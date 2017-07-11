In the round-up: Daniil Kvyat will remain at Toro Rosso for another season in 20418, Christian Horner expects.
Links
Your daily digest of F1 news, views, features and more from hundreds of sites across the web:
Kvyat closing in on Toro Rosso extension (ESPN)
"I can't see a scenario where it won't. He's actually driven a pretty sensible season so far, the likelihood it will be taken up in the relatively near future."
Ferrari insists it's 'not interested' in Alonso return (Motorsport)
"Alonso may well have shown the desire to return (to Ferrari), but he did not find the right response from our side. We’re not interested."
Max Verstappen will be at Red Bull 'for sure' in 2018 (Sky)
Jos Verstappen: "We will stay with the team next year for sure."
FIA post-race press conference - Austria (F1)
"It was on the edge, I’m sure you react, but at that same point the lights went out. In theory it’s not a natural reaction I don’t believe, but as Valtteri said if it’s plus then he’s safe. But I don’t believe he reacted to the lights."
Magnussen 'best team mate since Alonso' - Grosjean (F1i)
"He is the best team mate I've had through my 'second' career in Formula 1."
2017 Austrian Grand Prix (Motorsport magazine)
Lewis Hamilton: "Normally you’d give the team a balance check before you were due in, so they could adjust the front wing flap at the stop, but because I hadn’t realised I was coming in until they said do the opposite of Raikkonen, I didn’t ask for any wing change; it was all a bit rushed. Ideally, we’d have taken some front wing out at the stop."
Contradictory, puzzling and infuriating: Why Hamilton is so compelling (BBC)
"You can't be happy every day you have a result. Whether it is second, fifth, 10th, whatever it is, you are going to be annoyed at one point, because you put so much into it."
Palmer: Hulkenberg style led to breakthrough (Autosport)
"I've always driven in a certain way, which is not working very well with how the car's been. (Now) it's kind of closer to what Nico's doing and adapting myself to try and drive slightly differently."
Bottas opens up F1 title race but start in Austria raises questions (The Guardian)
"The promoters of the grand prix revealed, in stark contrast to the previous management, requests to bring new ideas to the show are being met with an enthusiastic 'yes' rather than a flat 'no'."
McLaren will give Honda plenty of 'runway' (Reuters)
"We do like what we're seeing and what they are telling us about how they are going about addressing some of the issues."
Raikkonen doing 'best that I can' after Marchionne criticism (Crash)
"I can only do the best that I can. Unfortunately it's not been very straightforward sometimes, but that's part of F1."
Got a tip for a link to feature in the next F1 Fanatic round-up? Send it in here:
Social media
Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:
Fun fact(ish): when we started 40years ago our car was nicknamed the #YellowTeapot. Because it was yellow…and a tad smoky.#Renault40YearsF1 pic.twitter.com/vS5hyBP8ry
— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) July 10, 2017
- Find more official F1 accounts to follow in the F1 Twitter Directory
Comment of the day
Travis was amazed by a photograph in yesterday’s round-up which apparently showed disappointed Max Verstappen fans leaving the Austrian Grand Prix early:
Do those photos really show those orange clad fans leaving early just because Verstappen retired? I find that attitude so strange.
I feel that for most F1 fans, the live experience is so much bigger than simply supporting one driver or team. They have presumably travelled a fair distance, paid for seats to sit in the sunshine and watch the fastest cars on earth go past, and then leave before the race really gets going.
I kind of hope these photos have been captioned out of context, otherwise the mind boggles!
@Travis-Daye
From the forum
Happy birthday!
Happy birthday to Dougy_D, Joaqo, Pabs1, Tomd11 and Pawel!
If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.