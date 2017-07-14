Valtteri Bottas, Mercedes, Silverstone, 2017

Bottas edges Hamilton in second practice

2017 British Grand Prix second practice

Valtteri Bottas remained on top in the second practice session at Silverstone but his team mate was threateningly close.

While Bottas established a new track record for the second time today with a 1’28.496 – over three seconds quicker than the best time from Friday last year – Lewis Hamilton was just 47 thousandths of a second slower.

Antonio Giovinazzi, Haas, Silverstone, 2017
British GP practice in pictures
Unlike Bottas, Hamilton set his best time on the soft tyre compound. He was over a tenth of a second quicker through the first sector of the lap on his qualifying simulation, but a mistake at Becketts spoiled his flying lap.

The Ferraris were much closer to the silver cars in the afternoon session. Kimi Raikkonen again led the way, this time just three-tenths of a second off the silver cars.

The Red Bull pair were next, Max Verstappen six-tenths of a second off the quickest Mercedes. Daniel Ricciardo had a near-miss in Becketts when his car almost snapped out of control on one of the quickest corners on the track.

Felipe Massa was one of those who did spin, on his way to the ninth-fastest time. Nico Hulkenberg declared himself happy with his Renault on his way to the eighth-best time. Like Massa, his team mate was well off his pace. Fernando Alonso’s McLaren completed the top ten.

Pos. No. Driver Car Best lap Gap Laps
1 77 Valtteri Bottas Mercedes 1’28.496 30
2 44 Lewis Hamilton Mercedes 1’28.543 0.047 35
3 7 Kimi Raikkonen Ferrari 1’28.828 0.332 36
4 5 Sebastian Vettel Ferrari 1’28.956 0.460 36
5 33 Max Verstappen Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’29.098 0.602 31
6 3 Daniel Ricciardo Red Bull-TAG Heuer 1’29.586 1.090 35
7 27 Nico Hulkenberg Renault 1’29.936 1.440 37
8 19 Felipe Massa Williams-Mercedes 1’30.006 1.510 36
9 14 Fernando Alonso McLaren-Honda 1’30.238 1.742 28
10 31 Esteban Ocon Force India-Mercedes 1’30.383 1.887 42
11 55 Carlos Sainz Jnr Toro Rosso-Renault 1’30.555 2.059 25
12 26 Daniil Kvyat Toro Rosso-Renault 1’30.562 2.066 34
13 11 Sergio Perez Force India-Mercedes 1’30.624 2.128 43
14 8 Romain Grosjean Haas-Ferrari 1’30.661 2.165 32
15 18 Lance Stroll Williams-Mercedes 1’30.695 2.199 37
16 2 Stoffel Vandoorne McLaren-Honda 1’30.782 2.286 31
17 20 Kevin Magnussen Haas-Ferrari 1’30.835 2.339 33
18 30 Jolyon Palmer Renault 1’30.879 2.383 25
19 9 Marcus Ericsson Sauber-Ferrari 1’31.616 3.120 27
20 94 Pascal Wehrlein Sauber-Ferrari 1’31.929 3.433 30

Second practice visual gaps

Valtteri Bottas – 1’28.496

+0.047 Lewis Hamilton – 1’28.543

+0.332 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’28.828

+0.460 Sebastian Vettel – 1’28.956

+0.602 Max Verstappen – 1’29.098

+1.090 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’29.586

+1.440 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’29.936

+1.510 Felipe Massa – 1’30.006

+1.742 Fernando Alonso – 1’30.238

+1.887 Esteban Ocon – 1’30.383

+2.059 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’30.555

+2.066 Daniil Kvyat – 1’30.562

+2.128 Sergio Perez – 1’30.624

+2.165 Romain Grosjean – 1’30.661

+2.199 Lance Stroll – 1’30.695

+2.286 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’30.782

+2.339 Kevin Magnussen – 1’30.835

+2.383 Jolyon Palmer – 1’30.879

+3.120 Marcus Ericsson – 1’31.616

+3.433 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’31.929

Drivers more then ten seconds off the pace omitted.

One comment on “Bottas edges Hamilton in second practice”

  1. Xaerun
    14th July 2017, 14:21

    Why do they keep showing us this shoulder cam angle when the majority of the fans don’t want it. I hope someone tell them to broadcast the T-cam on all cars at least for qualifying.

