In the round-up: Robert Kubica says his injuries would not stop him returning to F1 after completing 90 laps at Paul Ricard in his latest test for Renault.
Kubica gives 'complete' display in test (BBC)
"Kubica told L'Equipe newspaper a return would present 'physically, no problem'."
Kubica drives 2017-spec car in Renault simulator (F1i)
"I was able to try the car in its configuration for this year."
Formula 1 take thinly-veiled swipe at Hamilton (The Independent)
"'We invited teams and drivers to join us at F1 Live London and we had a fantastic response from all the teams and 19 of the drivers,' a Formula One spokesperson said on Wednesday."
Lewis Hamilton upsets Formula One's owners by snubbing British Grand Prix promotional event and going on holiday (The Telegraph)
"Liberty are understood to have told Hamilton that his presence for this evening’s parade of F1 cars through the capital, expected to be watched by a quarter of a million people, was required."
Entscheidung noch im Juli (Auto Motor und Sport - German)
Porsche will decide this month whether to enter F1 when the new engine regulations come in.
F1 considers using gamers to trial new rules (Autosport)
"At the moment we are trying to understand what makes a good race: what is it that makes a great race. It is not just ovetaking. You can have a great race without overtaking."
Mayor: London could host GP (Sky)
"Some hurdles we'll have to overcome, but there's no reason at all why it can't be beyond the wit of us to organise an F1 race in London in the future."
Brawn: Next F1 engine won't be 'soft middle ground' (Racer)
"This is not widely known, but (Valtteri) Bottas got past (Lance) Stroll in Baku because he saved his battery up and used it on that last section. He used it tactically. Well, we should have all known that on the TV – it should have been something we demonstrated."
Verstappen won't be asked to support Ricciardo title bid (Motorsport)
"If he (Ricciardo) was within 15-20 points, it is a different story. But 64 points at not the halfway point of the season, you've got to be a fair optimist to start issuing team orders at that point."
Notebook from Trafalgar Square (Notebook from Trafalgar Square)
"When I asked him to explain what the supposed targets that Monisha Kaltenborn failed to meet, he told me to mind my own business. When he asked me to name my sources, I told him it was none of his business."
Nigel Mansell: Lewis Hamilton must secure British Grand Prix victory (Sporting Life)
"His team mate has won two races and out-qualified him on a number of occasions. The longer he does not get the job done, the more the pressure will build. Lewis needs the momentum to bounce back."
Who let the dogs out? Formula E boss might (Reuters)
Alejandro Agag: "I think Fanboost is not discussed any more. People have accepted that Fanboost is a great tool and particularly sponsors love Fanboost and the openness that it gives, the access and engagement with the fans and so on."
Just finding a garage full of old Williams F1 cars, not a bad start to the #BritishGP 😱😂 #fanboy #didntsitintheseones pic.twitter.com/qbr1up5i7i
— Jack Aitken – 한세용 (@JaitkenRacer) July 12, 2017
It seems there is an eleventh team in the pitlane this weekend… https://t.co/RFYf5yccJR
— Jason Swales (@Jason_A_Swales) July 12, 2017
Not many athletes would turn down the rare chance to parade through their home city in front of 1000's of adoring fans 🇬🇧 #F1LiveLondon
— Tom Gaymor (@TomGaymor) July 12, 2017
Don't want more street circuits? Sean fears it may be an inevitability:
Like it or not the Danish proposal is the future of F1. Liberty want this because of all the additional stuff an attraction like Copenhagen can offer. The track looks a bit Baku-ish which may not be a bad thing. Long straights and slow corners are good for overtaking so it won’t be boring.
Excited as I am by this track I can’t help feeling sorry for Silverstone. They have done so much for F1 and they have been badly short changed by the FIA and Bernie so many times in the past. Silverstone ran the first ever F1 race. They have massively invested in the track and infrastructure. They get enormous crowds and are able to charge high ticket prices but still they cannot make a profit. Where is all the money going?
Liberty cannot go the way of Bernie. It is not a good business model to expect state hand-outs to put on the show. I think they know this and are trying to diversify and generate profit in lots of ways. Good luck to them but I fear the British F1 will go to London and whilst that will bring interest its not the right outcome.
Sean N (@Sean-p-newmanlive-co-uk)
Ricky Johnson (@bamboo)
13th July 2017, 0:08
Is there anything planned for Palmers final Grand Prix?
Neil (@neilosjames)
13th July 2017, 0:10
I like Hamilton so I’m not going to steam in with a multi-paragraph, over the top, ranting diatribe (I’m sure someone else will cover that over the course of the day) but I will say it’s really disappointing that he didn’t show up.
Yes, he does do more via social media to put F1 out there among different demographics than any other driver, but that – or being annoyed about how the last two races have gone – isn’t an excuse for missing an event like this, especially when it was happening in his own country.
Ed Marques (@edmarques)
13th July 2017, 0:12
Fanboost is rubbish.
King of Beards
13th July 2017, 0:21
Fanboost is one of the dumbest things ever. And I say this in the era of Brexit and Trump. FE is a joke and will remain so until the technology improves and they can attract top drivers, not failures from other top tiers motorsport.
Yosi (@yoshif8tures)
13th July 2017, 0:21
Talk about snubbing your home crowd Lewis. That’s simply unacceptable and he should face a firing squad when he finally decides to show his face at Silverstone.
Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
13th July 2017, 0:23
Brawn is right, hence why the cameras SHOULDN’T have switched to Ricciardo effortless run to the flag in the last lap . Instead they should’ve stayed with the biggest battle on the track at the moment.
It was a very easy decision. But I guess there’s something in the rules somewhere that forces the director to show the leader crossing the finishing line at the end of every race, because they always do it. They always miss the big battles because they were concentrated on the leader.
And going even further, they should’ve used telemetry from both cars to see the difference in their energy usage, their speed, maybe even side-by-side screens with both onboards.
Adam (@rocketpanda)
13th July 2017, 0:29
I don’t think anyone would have cared if Hamilton hadn’t turned up if he wasn’t the only one not to – but when everyone else turned up and he’s the only one not there, at an event in his home country’s capital, on the eve of his home race… Yeah I can understand why people would be annoyed by that. I mean even the ‘focusing on the championship’ argument’s a bit thin given Vettel was there and he’s leading it?
On the plus side it’s good to see F1 engaging with people with events like this and getting all the teams and (almost) all of the drivers involved. Great show. Not sold on a London GP though – firstly I doubt the City could cope with a full race weekend and given the size of the roads I’d imagine the race would be a bit dull, but I guess we’ll see.
And sorry but Fanboost’s still silly even if nobody’s talking about it.