All ten teams and all bar one of their current race drivers – Lewis Hamilton being a conspicuous exception – took part in F1 Live London.
Here’s a selection of highlights from the event as posted by the teams, drivers and fans.
Mika Hakkinen gave a lift to Sergio Perez in a two-seat Caparo T1:
McLaren and Honda demonstrated one of their better collaborations – the 1991 MP4-6 which Ayrton Senna used to win his final world championship title. Stoffel Vandoorne drove:
#London 💂 + MP4/6 🏎 + @svandoorne + Amazing fans 🙌 = Perfection 👌. See you at @SilverstoneUK 🇬🇧 pic.twitter.com/4yaPaSc57c— Honda Racing F1 (@HondaRacingF1) July 12, 2017
Most other teams brought their current cars:
Taking it to the streets! 👊 🇬🇧 #F1LiveLondon #F1 pic.twitter.com/zIFdHSkmLy— Red Bull Racing (@redbullracing) July 12, 2017
Despite only being officially announced 24 hours before it went ahead, the event drew a huge crowd of fans:
Here’s a small selection of their images and video from the event:
What a good day good 🏎☺️ pic.twitter.com/2Y8gUSlVgM— VARANUN P. (@nicsvaranun) July 12, 2017
London is beautiful and #LondonIsOpen pic.twitter.com/QX7IIm1C1A— Leah Kreitzman (@lkreitzman) July 12, 2017
Amazing #F1 event bringing together festival experience with fast cars! More please! #Formula1 #F1 #F1LiveLondon pic.twitter.com/iawpUmXN8L— Harry Benjamin (@harrybenjamin7) July 12, 2017
Patiently waiting for some F1 cars. Bastille keeping everyone entertained meanwhile pic.twitter.com/DBlzV9CpDZ— Alex MacVean (@Mookmac) July 12, 2017
Amazing that @F1 is in the centre of London #F1LONDONLIVE pic.twitter.com/N6o59vEsOs— Sooraya (@SoorayaM) July 12, 2017
W centrum Londynu na razie .. nie dzieje się wiele. Poza szaleństwem przy stanowisku Jensona Buttona #F1 #F1LIVELONDON pic.twitter.com/9PwdlDip3S— Agata Bednarczuk (@AgaBedn) July 12, 2017
Some awesome cars running today at #F1LIVELONDON #f1live #f1 @danielricciardo @McLarenF1 #vettel #raikkonen #Formula1 #photooftheday pic.twitter.com/2uqfGRWGdO— Ross Fretten (@RossFretten) July 12, 2017
Awesome F1 challenge live in London! #STEM #Innovation #F1LIVELONDON pic.twitter.com/fiiQ2SNIUM— Adam Carron (@adamcarron123) July 12, 2017
@KaiserChiefs rocking #F1LiveinLondon pic.twitter.com/E92sKeRr4h— Mike Alexander (@mikealexander) July 12, 2017
F1 Live London pic.twitter.com/XwlJOVqtLj— Richard's London (@RichardsLDN) July 12, 2017
Trafalgar Square is PACKED for #F1LiveLondon! @KaiserChiefs closing the show 🏎🤘 pic.twitter.com/K3QbLX379q— Jonty Usborne (@JontyUsborne) July 12, 2017
Hamilton’s absence did not go unnoticed:
Stuck behind a pop-up for the one driver who isn't even here! #irony #F1LiveLondon #F1 pic.twitter.com/eK9hmwGsQZ— Alexander Smith (@axjcs) July 12, 2017
But another British world champion was present:
The full field may not have been present but thanks to Rene Arnoux there were 20 drivers on stage at the end:
Did we put 20 drivers on the stage? Oh yes we did. #CheersRené 😉#F1LiveLondon pic.twitter.com/4m7X3Ogkcg— Renault Sport F1 (@RenaultSportF1) July 12, 2017
And when it was all done Carlos Sainz Jnr took the tube home in true London style:
F1 Live London in pictures
Over to youDid you attend F1 Live London or watch the event? What did you think of it? Have your say in the comments and share links to any of your pictures and video.
2017 British Grand Prix
- Teams and fans’ best social media pictures and video from F1 Live London
- 2017 British Grand Prix track preview
- Haas to try new brake supplier again
- 2017 British Grand Prix stats preview
- 2017 British Grand Prix TV Times
2 comments on “Teams and fans’ best social media pictures and video from F1 Live London”
Derek Edwards
12th July 2017, 22:16
Rene Arnoux was my hero when I was a young F1 fan and I was thrilled to meet him at Goodwood a few years ago. The poster he signed is one of my treasured possessions, although I think he was a little scared at a fortysomething man attempting to tell him in bad French that he was the greatest..!
Gabriel (@rethla)
12th July 2017, 22:56
Loved watching Stroll barely getting his car around and needing help from marshals backing him up to make the hairpin. After that Vettel came out and drifted around the track doing perfect circles of smoke in the hairpin before blasting away.