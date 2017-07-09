Jolyon Palmer, Renault, Red Bull Ring, 2017

Vote for your 2017 Austrian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend

2017 Austrian Grand PrixPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Which Formula One driver made the most of the Austrian Grand Prix weekend?

It’s time to give your verdict on which driver did the best with the equipment at their disposal over the last few days.

Review how each driver got on below and vote for who impressed you the most at Red Bull Ring.

Driver performance summary

Driver Started Finished Race change Lap 1 change Highest position Lowest position Gap to team mate*
Lewis Hamilton 8 4 +4 +1 4 7 7.43
Valtteri Bottas 1 1 0 0 1 2 -7.43
Daniel Ricciardo 4 3 +1 +1 3 4
Max Verstappen 5
Sebastian Vettel 2 2 0 0 2 3 -19.712
Kimi Raikkonen 3 5 -2 -2 1 5 19.712
Sergio Perez 7 7 0 +1 6 9 -7.414
Esteban Ocon 9 8 +1 +1 6 9 7.414
Felipe Massa 17 9 +8 +7 6 10 -18.023
Lance Stroll 18 10 +8 +7 10 11 18.023
Fernando Alonso 12 -7 19 19
Stoffel Vandoorne 13 12 +1 -1 12 15
Carlos Sainz Jnr 10 +1 9 15
Daniil Kvyat 14 16 -2 -4 16 18
Romain Grosjean 6 6 0 +2 4 8
Kevin Magnussen 15 +2 11 16
Nico Hulkenberg 11 13 -2 -4 13 17 25.776
Jolyon Palmer 16 11 +5 +4 11 13 -25.776
Marcus Ericsson 19 15 +4 +3 14 17 Not on same lap
Pascal Wehrlein 20 14 +6 +3 13 17 Not on same lap

    5 comments on “Vote for your 2017 Austrian Grand Prix Driver of the Weekend”

      Alex (@alexde)
      9th July 2017, 16:00

      For me Grosjean, otherwise…
      Bottas. Pole and race win in the best car.

    2. Adnan
      9th July 2017, 16:10

      Massa come on. another great drive from him. Yes, I know he is widely hated by F1 Fanatic but credit where its due

        Dom (@3dom)
        9th July 2017, 16:13

        I’ve never gotten the impression that Massa is hated

      ksells (@ksells)
      9th July 2017, 16:20

      Between Bottas and Grosjean for me, voted Bottas as he got pole and held off a charging Vettel without cracking under pressure.

      MacLeod (@macleod)
      9th July 2017, 16:21

      Bottas did an jumpstar but FIA doesn’t have the correct rules so you can fall into the right start. tip FIA make sure you use differant starters so the can’t do that.

      So i went for Grosjean.

