Sainz reveals Toro Rosso fixed mystery aero glitch

In the round-up: Carlos Sainz Jnr says an aerodynamic problem on his car affected his performance in recent races.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

Will start from the pitlane as we had an issue in Qualy and need to change the engine. We push hard to have a good race tomorrow!👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/OkcitShutG — Pascal Wehrlein (@PWehrlein) July 8, 2017

TV camera angles at Austrian GP are terrible. Looks like they're cruising at 50mph #thankgoodnessforonboard — Marcus Simmons (@MarcusSimmons54) July 8, 2017

That's the shortest pole position time we've had since @nigelmansell's 1'02.366 in the 1985 South African GP! https://t.co/j9mNh2hDiv #F1 — F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 8, 2017

What ACTUALLY goes on inside the head of drivers and engineers during race weekends 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Mpuo5zh2Rf — Felix Rosenqvist (@FRosenqvist) July 8, 2017