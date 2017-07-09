2017 Austrian Grand Prix in pictures F1 PicturesPosted on 9th July 2017, 13:15Author Keith Collantine Pictures from the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix. Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing signs autographs for the fans. 09.07.2017. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race Day. – www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com – copy of publication required for printed pictures. Every used picture is fee-liable. © Copyright: Moy / XPB Images Sebastian Vettel, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Marcus Ericsson, Sauber, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Esteban Ocon, Force India, Red Bull Ring, 2017 (L to R): Sebastian Vettel (GER) Ferrari with Kimi Raikkonen (FIN) Ferrari on the drivers parade. 09.07.2017. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race Day. – www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com – copy of publication required for printed pictures. Every used picture is fee-liable. © Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 leads at the start of the race. 09.07.2017. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race Day. – www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com – copy of publication required for printed pictures. Every used picture is fee-liable. © Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Mercedes AMG F1 W08 leads at the start of the race. 09.07.2017. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race Day. – www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com – copy of publication required for printed pictures. Every used picture is fee-liable. © Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Daniil Kvyat (RUS) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12, Carlos Sainz Jr (ESP) Scuderia Toro Rosso STR12, and Max Verstappen (NLD) Red Bull Racing RB13, crash at the start of the race. 09.07.2017. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race Day. – www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com – copy of publication required for printed pictures. Every used picture is fee-liable. © Copyright: Charniaux / XPB Images Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017 Lance Stroll (CDN) Williams FW40 at the start of the race. 09.07.2017. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 9, Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg, Austria, Race Day. – www.xpbimages.com, EMail: requests@xpbimages.com – copy of publication required for printed pictures. Every used picture is fee-liable. © Copyright: Batchelor / XPB Images More images will be added here F1 pictures 2017 Austrian Grand Prix in pictures 2017 Austrian Grand Prix qualifying and final practice in pictures 2017 Austrian Grand Prix practice in pictures 2017 Austrian Grand Prix build-up in pictures Top ten pictures from the 2017 Azerbaijan Grand Prix View more F1 pictures 2017 Austrian Grand Prix 2017 Austrian Grand Prix in pictures Live: 2017 Austrian Grand Prix No plan to hold up Vettel for Hamilton, says Bottas Pictures: Sports car greats attend Austrian GP Legends Parade Verstappen admits he couldn’t get turn three right Browse all 2017 Austrian Grand Prix articles