In the round-up: Robert Kubica says his injuries would not stop him returning to F1 after completing 90 laps at Paul Ricard in his latest test for Renault.

Predictions Championship

Remember to make your Predictions Championship entry for the this weekend’s grand prix before qualifying. Among the prizes you can win this year are a motorsport painting of your choice by Rob Ijbema like the one above.

From the forum Lots of questions from people heading to the British Grand Prix this weekend – can you help?

Happy birthday! Happy birthday to Pawelf1, Robert, Voaridase, Hoolyf1, Paul Sainsbury, Swh1386, Paul Schofield and Swh1386! If you want a birthday shout-out tell us when yours is via the contact form or adding to the list here.