Bottas breaks Silverstone track record in first practice

Valtteri Bottas set a new Silverstone track record during the first practice session for this weekend’s British Grand Prix.

The Mercedes driver took less than an hour to beat the 1’29.243 set by Lewis Hamilton during Q2 at last year’s race. Hamilton was within a tenth of a second of his team mate’s time at the end of the session.

While the Mercedes pair used the soft tyres to set their best times, Red Bull favoured the super-soft rubber. Max Verstappen ended practice within half a second of the quickest W08.

The Ferrari drivers also ran the super-softs but were around a second slower than the silver cars around the Northamptonshire track. Sebastian Vettel, who tested the Shield head protection system at the start of practice, ended up almost a second and a half slower. He also spun during an early run, forcing him into the pits with damaged tyres.

Both McLaren drivers made it into the top ten, Fernando Alonso falling short of Daniil Kvyat’s seventh-placed Toro Rosso by less than a tenth of a second. Kvyat had to drive back into the pits slowly at the end of the session due to a problem. Stoffel Vandoorne ended up tenth despite struggling with his brakes.

Felipe Massa was ninth despite running off-track at Copse corner, tearing up the underside of his FW40. Team mate Lance Stroll had to pit to have a loose component in his cockpit checked and was 15th.

Antonio Giovinazzi returned to action following his early-season outings for Sauber. This time he was at the wheel of a Haas and finish the session 16th, four-tenths of a second off Romain Grosjean.

First practice visual gaps

Valtteri Bottas – 1’29.106 +0.078 Lewis Hamilton – 1’29.184 +0.498 Max Verstappen – 1’29.604 +0.836 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’29.942 +1.031 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’30.137 +1.411 Sebastian Vettel – 1’30.517 +1.789 Daniil Kvyat – 1’30.895 +1.887 Fernando Alonso – 1’30.993 +1.893 Felipe Massa – 1’30.999 +1.935 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’31.041 +2.094 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’31.200 +2.104 Esteban Ocon – 1’31.210 +2.191 Sergio Perez – 1’31.297 +2.504 Romain Grosjean – 1’31.610 +2.578 Lance Stroll – 1’31.684 +2.925 Antonio Giovinazzi – 1’32.031 +3.065 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’32.171 +3.344 Jolyon Palmer – 1’32.450 +3.923 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’33.029 +4.293 Marcus Ericsson – 1’33.399