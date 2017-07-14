In the round-up: Nico Rosberg rubbishes Toto Wolff’s suggestion he could return to F1 with Ferrari one day.
From winning the F1 world title to running an ice cream parlour in Ibiza (The Telegraph)
"'I’ll give you a little confidence,' Wolff said, during a lunch in Montreal last month. 'I would not be surprised to see Nico running at Ferrari or elsewhere. He’s still young.' (Rosberg) grins contentedly when he hears such comments. 'No,' he says, with a conviction that we should know by now not to doubt. 'I’m good.'"
Vettel boosted by Ferrari engine upgrade at British GP (Sky)
"It was the plan to have the new engine here, so we're on plan."
Vasseur prioritising potentially ‘scary’ Honda (Autosport)
"We need to take care of this quickly. In light of what I hear from McLaren, it can be scary."
Wehrlein: Sauber set for Budapest boost (F1)
"For Budapest we are set for a big upgrade. Almost all the car – or all the aero side – will be new, so that should give us a good performance boost."
Alonso set for another grid penalty (ESPN)
"At the moment we will put the 'Spec Three' tomorrow with the new (MGU-)H because we don't have an older one to run, so that is already a penalty,"
'Pretty normal situation' waiting to hear about Ferrari future - Raikkonen (Crash)
"In my view this is a pretty normal situation, like it has been the last few years and it's OK."
Rosemary Smith is 79 and she just tested a Renault F1 car! (F1i)
"Smith enjoyed a successful career in rallying, winning the 1965 Tulip Rally in Holland, a victory which put the former dress shop owner turned racing driver on the map."
Horner worried Shield 'rushed through' without proper testing (Motorsport)
"I would rather get the job done properly for 2019 than rushing something through for 2018."
Lewis Hamilton treats young patients to an afternoon in the fast lane at Chelsea and Westminster Hospital (Chelsea and Westminster Hospital)
An overlooked story from last week.
Hamilton’s snub harms brittle relationship with British fans (The Guardian)
"Hamilton does not like to be told what to do but choosing to be contradictory to make a point about who is in charge is best not achieved at the expense of the people with whom he would connect."
Odd to see a team, in this case Toro Rosso, facing an investigation for "an attempt to enter in a
competition a car in an unsafe condition".
— F1 Fanatic (@f1fanatic_co_uk) July 13, 2017
Rumours of new RBR chassiss pic.twitter.com/Xy2RAb0ifJ
— Craig Scarborough (@ScarbsTech) July 13, 2017
Bernie had said that Liberty 'Don't understand exactly what @F1 is' I think after yesterday he may need to reconsider that PoV. #F1Live
— Jonny Bowers (@Jonny_Bowers) July 13, 2017
Mega success of #F1LiveLondon proves categorically @F1 bigger than one driver: @LewisHamilton wasn't there so see that himself. #inexcusable
— Fritz-Dieter Rencken (@RacingLines) July 13, 2017
We are so proud to have 2 drivers @alo_oficial @svandoorne who understand the importance of going the extra mile for the fans. 😏 pic.twitter.com/Vyib332K5Y
— Zak Brown (@ZBrownCEO) July 12, 2017
Is the Shield design the best solution yet to the head protection problem?
OK, it doesn’t look that bad. It doesn’t offend me the way either Halo or Aeroscreen did, but it still looks like something that has just been plunked onto a car as an afterthought (yes, I am aware there is more to it than that, but you know what I mean).
If the FIA have taken a firm decision that they will try to protect drivers heads more, surely they should be revisiting the cockpit area/survival cell as a whole, and then implementing a solution that is fit for purpose rather than being a ‘decent compromise’.
@GeeMac
Yes (@come-on-kubica)
14th July 2017, 0:21
I really don’t like Hamilton at all but even I think it’s silly he’s being criticised about skipping an optional event.
@HoHum (@hohum)
14th July 2017, 0:39
Yes it’s a great “pile on” for those other teams with nothing to be proud of gleefully grabbing a bit of publicity, Lewis will be quietly smiling as the news of his incontestably virtuous and unpublicised visit to a children’s hospital spreads. Where were you then Zac !?
Ricky Johnson (@bamboo)
14th July 2017, 0:42
Well if it was optional everyone elses attendance (even retired drivers) leaves him looking like a bit of a stuck up dropkick. Made worse as he is a driver that has struggled to be accepted by the wider British audience as they view him as a stuck up dropkick.
Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but upon reflection I am sure he will realise he has stuffed up.
Racerdude7730
14th July 2017, 0:36
It’s smart the are putting the spec 3 PU in Alonso’s car. What can they lose? Nothing! But they do have the chance to learn more about it and improve. I’d start at the back of every race if it gives you a chance for next year
Racerdude7730
14th July 2017, 0:37
They* Keith an edit button plz!
Sundar Srinivas Harish
14th July 2017, 0:39
And the award for the most blatant dig at Hamilton goes to – Zak Brown!
OOliver
14th July 2017, 0:42
Not all British people are Lewis or Mercedes fans.