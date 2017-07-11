British Grand Prix contract to end in 2019 as Silverstone triggers break clause

Silverstone’s deal to hold the British Grand Prix will expire after the 2019 race after the promoters told Formula One they will activate a break clause in their contract.
The track, which is operated by the British Racing Drivers’ Club, signed a 17-year deal in 2010 to keep the race on the calendar until 2026. However it has become concerned at the escalating cost of holding the race, prompting it to take advantage of the opportunity to end the deal after ten years.
The BRDC said it made a net loss of £7.6 million over last two years hosting Britain’s round of the Formula One world championship. F1 has had at least one race in Britain every year since the championship began at Silverstone in 1950.
“This decision has been taken because it is not financially viable for us to deliver the British Grand Prix under the terms of our current contract,” said BRDC chairman John Grant.
“We sustained losses of £2.8m in 2015 and £4.8m in 2016, and we expect to lose a similar amount this year. We have reached the tipping point where we can no longer let our passion for the sport rule our heads. It would not only risk the very future of Silverstone and the BRDC, but also the British motorsport community that depends on us.”
Silverstone paid £11.5 million to host the British Grand Prix in 2010. Since then the 5% escalator in the contract has increased the price to £16.2 million this year and would reach £25 million by 2026, the final year of the original contract.
“Despite being the most popular weekend sporting event in the UK, the net revenue from ticket sales and hospitality at the British Grand Prix is not enough to cover the Grand Prix’s share of Silverstone’s overhead costs,” the BRDC said in a statement.
Grant added he is hopeful a deal can be reached to keep the race on the calendar beyond 2019.
“I want to be clear that although we have now activated the break clause, we are fully supportive of the changes the Liberty team are making to improve the F1 experience,” he said. “Our hope is that an agreement can still be reached, so that we can ensure a sustainable and financially viable future for the British Grand Prix at Silverstone for many years to come.”
2017 F1 season
- British Grand Prix contract to end in 2019 as Silverstone triggers break clause
- Top ten pictures from the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix
- F1 announces public show tomorrow in London’s Trafalgar Square
- Haas to try new brake supplier again
- 2017 British Grand Prix stats preview
9 comments on “British Grand Prix contract to end in 2019 as Silverstone triggers break clause”
sumedh
11th July 2017, 14:46
I wonder if avoiding the clash between Wimbledon finals and British Grand Prix would help the track get more revenues. Would it?
Mach1 (@mach1)
11th July 2017, 14:49
Doubt it, the track is normally sold out is it not?
Maybe if they serve Strawberries and Cream!
Rick Lopez (@viscountviktor)
11th July 2017, 14:53
Absolute disgrace if Liberty don’t renegotiate. Silverstone must stay on the calendar.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
11th July 2017, 14:56
@viscountviktor As long as Brands Hatch doesn’t get Tilke-ised? :p
Jack (@jackisthestig)
11th July 2017, 14:55
Ticket prices are extortionate yet they sell out pretty much every year and make a loss doing so, something has to change.
Charles King (@charleski)
11th July 2017, 14:57
I’m not impressed at the weasely statement coming from F1 Group over this. Their attempt to cover up the mess by delaying the announcement failed and now they’re unhappy the issue is getting the attention it deserves.
GT Racer (@gt-racer)
11th July 2017, 14:57
May not be the most popular opinion but I have very little sympathy for the BRDC because a lot of the problems they have gotten into the last 20 odd years have been totally down to them.
The facilities at Silverstone have been well in need of an upgrade since the mid 90s yet the BRDC repeatedly ignored call’s for things like a new pit complex, improved drainage etc… & instead opted to focus on there own pet project’s such as the BRDC Club house they built in 1998.
The money they spent on that could have gone into making improvements to the circuit/spectator facilities that may well have avoided a lot of the issues that happened in 2000 as a lot of those were things that had been brought up many times before.
Bernie gets a lot of flack from fans/British Media for the way he treated Silverstone yet its important to know where a lot of that came from. He & the teams (Not just F1 teams either) had been calling out for improvements to be made well before 2000 & the BRDC had repeatedly promised upgrades which never came. In 1997 they told Bernie they had no money to improve the pit complex (Which at the time he accepted) only to then find a similar amount to build there club house in 1998 which is what began Bernie’s irritation as he felt he’d been lied to.
After 2000 the BRDC did a great job at fixing some of the issues but again promised a lot more than they delivered. They were supposed to improve the pit buildings, They were supposed to fix drainage in the pits/paddock/TV compound yet did none of this. They promised it would be be done by 2003 yet never even looked like starting to do any of it.
Bernie’s increasing frustration & repeated threats to pull the race from Silverstone were done to try & get the BRDC to do what they were constantly promising they would do. Eventually he had enough & did the deal with Donington in 2009 which finally saw the BRDC do most of what they had been promising to do for over a decade by that point.
But even then a lot of the upgrades fell short. The new ‘wing’ pit complex is a poorly designed mess in which half of the pit garages can’t be seen from the grandstand with grandstand improvements that were going to fix that still not done 7 years later when they were supposed to be done for the 2011 race.
Nothing has been done to the old pit/paddock complex which while not important to F1 is important to lower categories as they still have to deal with leaks & flooding which continues to damage electrical equipment/computers (Including in some of the cars).
Silverstone as a circuit is great (Although the new loop is somewhat dull IMO), However everything else is well below par & in some cases downright embarrassingly so. The British media have given Silverstone & the BRDC a pass for years, Not reporting the facts & ignoring many of the concerns the teams & Bernie had as nothing more than a personnel vendetta against the BRDC/Silverstone which wasn’t the case. There were real concerns, Real things that needed addressing & very little of that ever got reported by a bias media who took any attack at Silverstone/BRDC as an attack against the British motorsport industry & that helped nobody.
Also worth bearing in mind that the hosting fee was/is already the lowest of any circuit on the current calender & Bernie did them a massive favor with that deal as it was well below what anyone else was paying.
Mach1 (@mach1)
11th July 2017, 14:58
The only red line on my list is that government backing should have no part in any future contract.
Silverstone is unique with it’s long history and the fact that is has no state funding. I cannot think of many other tracks that manage that (COTA maybe?).
If the track cannot make a profit, even with the size of the dedicated fan-base, sell out weekends and the fact that most of the manufacturers are based in the UK, it is a good illustration of how sick the sport is. The contract is rip-off and I am glad it is being torn up.
If it does not come back, so be it.
But it should only comeback with a reasonable contract, the ability of the track to earn a decent profit and no state funding.
Not that the government have a money tree to give any out at the moment ;)
Sundar Srinivas Harish
11th July 2017, 15:03
It seems like Liberty has finally entered the iceberg field that Bernie created. Negotiations like these will determine whether these guys really have what it takes to turn the sport around, and I’m pretty damn sure that there’s going to be more dissent among the organizers.