Lewis Hamilton said he could have dealt more firmly with Daniel Ricciardo after he failed to pass the Red Bull driver in the closing stages of the Austrian Grand Prix.
Hamilton finished fourth behind Ricciardo despite launching a penultimate-lap attack for the final podium place.
“I really don’t think there was much left in the car at the end of the race,” said Hamilton afterwards. “But I was probably a bit too kind in my fight with Daniel and left him too much space. I won’t do that again.”
The pair crossed the finishing line separated by 1.4 seconds. Hamilton has fallen 20 points behind championship rival Sebastian Vettel, who finished second. Team mate Valtteri Bottas has also closed on Hamilton in the championship.
“Valtteri did a great job all weekend and thoroughly deserves the win,” said Hamilton. “He’s just 15 points behind me now and he’s very much in this title fight.”
Technical director James Allison praised Hamilton who has experienced technical problems with his car in the last two races weekends.
“We are sorry about the gearbox penalty he suffered,” said Allison, “but he tackled the situation as he always does: he got his head down and made the most of it.”
“This was a good race for our constructors’ championship position, extending our slender advantage over Ferrari, but we need to make sure we give Lewis the equipment he needs at the next races to make sure he doesn’t start Sunday afternoon on the back foot.”
2017 Austrian Grand Prix
3 comments on “Hamilton rues being “too kind” with Ricciardo”
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
9th July 2017, 17:36
Possibly but Ricciardo wasn’t going to let him go through without contact. He’s been on the podium 4 times in a row and he’s so far ahead of his teammate that he wouldn’t car to bank the points, plus a podium in Austria was a huge thing for Red Bull.
I think he made the right call.
There’s been a whopping 45 point swing in the past 2 races between the incident, Mercedes’ reliability and the yellow flags.
Hamilton could have been ahead by 25 points today but now he’s 20 points behind and that’s the bottomline.
Michael (@freelittlebirds)
9th July 2017, 17:37
sorry – it should read, care to bank the points [in order to stay ahead of his teammate in the championship]
Loup Garou (@loup-garou)
9th July 2017, 17:54
Typical arrogance from Hamilton. Ricciardo drove very well and defended his position in a slower car very professionally. Deserved the podium.