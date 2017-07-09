Sainz reveals Toro Rosso fixed mystery aero glitch

In the round-up: Carlos Sainz Jnr says an aerodynamic problem on his car affected his performance in recent races.
Carlos Sainz Q&A: Late yellow flag cost me positions (F1)
"Something with the aerodynamics of the car was not working - it was crystal clear from looking at the data - but that is all history and when I came here I was confident that we should do reasonably well."
Q and A: Carlos Sainz clarifies comments made about Toro Rosso, 2018 (ESPN)
"What I said is a fact. In 12 years of Toro Rosso nobody has been here a fourth year and for me to be here for a fourth year I would be the first on in history."
Jean Todt explains FIA's stance on Sebastian Vettel-Lewis Hamilton clash (Sky)
"Time will tell if it never happens again, but if it does, the consequences will be very severe."
Williams at a loss to explain lack of speed (Reuters)
"Something is not working on the car. And we need to understand what."
Liberty should buy Silverstone to secure future, says Brown (Motorsport)
"My view is Liberty should buy Silverstone,
Honda faces Alonso dilemma after failure (Autosport)
"Given McLaren-Honda is expected to struggle on Silverstone's high-speed layout, it could tactically take the penalties there rather than at the next race in Hungary, which offers a stronger chance of a good result."
Will start from the pitlane as we had an issue in Qualy and need to change the engine. We push hard to have a good race tomorrow!👊🏽 pic.twitter.com/OkcitShutG
— Pascal Wehrlein (@PWehrlein) July 8, 2017
Another win for @Charles_Leclerc in @FIA_F2. Could he outstrip @svandoorne as this series' most dominant champion?: https://t.co/rTpR1L2tSu
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 8, 2017
Perhaps @davidevalsecchi didn't notice this? pic.twitter.com/Uwa7oXPhwN #F1 #AustrianGP
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 8, 2017
TV camera angles at Austrian GP are terrible. Looks like they're cruising at 50mph #thankgoodnessforonboard
— Marcus Simmons (@MarcusSimmons54) July 8, 2017
That's the shortest pole position time we've had since @nigelmansell's 1'02.366 in the 1985 South African GP! https://t.co/j9mNh2hDiv #F1
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 8, 2017
What ACTUALLY goes on inside the head of drivers and engineers during race weekends 🏁 pic.twitter.com/Mpuo5zh2Rf
— Felix Rosenqvist (@FRosenqvist) July 8, 2017
Palmer avoids penalty for impeding Raikkonen: https://t.co/3jB7jGkpFq #F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/X0JHRkbbl5
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 8, 2017
Comment of the day
Praise for the Red Bull Ring’s old-school run-off:
Am I the only one having this track growing on me?
Those gravel traps are genius. Classic gravel traps but with a twist in form of the Tarmac surrounding the gravel and joining the track again. The driver is slowed down and punished for his mistake as per normal, but has the chance to join the race again, and shake the worst of the gravel off again, before rejoining the track.
Simple, but effective. Love it!
Grosjean’s smile (@Testacorsa)
Strontium (@strontium)
9th July 2017, 0:37
I agree with comment of the day. In a way it’s a sort of common-sense idea, but few places have it (largely because there aren’t many gravel trap circuits left. Silverstone have a grass alternative that is good, but less effective. I’ve also noticed that with MotoGP racing there last year in August, they’ve made changes around the kerbs in the braking zone of the corners. They look sterile, flat, and boring. I know it’s minor but it does ruin it for me a bit. I hope that’s all they’ve done.
Also, am I right in thinking that every year since returning here, Q3 has ended with at least one person spinning out?
Sainz makes a good point about his aerodynamics, I’m sure they don’t work properly when they aren’t attached to the car after lap one!
I also noticed they changed back to the higher camera angles in some places, so they can show giant Heineken bottles floating up in the background. From a marketing standpoint it’s very effective, but it does detract from the cars a lot. I’m actually surprised it’s taken them so long to use digital screens to advertise. I seem to recall MotoGP (and possibly other series) has been doing it for about a decade now.