|10
|Romain Grosjean
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’08.590
|1.179
|65
|11
|Jolyon Palmer
|Renault
|1’08.652
|1.241
|64
|12
|Esteban Ocon
|Force India-Mercedes
|1’08.659
|1.248
|68
|13
|Lance Stroll
|Williams-Mercedes
|1’08.777
|1.366
|67
|14
|Nico Hulkenberg
|Renault
|1’09.043
|1.632
|64
|15
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|Toro Rosso-Renault
|1’09.150
|1.739
|42
|16
|Pascal Wehrlein
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’09.241
|1.830
|60
|17
|Marcus Ericsson
|Sauber-Ferrari
|1’09.284
|1.873
|56
|18
|Kevin Magnussen
|Haas-Ferrari
|1’10.402
|2.991
|23
|19
|Fernando Alonso
|McLaren-Honda
|1’36.711
|29.300
|1
|20
|Max Verstappen
|Red Bull-TAG Heuer
2017 Austrian Grand Prix
2 comments on “2017 Austrian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps”
bezza695 (@bezza695)
9th July 2017, 16:43
I’m correct in saying then, this is the first time an official lap record from the 00’s has been beaten right?
Kim Philby (@philby)
9th July 2017, 17:31
It is insignificant because the previous record was set in 2003. The peak was 2004 and in some tracks 2005 and those cars were a good deal faster than those of 2003.