Stefanovic reveals new 2019 team entry plan

One-time Stefan GP boss Zoran Stefanovic plans F1 team for 2019 (Autosport)
"I am here to meet Ross Brawn because I am setting up an F1 team based in Italy. Before coming to Austria I've put together some very important agreements: I defined that it will be based in Parma, which is located a reasonable distance from the wind tunnel."
Marchionne sends 'laggard' Raikkonen a warning (Reuters)
"I think Kimi has got to show a higher level of commitment to the process. There are days when I think he's a bit of a laggard, but we'll see. I am going to talk to him today, we'll see what happens."
Raikkonen says he's doing his best after Marchionne criticism (Motorsport.com)
"My team wants to do well, and I can only do the best that I can. It's not like I'm not trying. Unfortunately it's not been very straightforward sometimes, but that's part of the plan and we keep pushing and I'm sure things will work out better."
F1 chief says Silverstone contract break wouldn't prejudice future prospects (Sky)
Sean Bratches: "We've had ongoing conversations with our friends at Silverstone and from our perspective, this is all about the fan. We don't want to do anything that would prejudice the fan."
Valtteri Bottas hails 'start of my life' in Austrian Grand Prix (ESPN)
"I think that was the start of my life! I was just really on it today. It was good."
‘I needed one more lap for victory’ - Vettel (Formula1.com)
"I think I needed one more lap because he was really struggling to get up the hill. Obviously I wanted to win, but nevertheless a good result."
Blisters are bad: What we learned from the Austrian Grand Prix (Telegraph)
"With so much discussion about new circuits and saying 'goodbye' to favourites like Malaysia, one has to wonder if Austria is a venue the season can do without."
F1's new engine ushered in a year early? (F1i)
"But Germany's Bild is reporting that if all engaged parties agree, a new engine could power F1 earlier than expected. 'The FIA, teams and manufacturers could agree to bring in the new engine from the 2020 season,' wrote Bild."
YES! 🏆 Nothing beats the winning feeling! @MercedesAMGF1 gave me a great car today to get my 2nd win 🍾#VB77 #mbfamily #F1 #AustrianGP pic.twitter.com/mpNnE2kk5N
— Valtteri Bottas (@ValtteriBottas) July 9, 2017
When your start is so perfect people think it's a jump start… @ValtteriBottas #AustrianGP #F1 pic.twitter.com/jub4fVCm0A
— Mercedes-AMG F1 (@MercedesAMGF1) July 9, 2017
It wouldn't be a podium celebration without a @danielricciardo shoey 🍾👟 #AustrianGP 🇦🇹 #F1 pic.twitter.com/LFbPxRoWMQ
— Formula 1 (@F1) July 9, 2017
#MaxVerstappen fans go wild @redbullring_ 💪🏼😄🇦🇹 #AustrianGP2017 #GPAustria #F1 #GoMax pic.twitter.com/hgbCt9nAI1
— Marco van Harn (@MarcovanHarn) July 9, 2017
#MaxVerstappen invasion becomes "exvasion"…😏 #austriangp #F1 pic.twitter.com/LhJVgRDeek
— Marco van Harn (@MarcovanHarn) July 9, 2017
Just like Russia. Dull race, everyone wants it to finish. Vettel catches Bottas at the finish and no one wants it to end #F1 #AustrianGP
— WTF1 (@wtf1official) July 9, 2017
Watched #F1 in a public area that showed sport all day. The exodus when the GP started suggests Liberty has a lot of work to do… pic.twitter.com/e31oq7NpaQ
— Glenn Freeman (@glenn_autosport) July 9, 2017
Approaching the midway point of the 2017 season, @npf1 has an interesting observation of the mid-table in the drivers’ championship.
11 Lance Stroll 18
11 Nico Hulkenberg 18
11 Romain Grosjean 18
Three very different seasons they’re having, funny to see them all on the same points total. Stroll had a horrendous start to the season and one really good result making up most of his 18 points, Grosjean has been steadily scoring points and getting better results, while Hulkenberg had been steadily scoring points and the last couple of races have not been so hot. Not sure in which position I’d rather be.
@npf1
sato113 (@sato113)
10th July 2017, 0:16
If you were offered a seat for the rest of the season driving for one team, which one would you pick?
Williams
Haas
Renault
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
10th July 2017, 0:54
Williams. They have the best car.
@HoHum (@hohum)
10th July 2017, 1:08
I think you mean “best PU”
@HoHum (@hohum)
10th July 2017, 0:18
Is Ms Henry unaware of who it is that owns the Austrian GP circuit ?
@HoHum (@hohum)
10th July 2017, 1:04
New Engine ? Budget Cap ? Choice of engines ? C’mon Marco, put it all together, we all know that a budget cap for engines produced by a major manufacturer would 1; be impossible to verify, and 2; an unattractive proposition. The only way to limit the cost of engines to the teams is for the FIA to impose a realistic price cap together with a mandate that insists engines must be supplied to any team that is prepared to pay for them. Obviously contracts must be for a full season and entered into sufficiently early to allow the engine builder to plan and implement an efficient production process.
Okay, so it might end up like the Ford/Cosworth V8 years, were they so bad and didn’t an alternative arrive to spice up the racing ? Yes to both.
Why would a manufacturer want to compete against their own engine ? Because they would still be winning with their name being part of the name of all the teams using their engine, remember how MB reminded us that it was their engine powering the winning Mclaren-Mercedes (assuming you are old enough), and they could use the old advertising line “x out of 12 F1 teams choose our engines”
So if we must have a more equitable and economic F1 engine supply, and we still want F1 to be the pinnacle of motorsport development, there is really only one way to achieve it.
bull mello (@bullmello)
10th July 2017, 1:06
Someday when Marchionne is no longer employed in his current position, maybe he can test the waters as a motivational speaker.