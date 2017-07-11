In the round-up: Daniil Kvyat will remain at Toro Rosso for another season in 20418, Christian Horner expects.

Fun fact(ish): when we started 40years ago our car was nicknamed the #YellowTeapot. Because it was yellow…and a tad smoky.#Renault40YearsF1 pic.twitter.com/vS5hyBP8ry — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) July 10, 2017

From the forum Can anyone find a more dramatic example of a jump start than this one by Max Chilton?