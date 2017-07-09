Vote for your 2017 Austrian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend

Which Formula One driver made the most of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend?
It’s time to give your verdict on which driver did the best with the equipment at their disposal over the last few days.
Review how each driver got on below and vote for who impressed you the most at Red Bull Ring.
Driver performance summary
|Driver
|Started
|Finished
|Race change
|Lap 1 change
|Highest position
|Lowest position
|Gap to team mate*
|Lewis Hamilton
|8
|4
|+4
|+1
|4
|7
|7.43
|Valtteri Bottas
|1
|1
|0
|0
|1
|2
|-7.43
|Daniel Ricciardo
|4
|3
|+1
|+1
|3
|4
|Max Verstappen
|5
|Sebastian Vettel
|2
|2
|0
|0
|2
|3
|-19.712
|Kimi Raikkonen
|3
|5
|-2
|-2
|1
|5
|19.712
|Sergio Perez
|7
|7
|0
|+1
|6
|9
|-7.414
|Esteban Ocon
|9
|8
|+1
|+1
|6
|9
|7.414
|Felipe Massa
|17
|9
|+8
|+7
|6
|10
|-18.023
|Lance Stroll
|18
|10
|+8
|+7
|10
|11
|18.023
|Fernando Alonso
|12
|-7
|19
|19
|Stoffel Vandoorne
|13
|12
|+1
|-1
|12
|15
|Carlos Sainz Jnr
|10
|+1
|9
|15
|Daniil Kvyat
|14
|16
|-2
|-4
|16
|18
|Romain Grosjean
|6
|6
|0
|+2
|4
|8
|Kevin Magnussen
|15
|+2
|11
|16
|Nico Hulkenberg
|11
|13
|-2
|-4
|13
|17
|25.776
|Jolyon Palmer
|16
|11
|+5
|+4
|11
|13
|-25.776
|Marcus Ericsson
|19
|15
|+4
|+3
|14
|17
|Not on same lap
|Pascal Wehrlein
|20
|14
|+6
|+3
|13
|17
|Not on same lap
Vote for your driver of the weekend
Which driver do you think did the best job throughout the race weekend?
Who got the most out of their car in qualifying and the race? Who put their team mate in the shade?
Cast your vote below and explain why you chose the driver you picked in the comments.
Who was the best driver of the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix weekend?
- Lewis Hamilton (8%)
- Valtteri Bottas (35%)
- Daniel Ricciardo (12%)
- Max Verstappen (0%)
- Sebastian Vettel (8%)
- Kimi Raikkonen (0%)
- Sergio Perez (0%)
- Esteban Ocon (0%)
- Felipe Massa (4%)
- Lance Stroll (4%)
- Fernando Alonso (0%)
- Stoffel Vandoorne (0%)
- Carlos Sainz Jnr (0%)
- Daniil Kvyat (0%)
- Romain Grosjean (27%)
- Kevin Magnussen (0%)
- Nico Hulkenberg (0%)
- Jolyon Palmer (0%)
- Marcus Ericsson (4%)
- Pascal Wehrlein (0%)
- No opinion (0%)
Total Voters: 26
5 comments on “Vote for your 2017 Austrian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend”
Alex (@alexde)
9th July 2017, 16:00
For me Grosjean, otherwise…
Bottas. Pole and race win in the best car.
Adnan
9th July 2017, 16:10
Massa come on. another great drive from him. Yes, I know he is widely hated by F1 Fanatic but credit where its due
Dom (@3dom)
9th July 2017, 16:13
I’ve never gotten the impression that Massa is hated
ksells (@ksells)
9th July 2017, 16:20
Between Bottas and Grosjean for me, voted Bottas as he got pole and held off a charging Vettel without cracking under pressure.
MacLeod (@macleod)
9th July 2017, 16:21
Bottas did an jumpstar but FIA doesn’t have the correct rules so you can fall into the right start. tip FIA make sure you use differant starters so the can’t do that.
So i went for Grosjean.