Bottas resists pressure from Vettel to take second win

Valtteri Bottas took his second victory in Formula One after a close finish in the Austrian Grand Prix.

His lead came under threat twice during the race – the first time when he was investigated for a possible jump start. The stewards concluded his rapid getaway was legal despite complaints from Sebastian Vettel.

the Ferrari driver was hot on the tail of his rival over the closing laps, but never got close enough to put Bottas on defence. The pair crossed the line separated by just six-tenths of a second.

It was just as close in the battle for third place, as Lewis Hamilton fought back from his grid penalty to put Daniel Ricciardo under pressure. The Red Bull driver had to cover off an attack from Hamilton on the penultiamte lap on his way to a fifth consecutive podium finish.

Kimi Raikkonen came home fifth after Hamilton overtook him through the pits stops. He was followed home by Romain Grosjean, who briefly got ahead of him at the start, and the two Force India drivers. The Williams pair completed the top ten having started from the penultimate row of the grid.

Max Verstappen and Fernando Alonso were eliminated on the first lap after a collision triggered by Daniil Kvyat. The Toro Rosso driver was given a drive-through penalty for the contact.

2017 Austrian Grand Prix reaction

