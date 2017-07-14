Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Silverstone, 2017

Bottas breaks Silverstone track record in first practice

2017 British Grand Prix first practice

Valtteri Bottas set a new Silverstone track record during the first practice session for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver took less than an hour to beat the 1’29.243 set by Lewis Hamilton during Q2 at last year’s race. Hamilton was within a tenth of a second of his team mate’s time at the end of the session.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Haas, Silverstone, 2017
British GP practice in pictures
While the Mercedes pair used the soft tyres to set their best times, Red Bull favoured the super-soft rubber. Max Verstappen ended practice within half a second of the quickest W08.

The Ferrari drivers also ran the super-softs but were around a second slower than the silver cars around the Northamptonshire track. Sebastian Vettel, who tested the Shield head protection system at the start of practice, ended up almost a second and a half slower. He also spun during an early run, forcing him into the pits with damaged tyres.

Both McLaren drivers made it into the top ten, Fernando Alonso falling short of Daniil Kvyat’s seventh-placed Toro Rosso by less than a tenth of a second. Kvyat had to drive back into the pits slowly at the end of the session due to a problem. Stoffel Vandoorne ended up tenth despite struggling with his brakes.

Felipe Massa was ninth despite running off-track at Copse corner, tearing up the underside of his FW40. Team mate Lance Stroll had to pit to have a loose component in his cockpit checked and was 15th.

Antonio Giovinazzi returned to action following his early-season outings for Sauber. This time he was at the wheel of a Haas and finish the session 16th, four-tenths of a second off Romain Grosjean.

Pos. No. Driver Car Best lap Gap Laps
1 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’29.106 29
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’29.184 0.078 29
3 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’29.604 0.498 26
4 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’29.942 0.836 19
5 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’30.137 1.031 19
6 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’30.517 1.411 19
7 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’30.895 1.789 21
8 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’30.993 1.887 20
9 19 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’30.999 1.893 26
10 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’31.041 1.935 27
11 55 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’31.200 2.094 24
12 31 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’31.210 2.104 32
13 11 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’31.297 2.191 33
14 8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’31.610 2.504 24
15 18 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’31.684 2.578 24
16 50 Antonio Giovinazzi Haas-Ferrari 1’32.031 2.925 24
17 27 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’32.171 3.065 19
18 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’32.450 3.344 16
19 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’33.029 3.923 23
20 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’33.399 4.293 26

3 comments on "Bottas breaks Silverstone track record in first practice"

  1. Profile Photo

    Mashiat (@mashiat)
    14th July 2017, 10:59

    Ferrari looks to be worryingly behind. Hope they can turn this around in time for qualifying otherwise it might be only a two horse race.

    1. Profile Photo

      sethje (@seth-space)
      14th July 2017, 11:04

      Let’s hope RBR finds the missing .5 seconds..

  2. Profile Photo

    zimkazimka (@zimkazimka)
    14th July 2017, 11:12

    It might be more than that since they were on super softs, and Mercs were on softs.

