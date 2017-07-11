Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Circuit Gilles Villeneuve, 2017

Horner expects Kvyat will stay at Toro Rosso

In the round-up: Daniil Kvyat will remain at Toro Rosso for another season in 20418, Christian Horner expects.

Comment of the day

Travis was amazed by a photograph in yesterday’s round-up which apparently showed disappointed Max Verstappen fans leaving the Austrian Grand Prix early:

Do those photos really show those orange clad fans leaving early just because Verstappen retired? I find that attitude so strange.

I feel that for most F1 fans, the live experience is so much bigger than simply supporting one driver or team. They have presumably travelled a fair distance, paid for seats to sit in the sunshine and watch the fastest cars on earth go past, and then leave before the race really gets going.

I kind of hope these photos have been captioned out of context, otherwise the mind boggles!
@Travis-Daye

