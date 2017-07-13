Formula One is targeting new young millenial fans through a new collaboration with Snapchat announced today.
F1 will use Snapchat to promote content from its races beginning with this weekend’s British Grand Prix.
F1’s head of digital and new business Frank Arthofer said the deal is “the first step towards expanding our social media strategy.”
“Right from the start, we have said we want to work with partners to bring fans closer to the amazing show that is Formula 1, an incredible mix of technology and individual talent – and Snap fits that bill.”
“We need to continue to bring new fans to the sport – by reaching out to them on social media platforms with behind the scenes, fun and engaging content. Snap’s platform is one of the most popular among ‘millennials’, a sector we are particularly keen on attracting, as it represents the future of our sport.”
F1 will be promoted through Snapchat’s Our Stories on its Discover platform. It will include compilations of Snaps submitted from Snapchat users which are curated by Snapchat.
The first Our Story will be produced at the British Grand Prix and subsequent stories will be produced for the races in Singapore, Japan, the US, Mexico, Brazil and Abu Dhabi.
Snapchat vice president Ben Schwerin said “working with Formula One has been at the top of our wish list for a long time”. The company claims to have 166 million users worldwide who share three billion Snaps per day.
6 comments on “F1 targets millenial fans through new deal with Snapchat”
Joao (@johnmilk)
13th July 2017, 14:45
I’m a millennial and I have no idea how snapchat works anyone up to date?
Gerulf Dösinger (@wildrover84)
13th July 2017, 14:59
Same here.
Victor. (@victor)
13th July 2017, 14:47
Just when Snapchat is dying and everyone is switching to Insta-Stories.
David Not Coulthard (@davidnotcoulthard)
13th July 2017, 15:17
@victor
no wonder some element of Snapchat mentioned above looked familiar to me even though I don’t use Snapchat.
GeeMac (@geemac)
13th July 2017, 15:11
3 billion snaps a day. How many selfies to people really need to take?
skylab (@skylab)
13th July 2017, 15:32
Nice to see F1 attempt to reach out to a younger generation. However, as someone who is older than the Snapchat generation but younger than Ecclestone’s grey Rolex brigade it’s hard not feel passed over somewhat… :(