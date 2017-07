Hoy me tocó ser copiloto de una leyenda en Londres… prefiero ser el piloto! 🤣@f1mikahakkinen A post shared by Checo Pérez (@schecoperez) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:47am PDT

Not bad…👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#F1 A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on Jul 12, 2017 at 10:30am PDT

So I'll be doing a bit of this today at F1 live London, it's been 13years since we last left skid marks on the streets of the capital. #f1livelondon 📸credit @julesgough A post shared by Jenson Button (@jensonbutton_22) on Jul 12, 2017 at 2:38am PDT

Did we put 20 drivers on the stage? Oh yes we did. #CheersRené 😉#F1LiveLondon pic.twitter.com/4m7X3Ogkcg — Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) July 12, 2017

Event #f1live in #London done! Going back home in the tube! 😂😂 city totally collapsed! A post shared by Carlos Sainz (@carlosainz) on Jul 12, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Formula One descended on Trafalgar Square in London today for a motor sport extravaganza ahead of the British Grand Prix.All ten teams and all bar one of their current race drivers – Lewis Hamilton being a conspicuous exception – took part in F1 Live London.Here’s a selection of highlights from the event as posted by the teams, drivers and fans. Mika Hakkinen gave a lift to Sergio Perez in a two-seat Caparo T1:McLaren and Honda demonstrated one of their better collaborations – the 1991 MP4-6 which Ayrton Senna used to win his final world championship title. Stoffel Vandoorne drove:Most other teams brought their current cars:Despite only being officially announced 24 hours before it went ahead, the event drew a huge crowd of fans:Here’s a small selection of their images and video from the event:Hamilton’s absence did not go unnoticed:But another British world champion was present:The full field may not have been present but thanks to Rene Arnoux there were 20 drivers on stage at the end:And when it was all done Carlos Sainz Jnr took the tube home in true London style:Did you attend F1 Live London or watch the event? What did you think of it? Have your say in the comments and share links to any of your pictures and video.