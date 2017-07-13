Ultra-soft tyres to be used in Mexico for the first time

Formula One’s official tyre supplier will continue to bring the softest tyres available for the 18th race of the season in Mexico.
Pirelli has nominated its softest compound mix for the ninth time this year for October’s Mexican Grand Prix. The ultra-soft, super-soft and soft tyres will be used.
It’s the first time the ultra-soft tyres have been brought to the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez.
2017 tyre selections so far
|Circuit
|2016 tyres
|2017 tyres
|Melbourne
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Shanghai
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Bahrain
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Sochi
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Catalunya
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Monte-Carlo
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Montreal
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Baku
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Red Bull Ring
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Silverstone
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Hungaroring
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Spa-Francorchamps
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Monza
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Singapore
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Sepang
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Suzuka
|Hard
|Medium
|Soft
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Circuit of the Americas
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
|Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez
|Medium
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Soft
|Super-soft
|Ultra-soft
2017 Mexican Grand Prix
