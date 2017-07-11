Top ten pictures from the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix

Ten of the best pictures which tell the story of the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix weekend.
Valtteri Bottas
Valtteri Bottas got rather too close to the Styrian scenery at the beginning of the weekend.
Max Verstappen
Max Verstappen was also one of many drivers who went off during practice.
Daniil Kvyat
It looks good, but Daniil Kvyat wasn’t quite able to hold this slide together.
Romain Grosjean
A puncture sent Romain Grosjean back to the pits.
Kimi Raikkonen
Kimi Raikkonen was also kicking up sparks on the Red Bull Ring’s punishing kerbs.
Start
Lovked brakes for Kvyat spells an imminent end for Verstappen and Fernando Alonso’s races.
Valtteri Bottas
Meanwhile Bottas led the field, chased by Sebastian Vettel and the rest.
Daniil Kvyat and Fernando Alonso
Kvyat and Alonso dragged their damaged cars back to the pits.
Stoffel Vandoorne
Stoffel Vandoorne’s chance of a points finish ended when he collected a penalty for ignoring blue flags.
Valtteri Bottas
Bottas survived another late attack from Vettel for his second career win.
