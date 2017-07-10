2017 British Grand Prix TV Times

Join us on F1 Fanatic Live throughout every session of the British Grand Prix weekend. Look out for the live page on the site during every session and follow all the action with your fellow F1 Fanatics.
It’s a huge weekend of racing with IndyCar, the World Endurance Championship, Formula E, Formula V8 3.5 plus the F1 support races in action as well. You’ll be able to follow all those here too.
Here are the details of Sky and Channel 4’s coverage of the 2017 British Grand Prix in the UK:
Friday-Sunday 14th-16th July 2017
|Day
|Session
|Channel
|Coverage starts
|Session starts
|Session ends
|Friday
|British Grand Prix first practice live
|Channel 4
|08:55
|09:00
|10:30
|Friday
|British Grand Prix first practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|08:45
|09:00
|10:30
|Friday
|British Grand Prix second practice live
|Channel 4
|12:55
|13:00
|14:30
|Friday
|British Grand Prix second practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|12:45
|13:00
|14:30
|Saturday
|British Grand Prix third practice live
|Channel 4
|09:55
|10:00
|11:00
|Saturday
|British Grand Prix third practice live
|Sky Sports F1
|09:45
|10:00
|11:00
|Saturday
|British Grand Prix qualifying live
|Channel 4
|11:55
|13:00
|Saturday
|British Grand Prix qualifying live
|Sky Sports F1
|12:00
|13:00
|Saturday
|Formula Two Britain feature race live
|Sky Sports F1
|14:35
|15:00
|16:05
|Saturday
|Formula V8 3.5 Nurburgring race one live
|BT Sport 3
|14:45
|15:00
|Saturday
|GP3 Britain race one live
|Sky Sports F1
|16:15
|16:30
|17:15
|Saturday
|Formula E USA ePrix race two
|Channel 5
|22:00
|Sunday
|GP3 Britain race two live
|Sky Sports F1
|08:05
|08:10
|08:45
|Sunday
|Formula Two Britain sprint race live
|Sky Sports F1
|09:15
|09:20
|10:10
|Sunday
|Formula V8 3.5 Nurburgring race two live
|BT Sport 3
|09:15
|09:30
|Sunday
|British Grand Prix live
|Channel 4
|12:00
|13:00
|Sunday
|British Grand Prix live
|Sky Sports F1
|11:30
|13:00
|Sunday
|WEC Six Hours of Nurburgring live
|BT Sport 3
|11:30
|12:00
|Sunday
|Formula E USA ePrix race two live
|Channel 5
|17:30
|18:00
|Sunday
|IndyCar Toronto live
|BT Sport 1
|20:00
|20:30
Note there is no live coverage of the first Formula E race in the UK.
For details of coverage in your area see these links or share information in the comments:
- How to watch F1 around the world
- How to watch IndyCar in your region
- How to watch Formula Two in your region
- How to watch GP3 in your region
- How to watch World Series Formula V8 3.5 in your region
Find times for every F1 session this year and all the 2017 race dates with the F1 Fanatic Google Calendar.
