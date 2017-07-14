Nico Rosberg, Mercedes, Circuit de Catalunya, 2017

Rosberg dismisses ‘Ferrari comeback’ claim

F1 Fanatic Round-upPosted on | Author Keith Collantine

In the round-up: Nico Rosberg rubbishes Toto Wolff’s suggestion he could return to F1 with Ferrari one day.

Comment of the day

Is the Shield design the best solution yet to the head protection problem?

OK, it doesn’t look that bad. It doesn’t offend me the way either Halo or Aeroscreen did, but it still looks like something that has just been plunked onto a car as an afterthought (yes, I am aware there is more to it than that, but you know what I mean).

If the FIA have taken a firm decision that they will try to protect drivers heads more, surely they should be revisiting the cockpit area/survival cell as a whole, and then implementing a solution that is fit for purpose rather than being a ‘decent compromise’.
@GeeMac

Happy birthday!

Happy birthday to Ryanmack09!

On this day in F1

  • Jim Clark put his Lotus on pole position for the British GP today in 1967

7 comments on “Rosberg dismisses ‘Ferrari comeback’ claim”

    Yes (@come-on-kubica)
    14th July 2017, 0:21

    I really don’t like Hamilton at all but even I think it’s silly he’s being criticised about skipping an optional event.

      @HoHum (@hohum)
      14th July 2017, 0:39

      Yes it’s a great “pile on” for those other teams with nothing to be proud of gleefully grabbing a bit of publicity, Lewis will be quietly smiling as the news of his incontestably virtuous and unpublicised visit to a children’s hospital spreads. Where were you then Zac !?

      Ricky Johnson (@bamboo)
      14th July 2017, 0:42

      Well if it was optional everyone elses attendance (even retired drivers) leaves him looking like a bit of a stuck up dropkick. Made worse as he is a driver that has struggled to be accepted by the wider British audience as they view him as a stuck up dropkick.

      Hindsight is a wonderful thing, but upon reflection I am sure he will realise he has stuffed up.

  2. Racerdude7730
    14th July 2017, 0:36

    It’s smart the are putting the spec 3 PU in Alonso’s car. What can they lose? Nothing! But they do have the chance to learn more about it and improve. I’d start at the back of every race if it gives you a chance for next year

  3. Racerdude7730
    14th July 2017, 0:37

    They* Keith an edit button plz!

  4. Sundar Srinivas Harish
    14th July 2017, 0:39

    And the award for the most blatant dig at Hamilton goes to – Zak Brown!

  5. OOliver
    14th July 2017, 0:42

    Not all British people are Lewis or Mercedes fans.

