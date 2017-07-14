Valtteri Bottas will take a five-place penalty on the grid for the British Grand Prix, Mercedes have confirmed.
It is the team’s second such penalty in as many races. Bottas’s gearbox suffered similar damage to that which caused Lewis Hamilton’s gearbox to be changed during last week’s Austrian Grand Prix.
Mercedes had hoped they would be able to keep Bottas’s gearbox working until the end of its current six-race cycle, but have now conceded the unit will have to be replaced.
The penalty means Bottas will not be able to start Sunday’s race from higher than sixth on the grid unless other drivers incur similar penalties.
This article will be updated.
2017 British Grand Prix
7 comments on “Bottas will take five-place grid penalty at British Grand Prix”
Ed Marques (@edmarques)
14th July 2017, 18:25
Mercedes reliability will cost them
Paul Duggan
14th July 2017, 18:31
….Deep.
Ismaël (@izzmy)
14th July 2017, 18:39
Maybe HAM will let BOT take pole on Saturday seeing how he wanted BOT’s help in Baku…
Krichelle (@krichelle)
14th July 2017, 18:46
That would mean Bottas starts 6th instead of 7th. They might as well take it here because it seems like they are flying this weekend..
Ismaël (@izzmy)
14th July 2017, 18:44
VET hit BOT too?
Race ban! Race ban! Race!
Ismaël (@izzmy)
14th July 2017, 18:45
*Race ban!
OmarRoncal - Go Seb!!! (@omarr-pepper)
14th July 2017, 18:56
Mercedes wants to make sure driver 44 wins this one, so his fans forget he just ignored them all.