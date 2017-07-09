Carlos Sainz Jnr, Toro Rosso, Red Bull Ring, 2017

Sainz reveals Toro Rosso fixed mystery aero glitch

In the round-up: Carlos Sainz Jnr says an aerodynamic problem on his car affected his performance in recent races.

Comment of the day

Praise for the Red Bull Ring’s old-school run-off:

Am I the only one having this track growing on me?

Those gravel traps are genius. Classic gravel traps but with a twist in form of the Tarmac surrounding the gravel and joining the track again. The driver is slowed down and punished for his mistake as per normal, but has the chance to join the race again, and shake the worst of the gravel off again, before rejoining the track.

Simple, but effective. Love it!
Grosjean’s smile (@Testacorsa)

    9th July 2017, 0:37

    I agree with comment of the day. In a way it’s a sort of common-sense idea, but few places have it (largely because there aren’t many gravel trap circuits left. Silverstone have a grass alternative that is good, but less effective. I’ve also noticed that with MotoGP racing there last year in August, they’ve made changes around the kerbs in the braking zone of the corners. They look sterile, flat, and boring. I know it’s minor but it does ruin it for me a bit. I hope that’s all they’ve done.

    Also, am I right in thinking that every year since returning here, Q3 has ended with at least one person spinning out?

    Sainz makes a good point about his aerodynamics, I’m sure they don’t work properly when they aren’t attached to the car after lap one!

    I also noticed they changed back to the higher camera angles in some places, so they can show giant Heineken bottles floating up in the background. From a marketing standpoint it’s very effective, but it does detract from the cars a lot. I’m actually surprised it’s taken them so long to use digital screens to advertise. I seem to recall MotoGP (and possibly other series) has been doing it for about a decade now.

