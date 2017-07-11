Top ten pictures from the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix

Ten of the best pictures which tell the story of the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas got rather too close to the Styrian scenery at the beginning of the weekend.

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen was also one of many drivers who went off during practice.

Daniil Kvyat

It looks good, but Daniil Kvyat wasn’t quite able to hold this slide together.

Romain Grosjean

A puncture sent Romain Grosjean back to the pits.

Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen was also kicking up sparks on the Red Bull Ring’s punishing kerbs.

Start

Lovked brakes for Kvyat spells an imminent end for Verstappen and Fernando Alonso’s races.

Valtteri Bottas

Meanwhile Bottas led the field, chased by Sebastian Vettel and the rest.

Daniil Kvyat and Fernando Alonso

Kvyat and Alonso dragged their damaged cars back to the pits.

Stoffel Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne’s chance of a points finish ended when he collected a penalty for ignoring blue flags.

Valtteri Bottas

Bottas survived another late attack from Vettel for his second career win.

