2017 British Grand Prix TV Times

Join us on F1 Fanatic Live throughout every session of the British Grand Prix weekend. Look out for the live page on the site during every session and follow all the action with your fellow F1 Fanatics.

It’s a huge weekend of racing with IndyCar, the World Endurance Championship, Formula E, Formula V8 3.5 plus the F1 support races in action as well. You’ll be able to follow all those here too.

Here are the details of Sky and Channel 4’s coverage of the 2017 British Grand Prix in the UK:

Friday-Sunday 14th-16th July 2017

Day Session Channel Coverage starts Session starts Session ends Friday British Grand Prix first practice live Channel 4 08:55 09:00 10:30 Friday British Grand Prix first practice live Sky Sports F1 08:45 09:00 10:30 Friday British Grand Prix second practice live Channel 4 12:55 13:00 14:30 Friday British Grand Prix second practice live Sky Sports F1 12:45 13:00 14:30 Saturday British Grand Prix third practice live Channel 4 09:55 10:00 11:00 Saturday British Grand Prix third practice live Sky Sports F1 09:45 10:00 11:00 Saturday British Grand Prix qualifying live Channel 4 11:55 13:00 Saturday British Grand Prix qualifying live Sky Sports F1 12:00 13:00 Saturday Formula Two Britain feature race live Sky Sports F1 14:35 15:00 16:05 Saturday Formula V8 3.5 Nurburgring race one live BT Sport 3 14:45 15:00 Saturday GP3 Britain race one live Sky Sports F1 16:15 16:30 17:15 Saturday Formula E USA ePrix race two Channel 5 22:00 Sunday GP3 Britain race two live Sky Sports F1 08:05 08:10 08:45 Sunday Formula Two Britain sprint race live Sky Sports F1 09:15 09:20 10:10 Sunday Formula V8 3.5 Nurburgring race two live BT Sport 3 09:15 09:30 Sunday British Grand Prix live Channel 4 12:00 13:00 Sunday British Grand Prix live Sky Sports F1 11:30 13:00 Sunday WEC Six Hours of Nurburgring live BT Sport 3 11:30 12:00 Sunday Formula E USA ePrix race two live Channel 5 17:30 18:00 Sunday IndyCar Toronto live BT Sport 1 20:00 20:30

Note there is no live coverage of the first Formula E race in the UK.

Watch F1 live on Sky Sports with Now TV for as little as £6.99

Want to watch all of this weekend’s Formula One coverage on Sky Sports? F1 Fanatic readers in the UK can buy a 24-hour subscription to all Sky Sports channels for £6.99 or a one-week pass for £10.99 to watch this weekend’s grand prix.

And when you buy using the link below you also make a contribution to F1 Fanatic! Find out more and sign up here:

For details of coverage in your area see these links or share information in the comments:

Find times for every F1 session this year and all the 2017 race dates with the F1 Fanatic Google Calendar.

2017 British Grand Prix