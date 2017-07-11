Plans for Formula One to run a Danish Grand Prix in Copenhagen in 2020 have taken a step closer with the publication of plans for a 4.5-kilometre street circuit in the Danish capital.
The unusual course, details for which have been published by Danish newspaper Jyllands-Posten, would include two major bridges (four in total) and a crossover. The figure-of-eight layout would include two very high-speed stretches.
The design is still at an early stage and does not yet include plans for a pit complex. However the race organisers believe any changes between it and the final design would be “minimal”.
Parts of the layout were designed by former F1 driver Jan Magnussen, father of Haas driver Kevin Magnussen. The track layout has had input from F1 circuit designer Hermann Tilke, who visited the city in March.
The circuit passes near to several major attractions in Copenhagen including the Christiansborg Palace, where the Danish parliament sits, and the Tivoli Gardens.
The plan is being backed by Lars Seier Christensen, one of the co-founders of Saxo Bank, and Helge Sander, a former Danish member of parliament. They are seeking financial and political backing for the project and have already held meetings with Formula One’s new management, who are keen to expand the schedule. The 2018 F1 calendar will feature 21 races.
Denmark has never previously held a round of the Formula One world championship. Kevin Magnussen is the country’s most successful F1 driver and the only Dane to have scored a podium.
Proposed Copenhagen street circuit location map
2017 F1 season
- British Grand Prix contract to end in 2019 as Silverstone triggers break clause
- Top ten pictures from the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix
- F1 announces public show tomorrow in London’s Trafalgar Square
- Haas to try new brake supplier again
- 2017 British Grand Prix stats preview
24 comments on “Copenhagen’s F1 street circuit plan includes two bridges and a crossover”
Krichelle (@krichelle)
11th July 2017, 21:22
Lol if there are not many corners to add then… MERCEDES ENGINE OP INCOMING!!!
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
11th July 2017, 21:50
I wouldn’t assume that Mercedes will continue their excellent performance for another 3 years. Teams are unlikely to remain dominant for this long. By then, I think other teams could well have caught up, or they could have fallen behind.
Damon (@damon)
11th July 2017, 22:05
Woah Ben! This actually is a great topic for an article! @keithcollantine could you please explore this idea?
What were the longest reigns of technological supremacy in F1?
How did they come about and what contributed to their ends?
Off the top of my head:
Williams 1991-1997 = 7 seasons
Downfall: the main designer (Adrian Newey) leaving team + Renault withdrawing as an engine manufacturer and the team not getting a hold of any of the subsequently dominant suppliers’ engines
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
11th July 2017, 21:23
Looks like an expanded Formula E track. While it looks bare, the massively long straights will give us great speeds.
Personally I liked the proposed Greek street circuit but they aren’t getting a GP.
Andrew (@f1725)
11th July 2017, 21:31
Looking like one of those boring FE circuits.
Damon (@damon)
11th July 2017, 21:48
Looking absolutely AMAZING!
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
11th July 2017, 21:33
The layout is not good…At all…Straights & straights…Our proposal from Dielpis was much much better…
Greek gp would have been something awesome ,no race in the Balkan era
,perfect idea to combine with summer vacations…
But there it the financial issue,which is unsolvable :/ But the greek proposed layout was much much better than the Danish idea.
Bart
11th July 2017, 22:31
Yup, only straights and low speed corners. We could as well have a race going up and down a stretch of highway with hairpins on end. It would be a disaster, one big borefest.
The Greek track is on the other end of the spectrum, featuring one high speed section and one medium/low speed section.
That would be a challenge, especially when teams try out different settings. But it may be a bit too extreme at it.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
11th July 2017, 22:35
Perhaps the greek version lacks a bit of an straightforward overtaking spot & has too much high speed corners, but as a whole, its pretty nice with interesting corners.And to be honest, having almost 3 km of staights(Like in Copenhagen) is too much…
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
11th July 2017, 21:36
Now compare the 2 proposals
http://4.bp.blogspot.com/-gunLjyBTlX0/VAmcr_4dJjI/AAAAAAAALlo/ecBHZYPtNKQ/s1600/Masterplan%2B2014%2BBLOG.jpg
Damon (@damon)
11th July 2017, 21:45
The track in the article – FANTASTIC
The track in your link – Nice for the eye, awful for racing.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
11th July 2017, 21:49
I really dont like the Danish proposal…Those 2 straights that looks like a “V” ruin everything (in my eyes).
