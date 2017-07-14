Bottas edges Hamilton in second practice

Valtteri Bottas remained on top in the second practice session at Silverstone but his team mate was threateningly close.

While Bottas established a new track record for the second time today with a 1’28.496 – over three seconds quicker than the best time from Friday last year – Lewis Hamilton was just 47 thousandths of a second slower.

Unlike Bottas, Hamilton set his best time on the soft tyre compound. He was over a tenth of a second quicker through the first sector of the lap on his qualifying simulation, but a mistake at Becketts spoiled his flying lap.

The Ferraris were much closer to the silver cars in the afternoon session. Kimi Raikkonen again led the way, this time just three-tenths of a second off the silver cars.

The Red Bull pair were next, Max Verstappen six-tenths of a second off the quickest Mercedes. Daniel Ricciardo had a near-miss in Becketts when his car almost snapped out of control on one of the quickest corners on the track.

Felipe Massa was one of those who did spin, on his way to the ninth-fastest time. Nico Hulkenberg declared himself happy with his Renault on his way to the eighth-best time. Like Massa, his team mate was well off his pace. Fernando Alonso’s McLaren completed the top ten.

Second practice visual gaps

Valtteri Bottas – 1’28.496 +0.047 Lewis Hamilton – 1’28.543 +0.332 Kimi Raikkonen – 1’28.828 +0.460 Sebastian Vettel – 1’28.956 +0.602 Max Verstappen – 1’29.098 +1.090 Daniel Ricciardo – 1’29.586 +1.440 Nico Hulkenberg – 1’29.936 +1.510 Felipe Massa – 1’30.006 +1.742 Fernando Alonso – 1’30.238 +1.887 Esteban Ocon – 1’30.383 +2.059 Carlos Sainz Jnr – 1’30.555 +2.066 Daniil Kvyat – 1’30.562 +2.128 Sergio Perez – 1’30.624 +2.165 Romain Grosjean – 1’30.661 +2.199 Lance Stroll – 1’30.695 +2.286 Stoffel Vandoorne – 1’30.782 +2.339 Kevin Magnussen – 1’30.835 +2.383 Jolyon Palmer – 1’30.879 +3.120 Marcus Ericsson – 1’31.616 +3.433 Pascal Wehrlein – 1’31.929