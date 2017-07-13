Ultra-soft tyres to be used in Mexico for the first time

Formula One’s official tyre supplier will continue to bring the softest tyres available for the 18th race of the season in Mexico.

Pirelli has nominated its softest compound mix for the ninth time this year for October’s Mexican Grand Prix. The ultra-soft, super-soft and soft tyres will be used.

It’s the first time the ultra-soft tyres have been brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

2017 tyre selections so far

Circuit 2016 tyres 2017 tyres Melbourne Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Shanghai Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Bahrain Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Sochi Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Catalunya Hard Medium Soft Hard Medium Soft Monte-Carlo Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Montreal Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Baku Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Red Bull Ring Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Silverstone Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft Hungaroring Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Spa-Francorchamps Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Monza Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft Singapore Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Sepang Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft Suzuka Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft Circuit of the Americas Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft

