2017 Austrian Grand Prix race result

2017 Austrian Grand Prix

Position No. Driver Car
1 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes
2 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari
3 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer
4 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes
5 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari
6 8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari
7 11 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes
8 31 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes
9 19 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes
10 18 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes
11 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault
12 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda
13 27 Nico Hulkenberg Renault
14 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari
15 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari
16 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault

Not classified: Max Verstappen, Fernando Alonso, Kevin Magnussen, Carlos Sainz Jnr

2017 Austrian Grand Prix

8 comments on “2017 Austrian Grand Prix race result”

    JohnH (@johnrkh)
    9th July 2017, 14:22

    Good race Bottas done everything right, Vettel not quite there. Really pleased to see Ricciardo hold off Hamilton to the flag. Would not want to be in Kvyats shoes right now.

    Hugh (@hugh11)
    9th July 2017, 14:24

    Great drive from Bottas. Didn’t put a foot wrong all race, even with the immense pressure from Vettel at the end. A couple of things I’ve noted that may have gone under the radar

    1. From a personal view as a fan of his, what on earth was Renaults strategy with Hulkenberg? Pit him early so he’ll come out not far ahead of the leaders and will lose a lot of time letting them through? Great idea… Even though he had a bad start he could’ve got points with Palmers strategy…

    2. In what universe does Vandoorne get a penalty for costing Raikkonen probably just a couple of tenths under blue flags, but Perez gets nothing for literally defending position from Bottas and costing him a couple of seconds? Is it because Bottas just got on with it and didn’t whine down the radio? And then Perez costed Vettel half a second at the end of the race as well… With no penalty, whil Vandoorne gets a drive through for the tiniest thing… Very strange stewarding.

    Also, rip Verstappen. Can’t catch a break. I mean he wouldn’t have been in that position if he’d had an ok start, but still…

      Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
      9th July 2017, 14:34

      @hugh11 My cynicism says that it’s because Raikkonen is driving a Ferrari but with no action or even investigation (that we know of) for what Perez did with Vettel shows that the stewards just pick and choose. Raikkonen just closed in on Magnussen under braking and he whines that Magnussen held him up? Give me a break. You will lose a few tenths getting that close to backmarkers, so stop whining.

      I do think that blue flags should be enforced more strictly since we get backmarkers holding up faster cars for more than three corners. Magnussen did nothing wrong in this case, though.

      And if I recall a jump start penalty is a drive through (Alonso China 2010). The guys one Sky were thinking of a five-second penalty but that is way too lenient. You never know with F1 stewards of course.

        Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
        9th July 2017, 14:44

        I mean Vandoorne, not Magnussen

    Qazaran Serde (@qserde)
    9th July 2017, 14:32

    Palmer the new Gutierrez

      Dr. Dan (@anikale)
      9th July 2017, 14:39

      Kyte is new pastor

    Patrick (@anunaki)
    9th July 2017, 14:33

    Great season for the WDC , BOT getting in the mix.

    But what a sad one for Max again. A bad clutch 1st and then hit by ALO. Will the bad luck end….

    Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
    9th July 2017, 14:45

    Good job for Grosjean finishing 6th. Could have been a better weekend for Haas since Magnussen was really quick this weekend as well.

