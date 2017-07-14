Bottas will take five-place grid penalty at British Grand Prix

Valtteri Bottas will take a five-place penalty on the grid for the British Grand Prix, Mercedes have confirmed.

It is the team’s second such penalty in as many races. Bottas’s gearbox suffered similar damage to that which caused Lewis Hamilton’s gearbox to be changed during last week’s Austrian Grand Prix.

Mercedes had hoped they would be able to keep Bottas’s gearbox working until the end of its current six-race cycle, but have now conceded the unit will have to be replaced.

The penalty means Bottas will not be able to start Sunday’s race from higher than sixth on the grid unless other drivers incur similar penalties.

This article will be updated.

2017 British Grand Prix