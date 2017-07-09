2017 Austrian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps

2017 Austrian Grand PrixPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Lewis Hamilton broke the official race lap record for the Red Bull Ring during the Austrian Grand Prix by almost a full second.

Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017
2017 Austrian Grand Prix in pictures
He was one of six drivers to lap under the old record of 1’08.337, set by Michael Schumacher during the 2003 grand prix.

Hamilton set a new mark with a lap of 1’07.411 on the ante-penultimate lap of the race, just before mounting his attempt to pass Daniel Ricciardo for second place. The Red Bull driver set the second-fastest lap of the race at the same time, rounding the track just 0.031s slower than Hamilton.

Remarkably both Ferrari drivers also lapped within a tenth of a second of Hamilton’s time at this stage in the race. Eventual winner Valtteri Bottas, who had to cope with a blistering rear tyre, did his best time with 20 laps to go. The other driver to beat the former record was Daniil Kvyat.

2017 Austrian Grand Prix lap times

All the lap times by the drivers (in seconds, very slow laps excluded). Scroll to zoom, drag to pan and toggle drivers using the control below:

2017 Austrian Grand Prix fastest laps

Each driver’s fastest lap:

Rank Driver Car Fastest lap Gap On lap
1 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’07.411 69
2 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’07.442 0.031 69
3 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’07.486 0.075 68
4 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’07.496 0.085 69
5 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’07.847 0.436 51
6 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’08.061 0.650 57
7 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’08.419 1.008 49
8 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’08.422 1.011 67
9 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’08.470 1.059 58
10 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’08.590 1.179 65
11 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’08.652 1.241 64
12 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’08.659 1.248 68
13 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’08.777 1.366 67
14 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’09.043 1.632 64
15 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’09.150 1.739 42
16 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’09.241 1.830 60
17 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’09.284 1.873 56
18 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’10.402 2.991 23
19 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’36.711 29.300 1
20 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer

2017 Austrian Grand Prix

2 comments on “2017 Austrian Grand Prix interactive lap times and fastest laps”

  1. Profile Photo

    bezza695 (@bezza695)
    9th July 2017, 16:43

    I’m correct in saying then, this is the first time an official lap record from the 00’s has been beaten right?

    Reply
  2. Profile Photo

    Kim Philby (@philby)
    9th July 2017, 17:31

    It is insignificant because the previous record was set in 2003. The peak was 2004 and in some tracks 2005 and those cars were a good deal faster than those of 2003.

    Reply

