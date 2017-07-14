The FIA’s Shield head protection system has run on-track for the first time at the British Grand Prix weekend.
Sebastian Vettel gave the screen its debut during the first practice session at Silverstone.
2017 British Grand Prix
- First pictures of the Shield in action on-track
- Live: 2017 British Grand Prix first practice
- 2017 British Grand Prix build-up in pictures
- Silverstone adds bigger barriers as drivers say Copse could be taken flat-out
- “The season’s the most important thing”: Hamilton explains F1 Live London absence
9 comments on “First pictures of the Shield in action on-track”
SaturnVF1 (@doublestuffpenguin)
14th July 2017, 9:01
I’ve heard some hate for it so far, but honestly, I think it looks ace! Of course it’s unconventional but it does look like every future F1 car concept we’ve seen.
NotAgain
14th July 2017, 9:14
Wait until we see external images/movies from up front.
If we can’t see the driver anymore, then I’m not a fan. A shield/windscreen might be aesthetically more appealing, but I prefer an ugly halo if that gives a better view of the driver.
Lee1
14th July 2017, 9:20
I agree. It looks ace.
sam3110 (@sam3110)
14th July 2017, 9:05
A few things for me:
It looks very flimsy, so won’t stop a flying tire, which I believe is one of the biggest fears. Perhaps a reinforced strut along the top edge can rectify this?
The glare in one of the photos looks like it could cause a problem, especially in day to night races or races with a later afternoon start
I still struggle to see how it will stay clean, the shape of it means raindrops are unlikely, but oil, flies etc tend to stick
Lee1
14th July 2017, 9:20
Not sure how you think it looks flimsy… It looks rock solid to me.
The glare is from the external view so that would not be an issue for the driver unless there is also an issue inside which there probably isn’t.
I do agree that dirt may be an issue but that is what the tests are for. If there is a small issue then this can probably be sorted in pit stops.
Patrick (@anunaki)
14th July 2017, 9:26
I still don’t see why this is necessary to implement. I could live with the fact that it’s ugly (imho) if I could see the use.
Not being able to see the driver is both for the fans and the drivers a big step back, plus having a screen in front of you introduces new (visibility) risks where it might have helped one driver in the past decades: Massa.
Fixy (@fixy)
14th July 2017, 9:34
This would be a good weekend for the visor cam to return!
Bullfrog (@bullfrog)
14th July 2017, 9:44
Looks like a 1984 Lotus… will Haas make one that wobbles? (using the same machine tools as their fins)
I’m not convinced that would stop a loose wheel from above, and debris could still find a way in round the sides. Better to cut out the source of the debris: remove the twiddly overtaking-prevention bits from the front wings.
BasCB (@bascb)
14th July 2017, 9:49
It doesn’t look bad really. But will it work without causing too much issues in visibility? Call me sceptical.
Also, when they do this, they will have to work on how teams put their driver names/numbers on the car. I could recognize Hamilton from his helm on track and Bottas from not being Hamiton. But while the numbers on the Mercedes hare hard to read already trackside (as are the driver shorts on the FI and the Haas, McLaren is even worse), those on the STR cars are completely impossible to read from their colour and on the Williams they are not even visible. Renault was ok-ish, Sauber a tad less.
The only ones that really did a good job with visibility of the numbers are Red Bull and Ferrari – those really stand out and are good to see.