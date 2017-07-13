Silverstone adds bigger barriers as drivers say Copse could be taken flat-out

Silverstone has added extra layers of TecPro barriers at several points around the circuit as driver predict significantly higher cornering speeds this year.

Formula One’s faster 2017 cars are predicted to be able to tackle the Copse right-hander (turn nine) flat-out. Last year drivers approached that corner at 321kph in qualifying trim.

“I think Copse is going to be flat this year,” Lewis Hamilton predicted. “I would imagine quite easy. Probably you’ll get to eighth by then, it’s going to be rapid.”

“I think probably none of us are prepared for just how quick Silverstone’s going to be compared to previous years,” Hamilton added. “It was awesome in the last race. Maggotts and Becketts is again going to be the same.”

Hamilton, who said he missed a the F1 Live London event yesterday to prepare for the race, pointed out the strain on the drivers from the quicker corners will be much greater this year.

“It’s going to be a physical race for us, given it’s mostly medium and high-speed corners, the G [force] that we’re going to be pulling, it’s definitely going to be at least one up, maybe two, who knows. It’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Extra tyre barriers and TecPro barriers have been added at Abbey (turn one), Farm (turn two), Brooklands (turn six), Copse (turn nine), Stowe (turn 15) and Vale (turn 16). The track also features new double kerbs at Copse and Club (turn 18) where drivers have frequently been penalised for disobeying track limits.

“I love high-speed corners,” said Daniel Ricciardo. “From turn nine to fifteen, Copse to Stowe, it’s some of the coolest sequence of race track we go on all year.”

“We got a taste of it in Austria. The second and third sector we were carrying some serious speed. It was a sign of what this weekend’s going to be like, I think.”

2017 British Grand Prix