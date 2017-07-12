Fernando Alonso, McLaren, Red Bull Ring, 2017

Brawn: “Extremely frustrating” Alonso hasn’t got a competitive car

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: F1’s owners want Fernando Alonso in a competitive car.

Social media

Notable posts from Twitter, Instagram and more:

#f1livelondon is coming alive! #f1 #london

A post shared by Luca Colajanni (@lcolajanni) on

Comment of the day

Jack sums up the unsatisfying economics of the British Grand Prix:

Ticket prices are extortionate yet they sell out pretty much every year and make a loss doing so, something has to change.
Jack (@Jackisthestig)

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Abishek, Sohan and Speeder_76!

If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

All comments are moderated. See the Comment Policy and FAQ for more.
If the person you're replying to is a registered user you can notify them of your reply using '@username'.