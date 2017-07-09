2017 Austrian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps

Lewis Hamilton broke the official race lap record for the Red Bull Ring during the Austrian Grand Prix by almost a full second.

He was one of six drivers to lap under the old record of 1’08.337, set by Michael Schumacher during the 2003 grand prix.

Hamilton set a new mark with a lap of 1’07.411 on the ante-penultimate lap of the race, just before mounting his attempt to pass Daniel Ricciardo for second place. The Red Bull driver set the second-fastest lap of the race at the same time, rounding the track just 0.031s slower than Hamilton.

Remarkably both Ferrari drivers also lapped within a tenth of a second of Hamilton’s time at this stage in the race. Eventual winner Valtteri Bottas, who had to cope with a blistering rear tyre, did his best time with 20 laps to go. The other driver to beat the former record was Daniil Kvyat.

2017 Austrian Grand Prix lap times

All the lap times by the drivers (in seconds, very slow laps excluded). Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and toggle drivers using the control below:

2017 Austrian Grand Prix fastest laps

Each driver’s fastest lap:

2017 Austrian Grand Prix