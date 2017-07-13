Valtteri Bottas revealed his rapid getaway at the start of the Austrian Grand Prix was achieved by anticipating when the lights would change.
Bottas was cleared of jumping the start after the FIA ruled he had taken 0.201 seconds to react to the lights changing. However Bottas admitted his start had been ‘on the risky side’.
“Having a start like that definitely you need to gamble a little bit,” said Bottas in the pre-event press conference at the British Grand Prix.
“If you’re moving exactly at the same point when the lights go off you definitely need to be a bit on the risky side rather than the safe side. Everyone is obviously free to try and have an idea, guess when the lights go.”
Sebastian Vettel and Daniel Ricciardo, who queried the legality of the Mercedes driver’s start during the race, said on Sunday they suspected Bottas had anticipated the lights changing.
“For sure, he went, but the lights went out but I guess he got lucky,” said Riccairdo. “I did it in Formula Three before, once, it was on the edge, I’m sure you react, but at that same point the lights went out.”
“In theory it’s not a natural reaction I don’t believe, but as Valtteri said if it’s plus then he’s safe. But I don’t believe he reacted to the lights.”
Other drivers said it would be too risky to try to anticipate when the lights would change.
“I normally don’t gamble,” said Romain Grosjean. “May think about it but I just normally react to the lights.”
2017 Austrian Grand Prix
- Bottas admits he “gambled” on start in Austria
- Top ten pictures from the 2017 Austrian Grand Prix
- 2017 Austrian Grand Prix Star Performers
- “It looked like Valtteri jumped the start”: Austrian GP race team radio highlights
- Why Vettel is the real star of qualifying so far in 2017
11 comments on “Bottas admits he “gambled” on start in Austria”
Tristan
13th July 2017, 15:50
Don’t get me started… Anyway, sometimes I guess you gotta spin that wheel.
David (@neiana)
13th July 2017, 16:08
Well as long as you don’t get started before the lights go out, you should be fine ;)
ECWDanSelby (@ecwdanselby)
13th July 2017, 16:01
I still find this rule particularly weird.
Surely as a driver, you anticipate the lights going out? Shouldn’t the rule be as long as you don’t move before the lights, it’s fine? I find it extremely confusing that there’s a small print to what should be one of the most straightforward rules in the sport!
SoLiDG (@solidg)
13th July 2017, 16:13
I’m guessing a margin has been put in the rules because Renault (in the Briatore days) had a device that detected the sensor in the ground for jump starts and reacted to that for a perfect start.
Keith might have an article or more details (and more correct) about this :)
But to eliminate such devices a margin has to be build in for a ‘human’ reaction.
And if Bottas gambled and didn’t react on the light, fair play. Everybody can try it :)
Hans Herrmann (@twentyseven)
13th July 2017, 16:46
@ecwdanselby In the olympics 100m race they penalize you for reacting too quickly, even if your reaction time is after the gun. That’s because you are gaining an advantage by gambling on the start.
The allowable time is 0.1s after the gun, so Bottas would be fine at that. You may also need to factor in the speed of sound rather than light which would mean that Bottas should be allowed a quicker reaction time.
All considered, Bottas was fine but I think a tolerance after lights out would encourage drivers to wait for the lights to go out.
Gabriel (@rethla)
13th July 2017, 17:05
The speed of sound from a gun 2meters away is a non issue compared to the human reaction of light and sound.
tigen (@tigen)
13th July 2017, 17:10
You could clearly see from the onboard camera shots that he released the clutch while the lights were on. There was just barely enough lag in the car from that action, and enough margin in the rules, that he got away with it. I don’t understand why there was such uncertainty from commentators etc. about whether he anticipated or not. Of course he anticipated.
John s
13th July 2017, 16:16
Also is the rule you cant movebefore the jights go out, or you cant leave your pit box?
And know is everyone gonna start anticipating the lights? This could get dangerous.
Gabriel (@rethla)
13th July 2017, 16:27
Could get dangerous? It has always been like this.
N
13th July 2017, 16:26
As pole sitter it’s not a gamble worth taking in my opinion, had he jumped it and got a penalty, Vettel would have breezed to a race win, in a season where Merc need Bottas to take every point possible when his teammate has had issues.
Dan
13th July 2017, 16:50
“Bottas was cleared of jumping the start after the FIA ruled he had taken 0.201 seconds to react to the lights changing. However Bottas admitted his start had been ‘on the risky side’”
Did the FIA mention the 0.201s reaction?? I didn’t see that anywhere.
It was clear he moved before the lights went out, he just happened to avoid getting a penalty as it was within tolerance (a tolerance that the FIA won’t indulge). I wonder where the 0.201s came from then if he was already moving when the lights went?? He obviously didn’t react to any lights, he gambled as to when they would extinguish and it paid off beautifully!