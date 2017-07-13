Daniel Ricciardo, Red Bull, Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez, 2016

Ultra-soft tyres to be used in Mexico for the first time

Formula One’s official tyre supplier will continue to bring the softest tyres available for the 18th race of the season in Mexico.

Pirelli has nominated its softest compound mix for the ninth time this year for October’s Mexican Grand Prix. The ultra-soft, super-soft and soft tyres will be used.

It’s the first time the ultra-soft tyres have been brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.

2017 tyre selections so far

Circuit 2016 tyres 2017 tyres
Melbourne Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Shanghai Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Bahrain Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Sochi Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Catalunya Hard Medium Soft Hard Medium Soft
Monte-Carlo Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Montreal Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Baku Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Red Bull Ring Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Silverstone Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Hungaroring Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Spa-Francorchamps Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Monza Medium Soft Super-soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Singapore Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Sepang Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Suzuka Hard Medium Soft Medium Soft Super-soft
Circuit of the Americas Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft
Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez Medium Soft Super-soft Soft Super-soft Ultra-soft

2017 Mexican Grand Prix

