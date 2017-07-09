What did you think of today’s race? Share your verdict on the Austrian Grand Prix.
Since 2008, F1 Fanatic has held polls on every F1 race to find out which fans thought of each round of the season.
Join in the latest poll and give your verdict on the race: 10 being the highest and 1 the lowest. Please vote based on how entertaining and exciting you thought the race was, not on how your preferred driver or team performed.
What were the best and worst moments of the race? What was the main thing you’ll remember about it? Rate the race out of ten and leave a comment below:
Rate the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix out of ten
- 1 (4%)
- 2 (1%)
- 3 (3%)
- 4 (11%)
- 5 (20%)
- 6 (24%)
- 7 (28%)
- 8 (6%)
- 9 (2%)
- 10 (2%)
Total Voters: 130
1 = ‘Terrible’, 10 = ‘Perfect’
An F1 Fanatic account is required to vote. You can register an account here or read more about registering here. When this poll is closed the result will be displayed instead of the voting form.
View more Rate the Race results:
- Rate the Race: The F1 Fanatic Top 100
- Rate the Race: The F1 Fanatic Bottom 10
- Rate the Race: Circuit ratings
See the results for past seasons here:
- Rate the Race results 2016
- Rate the Race results 2015
- Rate the Race results 2014
- Rate the Race results 2013
- Rate the Race results 2012
- Rate the Race results 2011
- Rate the Race results 2010
- Rate the Race results 2009
- Rate the Race results 2008
2017 Austrian Grand Prix
- Bottas resists pressure from Vettel to take second win
- 2017 Austrian Grand Prix championship points
- 2017 Austrian Grand Prix race result
- Rate the race: 2017 Austrian Grand Prix
- 2017 Austrian Grand Prix in pictures
42 comments on “Rate the race: 2017 Austrian Grand Prix”
Owen Smart (@smartez)
9th July 2017, 14:10
Yawn
nmsi (@nmsi)
9th July 2017, 14:10
Last few laps were very good but rest of them… Gave 6.
Lauri (@f1lauri)
9th July 2017, 14:11
Nothing happened at all. This track and these new cars – boring :(
Sundar Srinivas Harish
9th July 2017, 14:12
Yes! Haha!
Ben Needham (@ben-n)
9th July 2017, 14:12
Can’t say I enjoyed that at all – could have predicted the finishing order after about lap 2.
An intriguing last few laps, but not “battles” as such… just Vettel and Hamilton getting closer to Bottas and Ricciardo respectively.
Not the worst race I’ve seen, but a long way from the best! Perhaps we were spoiled by Baku.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
9th July 2017, 14:13
We needed more of the last 3 laps, and less of the first 68…
KaIIe (@kaiie)
9th July 2017, 14:13
Well that was dull. Apart from the start and the last three laps nothing happened. It was like Suzuka 2002 and similar snoozefests.
Damon (@damon)
9th July 2017, 14:29
Hahaha, you needed to go all the way back to 2002 to indicate a boring F1 race? :))
Strontium (@strontium)
9th July 2017, 14:13
That ending had my heart racing. The middle was quite boring but still worthy of a good score. I’d rather pure racing with less action than a return to the pathetic tyres of old. 8/10
Jimmie in LA (@reverendfyt)
9th July 2017, 14:15
It was all tire strategy and Lewis’ failed. If you can’t run longer on the supers than the ultras, you’re not gonna make up the ground you need.
Sonics (@sonicslv)
9th July 2017, 14:51
@reverendfyt Hamilton is certainly capable staying longer and posting faster lap times, but he stuck behind Raikkonen. Pitting him is obviously the best move they can do.
Phylyp (@phylyp)
9th July 2017, 14:16
Why does it always seem like a race should have had 3-5 more laps? :-)
The ending built up to a thrill, but prior to that it was a bit of a bore. That said, I did enjoy a nice clean race with no SC/VSC interruptions (unlike Baku, which while flashy, got a bit annoying).
Good recovery by Williams too, despite the retirements of others they also made up places on their own.
Jimmie in LA (@reverendfyt)
9th July 2017, 14:34
You know, if they did make these races longer. It would add a 2nd pit and things could get really interesting.
George (@george)
9th July 2017, 14:18
I thought it was alright, not much battling for most of the race but the cars looked on the limit at least, and some different strategies. Last few laps earn it an extra point or two, so I gave it a 7/10.
Hugh (@hugh11)
9th July 2017, 14:18
I liked it… I really enjoyed seeing how the different strategies panned out throughout the field. Apparently I’m in the minority though.
elpatron
9th July 2017, 14:19
boring race but this is f1. sometimes interesting sometimes not. no overtaking. it proves the track doesnt matter. so don’t you guys complain about sochi or baku next time. Austria deserved solid 5.
Pennyroyal tea (@peartree)
9th July 2017, 14:19
Good race, that end saved it. My heart was racing on those last 4 laps, didn’t even notice that Seb was so close to Bottas, but this season, particularly after Mercedes sorted their Pre season PU woes, power took a jump, they are further ahead in power relative to 2016. Ricciardo defended well it wouldn’t have been possible with the previous spec of Renault engine. In the end it was a little stale but the top 3 teams were very close and that’s really positive.
Gary
9th July 2017, 14:19
Thank God we have Austria in the books because it means Sky commentators will have to stop talking about Baku.
Jayfreese Knight (@jeff1s)
9th July 2017, 14:23
This season it looks like races ares shy of a few laps.
MtlRacer (@mtlracer)
9th July 2017, 14:23
Want highlights? First lap, last lap, and I guess show Williams blistering pit stops.
Oni (@oni)
9th July 2017, 14:24
I slept through laps 10 – 51… Gave it a 3.
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
9th July 2017, 14:27
6/10 Better than races like Australia because it had some action during the race and it was close in the last laps
MXMXD (@mxmxd)
9th July 2017, 14:28
Heh… It could have been very interesting, but other than the first two laps and the last three laps, there really wasn’t much to talk about. The thrill was mostly about whether a driver would’ve to make an unplanned stop due to critical tire issue. It will thus be a 5.
mog
9th July 2017, 14:29
Pretty sure Bottas jumped the start. Still pics taken one frame apart, reds still on but Bottas has clearly shifted.
https://d2kmm3vx031a1h.cloudfront.net/nnG2ZWk5TPyX1nCweCZf_Bottas%201.jpg
https://d2kmm3vx031a1h.cloudfront.net/Cwf01iUlTq6BkT1A4SGk_Bottas%202.jpg
Phylyp (@phylyp)
9th July 2017, 14:34
Nice one! I presume the stewards are going purely by the detectors on the grid, and while it might have been marginal would have given the benefit of the doubt to the driver.
LosD (@losd)
9th July 2017, 14:34
Pretty sure FIA has the telemetry you don’t have
mog
9th July 2017, 14:37
Pics show he’s engaged gear as well
elpatron
9th July 2017, 14:39
watch the video. i think your eyes are too old to follow.
reaction times:
bottas 0.2
vettel 0.3
go figure.
mog
9th July 2017, 14:44
At that speed, a video is not the best tool to investigate.
Sorry, try again with hating Bottas
9th July 2017, 14:50
Except when stills are useless. The FIA has very accurate additional coverage of the starts. Your ‘evidence’ shows nothing as it does not show movement at the extinguishing of the lights.
Mike Dee (@mike-dee)
9th July 2017, 14:47
Agree. Not sure where the sensors are, and how they work exactly, but I guess the rules are clear and he did not break the rules. But he clearly did not react to lights but just started. He was very lucky the lights turned off straight away!
ILuvSoundtracks (@iluvsoundtracks)
9th July 2017, 14:29
5/10. This race was way too average and fell short of expectations.
Jere (@jerejj)
9th July 2017, 14:29
Not the worst of the season, but definitely a lot more boring than the previous race, for example.
MXMXD (@mxmxd)
9th July 2017, 14:32
Well… That was a tall order.
CarWars (@maxv)
9th July 2017, 14:31
meh
Philip (@philipgb)
9th July 2017, 14:33
Just a plum average race. Couple of ok overtakes, bit of interesting strategy being played out. But no one will be taking about this race a few weeks from now. It wasn’t switch it off or fall asleep poor. But so meh…
Sonics (@sonicslv)
9th July 2017, 14:34
7/10 Dunno why people said it’s boring, because for me it’s still better than typical F1 race. Good battle for top 5, no one really safe until the chequered flag although I think Ferrari keeps Kimi out for too long before his first stop. Shame to see Ocon vs Massa battle didn’t pan out because they keep getting lapped.
Ferrari, Seb fan
9th July 2017, 14:34
Exact same as Russia
Leo B
9th July 2017, 14:35
Typical 2017 race. It had some promise before the start, but did not deliver.
Martin Brundle may say it’s a fantastic season, but that is clearly not the case. In fact it’s a rather poor one so far, especially compared to the last five years or so.
Neil (@neilosjames)
9th July 2017, 14:41
Glad it’s a fairly short race, time wise. Dull on-track showing saved a little bit by a drop or two of uncertainty, and some sort of possibility that overtakes or battles may occur later in the race. They never quite happened, Hamilton and Ricciardo’s brief tussle aside, but as long as there’s something to get a little bit excited about, or to anticipate, F1 is never that dull to watch.
joe jopling (@jop452)
9th July 2017, 14:43
A 7 for me….was a bit quiet in the middle….but still plenty going on…..and what race could follow Baku….and yes the end could have had a different outcome with 2 or 3 extra laps…but I reckon Seb would not have tried a risky pass….too many points on his licence…..
Girts (@girts)
9th July 2017, 14:48
What a thriller! I was thinking about giving it a 9/10 but the shoey drama on the podium made it a clear 10/10! Fewer passes, more shoeys!
Seriously though, this was just one of those races that could or should have been exciting. However, the weather stayed dry, there was not much room for strategic battles, there were no safety cars and the cars spent almost all of the race in their deserved positions so some 90% of the race was basically a procession. Still, the start was nice and the last couple of laps were really tense; there was a real battle for the top positions, which is never a given. It’s all good. 7/10.