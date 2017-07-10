Grid, Hockenheimring, 2016

In the round-up: Zoran Stefanovic, the man behind the unrealised Stefan GP team, has spoken about his plans to enter an all-new Formula One team for 2019.

Comment of the day

Approaching the midway point of the 2017 season, @npf1 has an interesting observation of the mid-table in the drivers’ championship.

11 Lance Stroll 18
11 Nico Hulkenberg 18
11 Romain Grosjean 18

Three very different seasons they’re having, funny to see them all on the same points total. Stroll had a horrendous start to the season and one really good result making up most of his 18 points, Grosjean has been steadily scoring points and getting better results, while Hulkenberg had been steadily scoring points and the last couple of races have not been so hot. Not sure in which position I’d rather be.
@npf1

6 comments on “Stefanovic reveals new 2019 team entry plan”

    sato113 (@sato113)
    10th July 2017, 0:16

    If you were offered a seat for the rest of the season driving for one team, which one would you pick?
    Williams
    Haas
    Renault

      Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
      10th July 2017, 0:54

      Williams. They have the best car.

        @HoHum (@hohum)
        10th July 2017, 1:08

        I think you mean “best PU”

    @HoHum (@hohum)
    10th July 2017, 0:18

    Is Ms Henry unaware of who it is that owns the Austrian GP circuit ?

    @HoHum (@hohum)
    10th July 2017, 1:04

    New Engine ? Budget Cap ? Choice of engines ? C’mon Marco, put it all together, we all know that a budget cap for engines produced by a major manufacturer would 1; be impossible to verify, and 2; an unattractive proposition. The only way to limit the cost of engines to the teams is for the FIA to impose a realistic price cap together with a mandate that insists engines must be supplied to any team that is prepared to pay for them. Obviously contracts must be for a full season and entered into sufficiently early to allow the engine builder to plan and implement an efficient production process.
    Okay, so it might end up like the Ford/Cosworth V8 years, were they so bad and didn’t an alternative arrive to spice up the racing ? Yes to both.
    Why would a manufacturer want to compete against their own engine ? Because they would still be winning with their name being part of the name of all the teams using their engine, remember how MB reminded us that it was their engine powering the winning Mclaren-Mercedes (assuming you are old enough), and they could use the old advertising line “x out of 12 F1 teams choose our engines”
    So if we must have a more equitable and economic F1 engine supply, and we still want F1 to be the pinnacle of motorsport development, there is really only one way to achieve it.

    bull mello (@bullmello)
    10th July 2017, 1:06

    Someday when Marchionne is no longer employed in his current position, maybe he can test the waters as a motivational speaker.

