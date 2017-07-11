Top ten pictures from the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix

F1 PicturesPosted on Author Keith Collantine

Ten of the best pictures which tell the story of the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix weekend.

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2017
Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2017

Valtteri Bottas got rather too close to the Styrian scenery at the beginning of the weekend.

Max Verstappen

Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2017
Max Verstappen, Red Bull, Red Bull Ring, 2017

Max Verstappen was also one of many drivers who went off during practice.

Daniil Kvyat

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Red Bull Ring, 2017
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Red Bull Ring, 2017

It looks good, but Daniil Kvyat wasn’t quite able to hold this slide together.

Romain Grosjean

Romain Grosjean, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2017
Romain Grosjean, Haas, Red Bull Ring, 2017

A puncture sent Romain Grosjean back to the pits.

Kimi Raikkonen

Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2017
Kimi Raikkonen, Ferrari, Red Bull Ring, 2017

Kimi Raikkonen was also kicking up sparks on the Red Bull Ring’s punishing kerbs.

Start

Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017
Start, Red Bull Ring, 2017

Lovked brakes for Kvyat spells an imminent end for Verstappen and Fernando Alonso’s races.

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2017

Meanwhile Bottas led the field, chased by Sebastian Vettel and the rest.

Daniil Kvyat and Fernando Alonso

Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Red Bull Ring, 2017
Daniil Kvyat, Toro Rosso, Red Bull Ring, 2017

Kvyat and Alonso dragged their damaged cars back to the pits.

Stoffel Vandoorne

Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2017
Stoffel Vandoorne, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2017

Stoffel Vandoorne’s chance of a points finish ended when he collected a penalty for ignoring blue flags.

Valtteri Bottas

Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Red Bull Ring, 2017

Bottas survived another late attack from Vettel for his second career win.

Share your Austrian Grand Prix pictures and video

2017 Austrian Grand Prix

Browse all 2017 Austrian Grand Prix articles

2017 Austrian Grand Prix pictures

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.