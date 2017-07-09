Valtteri Bottas took his second victory in Formula One after a close finish in the Austrian Grand Prix.
His lead came under threat twice during the race – the first time when he was investigated for a possible jump start. The stewards concluded his rapid getaway was legal despite complaints from Sebastian Vettel.
the Ferrari driver was hot on the tail of his rival over the closing laps, but never got close enough to put Bottas on defence. The pair crossed the line separated by just six-tenths of a second.
It was just as close in the battle for third place, as Lewis Hamilton fought back from his grid penalty to put Daniel Ricciardo under pressure. The Red Bull driver had to cover off an attack from Hamilton on the penultiamte lap on his way to a fifth consecutive podium finish.
Kimi Raikkonen came home fifth after Hamilton overtook him through the pits stops. He was followed home by Romain Grosjean, who briefly got ahead of him at the start, and the two Force India drivers. The Williams pair completed the top ten having started from the penultimate row of the grid.
Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso were eliminated on the first lap after a collision triggered by Daniil Kvyat. The Toro Rosso driver was given a drive-through penalty for the contact.
2017 Austrian Grand Prix reaction
10 comments on "Bottas resists pressure from Vettel to take second win"
Hugh (@hugh11)
9th July 2017, 14:29
Great drive from Bottas. Didn’t put a foot wrong all race, even with the immense pressure from Vettel at the end. A couple of things I’ve noted that may have gone under the radar
1. From a personal view as a fan of his, what on earth was Renaults strategy with Hulkenberg? Pit him early so he’ll come out not far ahead of the leaders and will lose a lot of time letting them through? Great idea… Even though he had a bad start he could’ve got points with Palmers strategy…
2. In what universe does Vandoorne get a penalty for costing Raikkonen probably just a couple of tenths under blue flags, but Perez gets nothing for literally defending position from Bottas and costing him a couple of seconds? Is it because Bottas just got on with it and didn’t whine down the radio? And then Perez costed Vettel half a second at the end of the race as well… With no penalty, whil Vandoorne gets a drive through for the tiniest thing… Which is then the same penalty as Kvyat gets for taking out 2 cars. Very strange stewarding.
Also, rip Verstappen.
Sviatoslav (@sviat)
9th July 2017, 14:52
HUHHII (@huhhii)
9th July 2017, 14:29
Bottas is the real deal and has totally earned a contract extension. Do people still bother to disagree about that?
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
9th July 2017, 14:36
He had some difficulties in the first couple races but he’s really coming into his own now.
Guybrush Threepwood
9th July 2017, 14:36
Just realized that Ricciardo has earnt more points than any other driver over the last 5 races.
Ferrari, Seb fan
9th July 2017, 14:40
God race from Bo77as, Vettel needed a few good laps at the middle of the race to win
Joao (@johnmilk)
9th July 2017, 14:40
Thw STR drivers were very good again…sigh
Robert (@rob8k)
9th July 2017, 14:46
I know this is off topic for this race but would it make the race more interesting if pirelli mixed the tyre allocation up a bit more. For example, instead of the US, SS, and S for this race they made available the US, S and H, but making H tyre the mandatory race tyre. Would we see a more mixed strategic element to the race or just teams following each other on strategy?
Sviatoslav (@sviat)
9th July 2017, 14:51
This win is quite similar to what Bottas did in russia.
The only problem is that Bottas and Hamilton still can’t finish on podium in front of Ferrari.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
9th July 2017, 14:53
I think Bottas did very well. Had an incredible start and pulled away somewhat. His pit stop most certainly wasn’t the best. He lost at leased a second. Both Bottas and other drivers cost quite a bit of time with back markers but I wish the blue flag rules were less strict so I think what most drivers did was fair enough. Perez IMO was just a little bit unreasonable at times though. Bottas will probably be my driver of the weekend. Fastest in qualifying and kept Vettel behind when he was under threat towards the end.