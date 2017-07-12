F1 Live London, 2017

Teams and fans’ best social media pictures and video from F1 Live London

2017 British Grand PrixPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

Formula One descended on Trafalgar Square in London today for a motor sport extravaganza ahead of the British Grand Prix.

All ten teams and all bar one of their current race drivers – Lewis Hamilton being a conspicuous exception – took part in F1 Live London.

Here’s a selection of highlights from the event as posted by the teams, drivers and fans.

Mika Hakkinen gave a lift to Sergio Perez in a two-seat Caparo T1:

Hoy me tocó ser copiloto de una leyenda en Londres… prefiero ser el piloto! 🤣@f1mikahakkinen

A post shared by Checo Pérez (@schecoperez) on


McLaren and Honda demonstrated one of their better collaborations – the 1991 MP4-6 which Ayrton Senna used to win his final world championship title. Stoffel Vandoorne drove:


Most other teams brought their current cars:


Despite only being officially announced 24 hours before it went ahead, the event drew a huge crowd of fans:

Not bad…👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻👏🏻#F1

A post shared by Fernando Alonso (@fernandoalo_oficial) on


Here’s a small selection of their images and video from the event:


Hamilton’s absence did not go unnoticed:



But another British world champion was present:


The full field may not have been present but thanks to Rene Arnoux there were 20 drivers on stage at the end:



And when it was all done Carlos Sainz Jnr took the tube home in true London style:

Event #f1live in #London done! Going back home in the tube! 😂😂 city totally collapsed!

A post shared by Carlos Sainz (@carlosainz) on

F1 Live London in pictures

Over to you

Did you attend F1 Live London or watch the event? What did you think of it? Have your say in the comments and share links to any of your pictures and video.

2017 British Grand Prix

2 comments on “Teams and fans’ best social media pictures and video from F1 Live London”

  1. Derek Edwards
    12th July 2017, 22:16

    Rene Arnoux was my hero when I was a young F1 fan and I was thrilled to meet him at Goodwood a few years ago. The poster he signed is one of my treasured possessions, although I think he was a little scared at a fortysomething man attempting to tell him in bad French that he was the greatest..!

  2. Profile Photo

    Gabriel (@rethla)
    12th July 2017, 22:56

    Loved watching Stroll barely getting his car around and needing help from marshals backing him up to make the hairpin. After that Vettel came out and drifted around the track doing perfect circles of smoke in the hairpin before blasting away.