Damon (@damon)
11th July 2017, 22:07
Why would a long straight be a bad thing on a racing track??
Long straights produce overtaking (see: Baku GP 2017).
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
11th July 2017, 22:23
Well, having long straights is the easiest thing when building an racing circuit. Having those immense straights doesnt help in creating a character for the new circuit.Plus,this years Baku grand prix did produce overtakes thanks to the straights,but mostly,if not only,after the multiple SC restarts.In real racing conditions,we only saw a few overtakes(most made by Ricciardo due to his early stop)
Michael Brown (@mbr-9)
11th July 2017, 22:24
I would love to race a mod version of the Greek GP street circuit in a raging sim. I don’t know if anything like that exists.
I love the layout of that track because it’s basically if the first sector of Suzuka was an entire circuit. Lots of long medium and high speed corners.
Miltiadis (@miltosgreekfan)
11th July 2017, 22:27
https://youtu.be/YRYMRvhoq2E
Thats the only mod available
LosD (@losd)
11th July 2017, 21:43
As a formula 1 fan, I’m intrigued, but as a Dane I’m extremely excited. Not only because of having a Formula 1 race track in my home country, but because its around many iconic ooooold Danish buildings.
Not entirely sure I’d really appreciate that as someone who hasn’t grown up around them, though… Even when you have, it’ll probably just be background after a few laps.
N
11th July 2017, 21:49
STOP WITH THE STREET CIRCUITS, ARGHHHHH!
‘Kin sick of them.
Ben Rowe (@thegianthogweed)
11th July 2017, 21:55
I’ll suggest something for you. Just don’t watch it :) Others like them and drivers often enjoy them. So if you are fed up with them as much as you look to be, Can’t you do something else instead of suffer watching them?
Damon (@damon)
11th July 2017, 22:10
“I’ll suggest something for you. Just don’t watch it…”
Ben, please stop. A forum is meant for discussing opinions. This kind of “advice” is plain stupid.
N
11th July 2017, 22:15
Yes, i can do something. I can voice my displeasure at this sport being ruined by crap, characterless, slow, race-killing ‘circuits’, where all we see as spectators, is rows open rows of concrete walls and catch-fencing
F1 cars should be pounding around purpose build tracks, really stretching their legs and ‘wowing’ us with their mighty cornering capabilities. Imagine how much the thrill of MotoGP would die if they went to tracks that didn’t have sufficient run-offs and they had to tip-toe around.
Baku was a shambles, no space for cranes to easily move broken down cars and unsighted corners mean marshalls cannot easily remove debris, both leading to long, boring Safety Car periods.
I’ve said it before and i’ll say it again, Monaco should be an exception, not the rule.
Jules (@xiasitlo)
11th July 2017, 22:16
I’m often very critical of the current circuits but this circuit looks fantastic. You need mechanical grip, not just highway straights, last-lap overtakes are possible. rain is possible in Denmark but not monsoon like, safety cars are possible, blind corners, you can’t just run low wing and drag because of the twisty section. This is great imho.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
11th July 2017, 22:17
I don’t know if a bridge is news these days… Valencia had one, Singapore has one. I’m intrigued by the crossover tho. And that harpin: that’s the end of a 1.5 km straight if google is correct. And then it’s 1.3 kms to the next harpin again. Seems like too many straights and very long for such a short circuit
Unicron (@unicron2002)
11th July 2017, 22:30
First impressions are… this looks so cool! I know nothing about Copenhagen but already this circuit has opened my eyes to it. Lots of water, huge 6 lane-wide boulevards, copious amounts of green copper-clad buildings, some green open spaces, some remaining parts of the old city fortifications. And the layout looks good too! Great way to sell the city, great place for a race (to Melbourne’s slogan from the build up to their first race in ’96).