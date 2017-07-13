Robert Kubica, Renault, Valencia, 2017

Kubica says F1 return would be “physically, no problem” after Paul Ricard test

F1 Fanatic Round-up

Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Robert Kubica says his injuries would not stop him returning to F1 after completing 90 laps at Paul Ricard in his latest test for Renault.

Comment of the day

Don’t want more street circuits? Sean fears it may be an inevitability:

Like it or not the Danish proposal is the future of F1. Liberty want this because of all the additional stuff an attraction like Copenhagen can offer. The track looks a bit Baku-ish which may not be a bad thing. Long straights and slow corners are good for overtaking so it won’t be boring.

Excited as I am by this track I can’t help feeling sorry for Silverstone. They have done so much for F1 and they have been badly short changed by the FIA and Bernie so many times in the past. Silverstone ran the first ever F1 race. They have massively invested in the track and infrastructure. They get enormous crowds and are able to charge high ticket prices but still they cannot make a profit. Where is all the money going?

Liberty cannot go the way of Bernie. It is not a good business model to expect state hand-outs to put on the show. I think they know this and are trying to diversify and generate profit in lots of ways. Good luck to them but I fear the British F1 will go to London and whilst that will bring interest its not the right outcome.
Sean N (@Sean-p-newmanlive-co-uk)

7 comments on “Kubica says F1 return would be “physically, no problem” after Paul Ricard test”

  1. Profile Photo

    Ricky Johnson (@bamboo)
    13th July 2017, 0:08

    Is there anything planned for Palmers final Grand Prix?

  2. Profile Photo

    Neil (@neilosjames)
    13th July 2017, 0:10

    I like Hamilton so I’m not going to steam in with a multi-paragraph, over the top, ranting diatribe (I’m sure someone else will cover that over the course of the day) but I will say it’s really disappointing that he didn’t show up.

    Yes, he does do more via social media to put F1 out there among different demographics than any other driver, but that – or being annoyed about how the last two races have gone – isn’t an excuse for missing an event like this, especially when it was happening in his own country.

  3. Profile Photo

    Ed Marques (@edmarques)
    13th July 2017, 0:12

    Fanboost is rubbish.

  4. King of Beards
    13th July 2017, 0:21

    Fanboost is one of the dumbest things ever. And I say this in the era of Brexit and Trump. FE is a joke and will remain so until the technology improves and they can attract top drivers, not failures from other top tiers motorsport.

  5. Profile Photo

    Yosi (@yoshif8tures)
    13th July 2017, 0:21

    Talk about snubbing your home crowd Lewis. That’s simply unacceptable and he should face a firing squad when he finally decides to show his face at Silverstone.

  6. Profile Photo

    Fer no.65 (@fer-no65)
    13th July 2017, 0:23

    Brawn is right, hence why the cameras SHOULDN’T have switched to Ricciardo effortless run to the flag in the last lap . Instead they should’ve stayed with the biggest battle on the track at the moment.

    It was a very easy decision. But I guess there’s something in the rules somewhere that forces the director to show the leader crossing the finishing line at the end of every race, because they always do it. They always miss the big battles because they were concentrated on the leader.

    And going even further, they should’ve used telemetry from both cars to see the difference in their energy usage, their speed, maybe even side-by-side screens with both onboards.

  7. Profile Photo

    Adam (@rocketpanda)
    13th July 2017, 0:29

    I don’t think anyone would have cared if Hamilton hadn’t turned up if he wasn’t the only one not to – but when everyone else turned up and he’s the only one not there, at an event in his home country’s capital, on the eve of his home race… Yeah I can understand why people would be annoyed by that. I mean even the ‘focusing on the championship’ argument’s a bit thin given Vettel was there and he’s leading it?

    On the plus side it’s good to see F1 engaging with people with events like this and getting all the teams and (almost) all of the drivers involved. Great show. Not sold on a London GP though – firstly I doubt the City could cope with a full race weekend and given the size of the roads I’d imagine the race would be a bit dull, but I guess we’ll see.

    And sorry but Fanboost’s still silly even if nobody’s talking about it.

